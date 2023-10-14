1. An Oven Cleaning Kit complete with oven scrub, all-purpose cleaner, and a metallic sponge to help you get your oven into tip-top shape in no time at all. It's made in small batches with natural ingredients so it's safe for your family, pets, and home.
2. A dog paw-cleaning device to keep Spot's feet squeaky clean, because you can't exactly put hand sanitizer on a dog. (Seriously, do not do that.)
Promising review: "Best. Thing. Ever. This product works like a charm. It gets the sand from between their pads, and is gentle enough that even my most stubborn pup tolerates it! I have a terrier/schnauzer who likes to dig, a mini golden doodle who is prissy about her paws and a standard Labradoodle puppy who is still very fuzzy. We have a farm where it is extremely sandy and we stay in a travel trailer. The amount of sand they were tracking in to the camper was ridiculous. It takes me three minutes to clean and dry off all of their paws. Seriously the best purchase I have made!" —Rachel
Get it from Amazon for $12.98+ (available in three sizes and eight colors).
3. A hypoallergenic makeup brush-cleaning "shampoo" for your worn bristles that could use their own makeover.
Promising review: "I absolutely LOVE this brush shampoo! I was a little skeptical of how well it would clean my brushes since I'd never tried it before, but after using this I am very pleased with the outcome. It has a faint shampoo scent but nothing too overpowering, and suds like you wouldn't believe. It got all the way down to the base of the brush and gave it a really good cleaning. One of my brushes is made from boar hair (Estée Lauder powder brush) and I was worried it was going to frizz it out and ruin the shape, but it actually improved it after I had previously used baby shampoo. It's very soft and not at all coarse feeling. I also used this shampoo on my Beauty Blender, and it did a great job getting all the foundation out. All in all, I'd rate this product a 10/10!" —Katastrophe
Get it from Amazon for $6.99.
4. A pack of toilet bombs that will fizz away tough stains and odors, so you barely even have to scrub! Because listen, a clean toilet is a happy toilet.
Get a pack of 10 from WildFlowerRemedies on Etsy for $11.44.
5. An adjustable foot hammock you can set up under your desk so you can at least feel a little relaxed while working on your taxes or making a doctor's appointment.
Promising review: "I ordered this hammock because it was the only one I found that offered universal installation AND positive reviews. I attached it to the holes in my work desk that are for cords and cables. It works perfectly!! Bonus awesomeness: I have a pinched sciatic nerve, and using this hammock provides the perfect stretch for the piriformis muscle. If you've had sciatic pain, you know this muscle. It's also inconspicuous under my desk, so it doesn't draw attention when I'm using it." —AuntieD
Get it from Amazon for $13.50.
6. A swivel pooper scooper and rake set to make it easier on your back when cleaning up your yard. Bonus: Getting to stay farther away from the poop.
It comes with two bags but you can get more here.
Promising review: "I have three dos: a small, a large, and a giant breed. With work, I only get around to scooping the yard once a week. I previously had a claw grabber-style scoop. When it broke, I got this one. I just used it for the first time and picked up a week's worth of poop from three dogs in about one-quarter of the the time it took me to do the yard with the claw-style scoop. The bin is big enough to hold a LOT of poop so I make way fewer trips across the yard to empty it out. The absolute only downside is that the handle unscrews easily. I’m just going to put some glue in the joints and screw it into place and that problem will be solved. I never thought I’d be so stoked about a pooper scooper, but here I am." —Amy Bernadette
Get it from Amazon for $17.69.
7. A blessedly effective carpet cleaner capable of turning your brown carpet into whatever color it was when you bought it.
Promising review: "This is a wonderful product. I have an older dog who can't always wait until I get home from work so accidents occasionally happen. I have a Hoover Rug Scrubber and this product is very easy to use with my machine. Carpet Miracle works amazingly well on stains and odors, even those that have set for a while. I did the carpet in the 'room of shame' twice just to be sure, although for normal soil and odors once should be more than enough. It leaves behind a wonderful clean, fresh scent, and the carpet feels and looks wonderful. I plan on continuing to use this product to keep my carpets clean and my home smelling fresh." —Vicky Faurot
Get it from Amazon for $19.50+ (available in two sizes and two scents).
8. A bumper-sticker remover to attach to your drill for quick and easy removal of bumper stickers. You can finally turn back time to before your car became a Green Day fan.
Promising review: "Bought a used car to get back and forth to work. Only problem being the back was covered in bumper stickers. Eleven to be exact. I don't like bumper stickers. At all. This removed all of them in 25-30 minutes total no problem. Still has probably half the wheel left so I stuck it in my garage toolbox in case I need to eradicate any bumper stickers in the future." —PrestidgeSouthside
Get it from Amazon for $17.99.
9. A jar of The Pink Stuff that you can use to clean basically anything. Scrubbing will be a thing of the past. And the future? Sparkly clean items as far as the eye can see.
Promising review: "Oh my gosh — this stuff is a life changer! Used it to get my fiberglass shower totally clean. Nothing else would get it done and this stuff brought my shower back to near new in one use. We’ve since cleaned a weird chalky film off our garage door, removed wall markings, and cleaned my storm door. We’ll never be without a jar (or three) of this stuff. Worth every penny." —Nancy F.
Get it from Amazon for $5.99.
10. A Sauberkugel, or a cleaning ball that picks up crumbs, lint, and debris as it rolls around your bag. Now you can skip the chore of...turning your bag upside over the trashcan.
Promising review: "This little ball is genius!! Rolls around in my purse; which I live out of. It picks up a lot lint, debris, or even crumbs. Easy to find with the bright pink. Just remove and wash, and it’s ready to go again. The price was great and something I can use for years. If you live out of your purse this a must-have!!" —dj3biggs
Get it from Amazon for $11.99+ (available in three colors and in a multipack option).
11. A hairbrush cleaning tool to deal with the dreaded hair ball that gradually builds up over time. Get rid of that ball before it becomes sentient and gets you!
The reviewer above got such amazing results by using this tool along with soaking their brush in a Dawn and diluted-vinegar solution!
Promising review: "When I bought this I was really skeptical. I am grossed out by my hairbrush and clean it all the time. I've soaked it in vinegar and tea tree oil, used a toothbrush, scrubbed it with shampoo, picked it clean by hand — everything you can think of. Still, it's so hard to get the little lint that forms at the base of the brush — they don't dissolve off and you have to pick them off the bristles one by one because a toothbrush won't even break them up. This thing works amazingly. I don't know why, it just does — the particular texture of the bristles on this really grabs everything. It scraped the little lint rings right off and now my brush is cleaner, 10 times as fast." —HeartsofHavoc
Get it from Amazon for $11.95.
12. A jewelry cleaning pen that you can count on to add new shine to your gems, no costly trip to the jeweler required. As someone who refuses to take off rings before washing dishes, showering, etc., I need this!
13. A three-blade blinds cleaner with five removable, reusable microfiber sleeves, so you can clean every single blind to your liking.
Promising review: "These blind cleaners are terrific! I've enjoyed cleaning houses and offices professionally for over 20 years and cleaning blinds is not always easy. I debated and debated what to buy, to try to make the process a bit easier. Within five minutes of using this, I was almost doing cartwheels — it really works! Best product I have ever used to clean blinds. My first time using it, I had eight different large blinds to clean, with skinny slats to boot, and this duster brush with refills DID THE JOB BEAUTIFULLY. I have gone from dreading cleaning blinds to actually enjoying the process. I could not be happier." —T.R.
Get it from Amazon for $6.99+ (available in two colors).
14. A prep-and-pour cutting board for anyone who gets more chopped garlic on the floor than in the pan (me).
Promising Review: "This cutting board is amazing! After chopping your veggies, this board makes transferring them into a pan, pot, or mixing bowl extremely easy and efficient. Just pick up the board using the handle, and the cutting boards transforms into a funnel to effortlessly drop the contents of the cutting board into a pan. It's great and we love it!" —Tiffany J
Get it from Sur La Table for $19.95 (available in two colors).
15. A pair of Command broom holding wall mounts so those things can stop falling out of the closet and bopping you on the head.
They can hold up to four pounds!
Promising review: "Super simple to put up, works great, and makes organization a snap! Really happy with how well this simple project turned out!!" —Mat Snyder
Get them from Amazon for $14.34.
16. A magnetic meal planning pad with a detachable shopping list for when you want to really commit to cooking at home.
Promising review: "Such a lifesaver. I find this meal planner super helpful. I love the side-by-side for the menu and shopping list. Soo much easier for me. Plus, they come in cute color combos and the back has a magnet to put it right on the refrigerator" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $8.95+ (available in five colors).
17. A jalapeno corer so you can get rid of unwanted seeds in a flash and minimize the risk of you slicing your hand open.
Promising review: "Where has this thing been all my life?? Omg makes making poppers so fast! And they look great! Even works on the small sweet peppers too. Use this thing to seed your peppers. Then place your filling into a pastry bag. Or even a Ziploc baggie with the tip snipped off. Fill your peppers and it makes it go so fast! Love love it! I’ve ordered one for my FIL too as he loves making poppers too!!" —Regina R.
Get it from Amazon for $9.49.
18. A beeswax wood polish and conditioner to give your furniture an impossibly lustrous shine previously never seen in your home.
It also prevents it from drying and fading. Use it on antiques, dining tables, kitchen cabinets, wood doors, trim, and more.
Promising review: "This stuff is absolutely AMAZING. My wife and I were getting tired of looking at our worn-out cabinets and wood paneling and were very close to paying a professional thousands of dollars to refinish it all, but then we came across this product. Our paneling and cabinets were looking rough. We have two dogs who had jumped up and scratched places, and we also had an area that was damaged by water spots where our dog bowls were and several other areas that were just worn from heavy traffic. This stuff was like a magic eraser for water spots, scratches, scuffs, and any other blemishes. We simply wiped the product on with a paper towel and let is sit for 20 minutes before wiping it off with a clean towel. Everything looks brand new. We're so glad we found this product." —Kris
Get it from Amazon for $9.98.
19. An egg cooker so you can stop settling for overcooked hardboiled eggs with gross gray yolks. You deserve better.
Along with hardboiled eggs, this baby can make omelets and poached and scrambled eggs.
See BuzzFeed's full write-up on the Dash egg cooker.
Promising review: "The egg cooker is the first product I bought from Dash. It started my love affair with the Dash company and I am a serial buyer of now four different products and counting. And no, I pay for them all and have zero connection to the company. I’m just a big fan of their products. If you want consistently good hard-boiled eggs, just follow the instructions. If you want to customize your experience and be a mad scientist and play around with timing and with water temp and levels, you can do that too. But as long as you make sure to rinse the just-cooked eggs in cold water using the cute carrier, then you will get the desired soft to hard levels on the continuum of cook by using the included and equally cute water measurer/egg piercer. And you won’t hurt yourself like you would by doing the bonehead move of handling flaming hockey puck eggs with your bare hands. Don’t be an idiot. Use the carrier." —JenX
Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in eight colors).