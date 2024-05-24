24 Things That'll Basically Be Life Preservers Keeping You Afloat In Your Sea Of Stuff

1. A tea bag organizer so you can finally get rid of those bulky boxes.
2. A modern shoe cabinet slim enough to fit in even the smallest of entryways — it'll take care of the mountain of sneakers and boots cluttering up your space.
Promising review: "It's hard to find a freestanding shoe cabinet less than 7" wide. This is it, and pretty stylish/trendy to boot. It works perfectly for our narrow entryway to hide the shoes. I bought two. Each shelf holds three to four pairs of shoes [and] assembly was straightforward, like Ikea...The cane is a nice touch and the drawers are not see-through, as the cane has a solid MDF backing. Color is as expected. I am entirely satisfied at the money for value." —Sophia
3. An elastic organizer to detangle the huge ball of cords and chargers tumbling around in your bag.
Promising review: "I used to be like you. Wake up, blindly shower, maybe make some eggs if you have any energy left after those other chores. Weren't you planning on going to the gym this morning? Ugh, sorry health, lifting all the hard drives and other electronics from one bag and putting them in the other will have to do again, because it takes forever to get everything I need later in the day across the border from pack to duffle. Grid-It is like a Nexus pass for bags. Cross packs in seconds securely and hassle-free. You will be amazed by the gear combos you can pack on just one of these. I carry envelopes and stamps in the zip-up pocket on the back now and get a weird amount of admiration for keeping such old-school yet extremely relevant supplies on hand for friends or passers-by." —Josh
4. A hanger organizer that'll help solve your horrible hanger-nest problem you've been suffering through in silence all these years.
Promising review: "The struggle with hangers has been real for quite some time, I wish I would have known about this thing sooner! This has saved me a TON of room and hassle!"—Kara Adams
5. A set of 3D-printed KitchenAid Tool holders so you finally have a place to store those darn things.
McMaster3D is a Langhorne, Pennsylvania-based Etsy shop that specializes in 3D printing.
Promising review: "These are great! They come with Command Strips and I installed mine sideways on a cabinet instead of underneath and it's working great! Saving so much drawer space." —Etsy Reviewer
6. An under-cabinet drawer that'll bring order to whatever cabinet you've been avoiding lately.
Promising review: "These are nice pieces that helped me organize underneath my bathroom sink! They fit perfectly! After organizing everything, I was so surprised I had so much more room that I grabbed more items out of the linen closet to fill it up. I still have a lot of room left. I bought these based off the high ratings and they hold true." —Brad J. Leahy
7. A set of Sheet Keeper bands to keep your sheet sets together and properly labelled. GOODBYE, frantically searching for a matching pillowcase before your guests arrive in 30 minutes.
Sheet Keeper is a woman-owned small business based in Los Angeles and their adorable bedding bands will actually make staying organized fun!
Promising review: "Great product. Came quickly and they work great! Such a great idea to keep sheets organized and together while being able to tell what size bedding it is. Will order again for sure!" —devonhansen1
8. A set of extra mini drawers that clip onto your shelves so you can easily grab what you need instead of having to remove half the contents of your fridge just to get to the mayo.
9. A pair of Command broom holding wall mounts so those things can stop falling out of the closet and bopping you on the head.
They can hold up to four pounds!
Promising review: "Super simple to put up, works great, and makes organization a snap! Really happy with how well this simple project turned out!!" —Mat Snyder
10. A thin rolling shelf to slip in that weird space between your fridge and cabinets. Or between your laundry machine and the wall. Or in the garage next to your car. Wherever you have a tiny sliver of unused space.
Promising review: "Our new house was short on storage space and this really helps. It goes right between the refrigerator and the counter where the stovetop is located. I keep canned goods and other food items that will need the stovetop. It holds plenty of cans and with smaller cans, I can stack them two high. It pulls out easily." —Kathy G. Guevara
11. An expanding file folder you can fill with up to 200 pieces of paper and free up soo much desk space.
12. A pack of super-strong magnets to secure to the top of your fridge so all your beers can be cold ones.
Promising review: "I bought this as a little gift for my husband because I thought it was kinda cool and he would enjoy. He loves it and shows everyone who comes over. They install very easily, the bottles stick without any thought that they will fall down. The magnetic is so strong it draws the bottle up when you get close. It is still easy enough to pull the bottle off when needed. I would recommend these to anyone — they are a bit expensive but well worth the money. Great gift idea!" —Christine
