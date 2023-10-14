Along with hardboiled eggs, this baby can make omelets and poached and scrambled eggs.

See BuzzFeed's full write-up on the Dash egg cooker.

Promising review: "The egg cooker is the first product I bought from Dash. It started my love affair with the Dash company and I am a serial buyer of now four different products and counting. And no, I pay for them all and have zero connection to the company. I’m just a big fan of their products. If you want consistently good hard-boiled eggs, just follow the instructions. If you want to customize your experience and be a mad scientist and play around with timing and with water temp and levels, you can do that too. But as long as you make sure to rinse the just-cooked eggs in cold water using the cute carrier, then you will get the desired soft to hard levels on the continuum of cook by using the included and equally cute water measurer/egg piercer. And you won’t hurt yourself like you would by doing the bonehead move of handling flaming hockey puck eggs with your bare hands. Don’t be an idiot. Use the carrier." —JenX

Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in eight colors).