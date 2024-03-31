BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    34 Things So Amazing, You'll Wanna Store Them In A Treasure Chest

    *Adds golden trunk to shopping cart to hold all my wondrous things.*

    Rebecca O'Connell
    by Rebecca O'Connell

    1. A box of Color Catcher sheets to prevent the dreaded "all my clothes are now pink from this one stray red sock" debacle. These handy sheets are designed to grab any dye that leaks or bleeds so you can keep enjoying your white tees.

    reviewer photo of a white unused sheet and a used sheet that&#x27;s gray after one load and has picked up dye that bled
    Promising review: "These Color Catcher sheets really protect colors from bleeding. It makes all clothes/laundry brighter and looking like new — not that old washed color after just one wash without these sheets. I give this product 5+ stars. Highly recommend. A few pennies spent additionally on your laundry makes one look like wearing new clothes all the time." —Nikita

    Get 72 sheets from Amazon for $10.94.

    2. A pack of ultra-vibrant gel pens (that won big at the 2024 Japanese Stationery Awards, btw) for all your journaling needs, even on dark paper.

    A set of vibrant MATTEHOP pens arrayed on a surface with their brand names visible
    Promising review: "I absolutely love these pens! They are very smooth and the ink does not skip. My favorite part is that they glow on dark surfaces. They are perfect for black paper. They also work great on white paper, but wonderful on dark." —Angie

    Get a pack of eight from Amazon for $19.62.

    3. A REALLY cute hanging diffuser that'll make your car feel like a fancy spa. Or, if you get the spiced cider scent, a harvest festival in full swing.

    hand holds small glass container with rope around the rear view mirror
    AmberandWoodCo

    Get it from AmberandWoodCo on Etsy for $9 (available in 12 scents).

    4. A kitschy cherry toilet brush and matching shower curtain charms to make your bathroom feel like the sweetest place to be.

    Promising review (for the toilet brush): "Totally matched my cherry decor for my business' bathroom (art gallery). It made me laugh. It's art and a toilet brush! Not sure who else needs a toilet brush shaped like a cherry. Apparently, I did though." —Rudy P

    Get the toilet brush for $16.99 and 12 cherry charms for $14.59 from Amazon.

    5. A box of Goodles Cheddy Mac that tastes just as good as (arguably better) that blue box of mac and cheese you had as a kid, but with more protein, fiber, and nutrients. Add veggies and bam — it's a well-rounded grown-up meal!

    Amazon

    Promising review: "I absolutely loved Goodles! So delicious and a much better and more nutritious alternative to Kraft or similar. I like to cook the noodles just a minute or two less than the instructions suggest so they aren’t mushy. I always use salted butter instead of unsalted. Super tasty paired with chicken and roasted veggies!" —Erica Rowland

    Get it from Amazon for $5.09.

    6. A gel-effect top coat to keep manicures looking their best, long after they have any right to.

    reviewer photo showing their nails on day 1 and then day 14 after using the top coat, showing their nails are chip free and looking healthy
    Valeza Bakolli / Via BuzzFeed

    Promising review: "I am apparently hard on all nail polishes. A typical DIY manicure would last a day or two before chipping. I have tried MANY top coats and DIY gel solutions, but read recent reviews on Seche Vive gel top coat and thought I would try it. I was surprised. I did my nails on a Thursday and they lasted me through Tuesday before chipping. This was pretty amazing." —Mommy May

    Get a pack of two from Amazon for $11.36.

    7. A bottle of Bomba Curls Forbidden Oil made with pure coffee seed and castor oil to create a lightweight leave-in product that defines those luscious curls and moisturizes the scalp.

    bottles with squirt tops and tropical labels
    Bomba Curls

    Bomba Curls was created by Afro-Dominicana Lulu Corder, and makes products that aim to help curly hair grow and stay healthy. This oil is cruelty-free!

    Promising review: "My hair instantly felt softer, and my curls were more defined. The oil also helped when slicking my hair into a bun." —Katherine A.

    Get it from Bomba Curls for $22.

    8. A pack of medicated, waterproof bandages to make your wart erupt from the depths of your skin like a gross butterfly.

    four images of a reviewer&#x27;s wart breaking through the skin and erupting outward
    Promising review: "This worked for me. Here's what happened. First bandage: Everything turned white. Second bandage: The top layer of the wart started disappearing and I could see the blood vessels that were inside it clearly. Third bandage: It started burning while wearing it. One day was REALLY painful, but now I think I just put the bandage on too tight. There was definitely burning though. Uncomfortable, not unbearable. Fourth bandage: The skin around the wart started to crack. Fifth bandage: The skin continued to crack and I could see the wart separating. Sixth bandage: Skin separating deeper. Wart was really soft but it wouldn't budge. Seventh bandage: The wart stuck to the medicine, so when I pulled off the bandage, the wart went with it. I'm left with some raw skin that's a bit sensitive but it feels fine. It looks like the entire wart came off, roots and all. Side note: It smells horribly. Make sure you put the bandage on tight enough to try and conceal the smell, but not so tight it hurts. Overall, not a horrible process. Make sure you follow the instructions and keep it on for 48 hours at a time. Two of mine were only on for 24 hours and I think that prolonged the process." —Chelsea Gipson

    Get a pack of 14 from Amazon for $6.96.

    9. A candle that looks like a pot of thriving succulents. You don't have to water it, but you do have to grapple with the idea of lighting it or not.

    candle that looks like succulents in a planter
    Amazon

    Promising review: "This candle is so cute and very detailed. I was surprised at how good it smells, so I don't want to burn it and mess it up. I just smell it all the time. :-)" —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $25.99.

    10. A pack of essential oil-infused cat chew sticks sure to keep your restless cat occupied for a while. 

    pack of chew sticks
    a cat chewing on a stick
    Meowy Janes / Etsy

    Meowy Janes is based in New Egypt, New Jersey. 

    Promising review: "I was a bit skeptical to purchase but I am so glad I did and will be purchasing more in the future. My cat absolutely loved them and she’s usually a picky witch who will meow at me mercilessly if she’s displeased. They came exactly as described." —Amanda Gomez

    Get a pack (7–9 sticks) from Meowy Janes on Etsy for $12.61.

    11. A humidifier that looks like a little dog ready to blast off into space in their reindeer rocket ship. Why isn't this a movie yet?

    amazon.com

    It can last up to 10 hours and has seven LED colors.

    Promising review: "I can honestly say I was shocked to find this little gem, especially for the price. I have used it daily since it arrived at my doorstep. I’ve been taking it back and forth from home to work, but I will Instead buy a second one, and most likely a couple more as gifts, as Christmas is around the corner." —Helen Quigley

    Get it from Amazon for $12.99+ (available in four colors).

    12. An ingenious sandwich cutter and sealer so you can make your own Smucker's Uncrustables copycats at home. FINALLY we can all be reunited with the sadly discontinued grilled cheese variety. 

    The sandwich cutter and sealer
    Reviewer's photo showing homemade uncrustables
    Promising review: "These have been a GAME-CHANGER in this house!! My son has always begged me for Uncrustables but my wallet didn’t agree with them. I LOVE being able to make them at home and customize them to exactly what they would like them filled with! I make two weeks' worth of sandwiches at a time and store them in sandwich bags in the freezer so in the morning during the school year we can just grab and go! Love them!" —Katherine Smaczniak

    Get it from Amazon for $15.97

    13. A jewelry-cleaning pen you can count on to add new shine to your gems, no costly trip to the jeweler needed. You'll feel like an artist who paints with shine and sparkles!

    left: blurry ring right: clear ring
    Promising review: "I have a 2.5-karat wedding ring and have a hard time really finding anything that gets that 'first day' sparkle back. With the Dazzle Stik, it shines again. Thank you so much!" —C.Skinner

    Get it from Amazon for $9.48.

    14. A Marshmallow Whip Maker loved by TikTokers thanks to its ability to turn your hum-drum cleanser into light frothy foam. Foam = easier to apply and less friction bothering your skin.

    Amazon

    To use this, all you have to do is put a pearl-sized drop of your favorite cleanser at the bottom, fill with water up to the dotted line, and pump it until it creates foam.

    Promising review: "This thing is the bomb. Does exactly what it advertises — makes a thick whipped cream/foam out of washes, making it economical as well as fun. It can 'soften' harsh washes to make the concoction gentler on skin. It's also great for mixing washes if you have two or more you'd like to combine for different effects. And of course, a little goes a long, long way with this puppy. For the price, it's a steal — if you're into this kind of thing. Definitely give it a try if you're not sure. It's a really cool device." —KnockKnockMe

    Get it from Amazon for $7.

    15. A suction tool to help relieve the itchy agony of bug bites by sucking out insect venom, saliva, and other irritants under your skin. Finally, you can go outside after dark again!

    left: my arm with elevated bump, middle: the suction tool, right: the bump is lowered
    Rebecca O'Connell / BuzzFeed

    Make sure you read all the directions before using so you don't accidentally give yourself a hickey! I've used this and it totally works. It won't completely get rid of 100% of your bug bites, but it makes a noticeable difference. I haven't scratched once since this amazing device came into my life.

    Promising review: "I am a magnet for bites of all kinds and carry topical and medicines with me at all times — so I figured this would be a good product to see if it really works. I woke up with a bug bite on my arm so I used this little tool (three times per the instructions) — immediately after using, it stopped itching! And less than 24 hours later the bump/bite gone! There is a very faint red mark from using the thing, but a small price to pay IMO. Bottom line: it’s awesome. I’m carrying it with me everywhere!" —Rebecca

    Get it from Amazon for $9.96.

    16. An I Dew Care mini scoops facial trio featuring Matcha Mood (with vitamin B3 and green tea to soothe), Berry Groovy (with raspberry extract and exfoliating strawberry seeds to brighten), and Birthday Cake (with hyaluronic acid to moisturize). I've personally tried the birthday one, and lemme tell you — you're gonna wanna eat it! It smells soooOOOoo good.

    reviewer photo of the three face masks
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I didn't think these would work. I mean, they are silly, you know? But I tried one last night, before my shower, and oh my god the results. I'm 17 years old, with very bad dry skin and my skin is usually sensitive. My nose is usually full of blackheads, the pores are always open and scratchy because of the blackheads coming off. But I woke up this morning, and my nose is SMOOTH. Like...REALLY SMOOTH. And I know I sound dramatic. But for a couple of years I've been trying to fix this issue and this is the ONLY product that has actually shown results and it's literally the first try. I used the blue one (cake) and it had these cute sprinkles with it as well (not edible — just for looks). Each one is a one time use, but they are worth it. I am going to buy this again." —Tori Magallanes

    Get it from Amazon for $15+.

    17. An R2-D2 or Grogu Tamagotchi so you can practice taking care of something before you can convince your parents to let you get a pet Porg.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I have fond memories of having a Tamagotchi and I am a Star Wars fan. With this disclaimer out of the way, I am rather pleased with this R2-D2 version. Although it is smaller than the regular Tamagotchi, the 8-bit pictures are very clear, and one can easily tell what's going on. The audio cues are close enough to the 'real deal. The mini-games are amusing, and the buttons, while a bit on the mushy side, are responsive enough." —Insomniak1

    Get it from Amazon for $15.48+ (available in two R2-D2 and Grogu styles each).

    18. A giant 1-pound bag of marshmallows for anyone who picks the boring cereal out of Lucky Charms. I don't blame you if you end up taking romantic selfies with the bag.

    reviewer cradles large bag of marshmallows
    Promising review: "Buying these charms was one of the best decisions of my life. The bag is twice the size of my head. The marshmallows are aesthetically pleasing and delicious. It's everything I ever wanted in a snack." —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $12.34.

    19. A variety pack of Doughp cookie dough. It's made with heat-treated flour and no eggs, so you can eat it raw or bake it, with equally delicious results.

    pints of cookie dough next to baked cookies
    Douhp

    This is the bestseller collection, which features chocolate chip, rainbow sprinkle, cookies and cream, and chocolate s'mores.

    I love Doughp! The cookie dough is so amazing raw, that it's pretty rare for me to actually take the time to bake it. I love being able to keep a pint of Doughp in the freezer and always have the ability to bake a cookie or two when the craving hits. This is sure to be a hit with anyone who used to buy the Pillsbury cookie dough tubes from the grocery store and eat it like a Go-Gurt. 

    Get a four-pack from Doughp for $50.

    20. A garbage disposal cleaner that's not only easy to use, but also very entertaining.

    youtube.com

    Here's what you do: Run some hot water, pop one of the packets in your disposer, let it foam, then wait for the foam to fully disappear. Garbage disposal = clean and ickiness free.

    Promising review: "WHERE HAS THIS BEEN ALL MY LIFE???! Holy cow, I didn't realize how easy and quick it was to clean a garbage disposal until I bought this product! Typically, I'd just use vinegar and baking soda down the drain and call it good. I didn't know that there was an actual disposal cleaning product available until I stumbled across it through a BuzzFeed article. I had to try it. The instructions are very simple. It literally takes five minutes and some hot water and VOILÀ!, you have a clean, no-longer-stinky garbage disposal. Any time I got a whiff of an odor, all I did was drop one of these packs in the disposal and the smell was GONE! Plus, the blue foam bubbling in the sink was amusing to watch. Worth every penny!!" —VadersGirl

    Get a two-pack from Amazon for $12.02.

    21. A paw-shaped chair cushion, because who doesn't want to be lovingly cradled in a kitten's paw?

    paw shaped pillows
    Promising review: "I freaking LOVE this paw cushion! This paw cushion absolutely saves my butt. It's not super thick or as filled as you might hope. But I read reviews and was prepared for that. A little extra padding would be great but even without it this cushion is soft and comfy! It's still worth every dime. It's perfect if you have one of those hanging indoor/outdoor rope chairs, too! This cushion is soft and cute and comfortable. Buy yourself this thing. You deserve it." —mandarabbit

    Get it from Amazon for $27.99 (available in two sizes and seven colors). 

    22. A vegan exfoliating body scrub that uses a combination of powerful alpha-hydroxy acids to help rid you of any unwanted "strawberry skin" (aka keratosis pilaris).

    a split reviewer photo of their arm before and after using the body scrub
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I started using this product and my sister told me that she saw the difference it made on my arms from the keratosis pilaris! I see myself every day and doubted that it had made a difference but when someone points it out, it makes it clear and feels for comforting knowing you didn’t waste money LOL!" —denise.m.l

    Get it from Amazon for $25.20

    23. A makeup-removing cleansing balm that'll melt away makeup and impurities while also hydrating your skin. What a champ!

    Sephora

    Promising review: "Absolutely essential! I cannot go without it. It removes all traces of all makeup, even eye makeup. My skin feels clean and silky soft. In the morning, I swear my skin looks even better." —WendyH1222

    Get it from Sephora for $24+ (available in three sizes).

    24. And Dr. Loretta's Gentle Hydrating Cleanser to keep the cleansing and hydrating going. This has marine peptides, chamomile, and ginger root essential oils to make sure your face is happy and glowing.

    bottle of cleanser with pump top next to clear gel cleanser
    instagram.com

    This gel cleanser is an amazing choice for parched, sensitive skin. It feels like an ocean's worth of hydration condensed into a single. The marine algin can absorb tiny pollution particles and get rid of them before they seep into pores and wreak havoc below the skin's surface. My very dramatic, redness-prone skin gives this gentle cleanser two big thumbs up. I love the thick gel consistency and pump bottle for easy dispensing. My face has definitely felt cleaner (but never stripped) when I brought this cleanser into my routine. Dr. Loretta is cruelty-free, vegan, and made without artificial dyes, fragrances, and other known irritants, making it a great choice for all my fellow rosacea-prone friends.

    Get it from Dermstore for $40

    25. A sweet little fish who swims around in your humidifier tank, inhibiting the growth of buildup for up to 30 days. Now you can go longer between washes, and maybe avoid the dreaded brown sludge that appears in some humidifiers.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Just drop this in your humidifier and it keeps the water pretty darn mildew and mold free. Super easy to use, no smell, and safe. I have already repurchased and given a few to other people as well." —Kristine

    Get it from Amazon for $5.98.

    26. A pack of Gorilla Grip rug grippers if you're sick of readjusting your rug every time your dog gets the zoomies.

    reviewer lifts the underside of their rug to show the gorilla grips attached below
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I have a new little dog who just cannot leave my rugs alone. I have tried EVERYTHING to get my rugs to stick to the ground where he can't even lift them up! I also have a 70-pound German shepherd who likes to jump from the fourth step up off the stairs onto my foyer runner rug, and I cannot stress enough how strong these mfers are! I wish I had found these things sooner. They come with a 10-year warranty with a full refund or replacement if you aren't satisfied for any reason. I hardly ever leave reviews but I HAD to let you'll know. Wish I had gotten these sooner. My little dog can't even lift the corners to chew it anymore. Woo-hoo!" —Jess

    Get a set of eight from Amazon for $12.99

    27. A eucalyptus and lavender shower/bath pouch to create a comforting spa experience right at home. Name a more dynamic scent duo, I'll wait. 

    a pouch filled with eucalyptus and lavender hanging on a shower nozzle
    Eucalyptus Blooms / Etsy

    Eucalyptus Blooms is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

    Promising review: "Not only does these enhance my shower experience, but my whole bathroom smells nice all the time!" —Edward

    Get it from Eucalyptus Blooms on Etsy for $11.99/three pouches or $15.74/five pouches.

    28. A blooming tea for anyone who expects a good show out of their beverages.

    amazon.com

    The pack comes with 12 different flavors: Heart Bouquet, Jasmine Lover, Golden Oasis, Floral Passion, Sunset Love, Fairy Lily, Eternal Love, Rising Spring, Shooting Star, Fireplace Bloom, Dancing Leaves, and Enchanting Beauty. Pair it with a glass teapot or pitcher.

    Promising review: "I am completely hooked on blooming/flowering teas. I was raised by British parents, so I grew up drinking English breakfast tea (which is still delicious), but I found that the milk and sugar I added to it were not always pleasing to my body later on. The flowering tea is extremely refreshing to drink at any time of day and each bloom provides up to three steeps. I usually just fish my bloom out of the teapot with some small tongs and then place it in a little container in the fridge. I also enjoy the variety of teas in this set and just love watching the flower 'bloom.' Also, drinking this tea has given me an excuse to use some of my fancier tea cups so I can pretend I'm relaxing at Downton Abbey." —Sarah Johnston

    Get it from Amazon for $19.95.

    29. A holographic nail polish that shimmers so nicely in the sunlight, you might dump all your other nail polishes right in the trash.

    holographic silver nail polish
    Promising review: "This nail polish is amazing! Goes on easily and smoothly, covers well, dries quickly and is durable. And the color!!! It’s nearly impossible to describe but here’s what I see: a periwinkle base with holographic sparkles that can be teal, clear, blue, or tangerine, depending on how the light hits your nails. When you’re in ambient light, there’s just a tiny hint of color on your nails. I don’t usually like glittery nail polish but the glitter in this polish is so tiny it creates a color-shifting appearance that is truly magical. Try it! I bet you’ll love it too!" —AnnieLiz

    Get it from Amazon for $10.

    30. A veggie spiralizer to create exciting noodles out of not-so-exciting vegetables. Zoodle alfredo, anyone???

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "After reading about this product versus other ones, this product I can't say enough about! I have done zucchini, summer squash, and beets so far and with no effort it works just as stated. I only wish it came with a few recipes but there are plenty online. It adds a new variety to vegetables; you won't be sorry, it's great!" —Debbie Z.

    Get it from Amazon for $31.33.

    Check out our deep dive into the best spiralizers at every price point.

    31. A pair of mop slippers that'll take care of dirty floors while you shuffle around looking for a clean coffee mug in the morning.

    bear slippers with mop fringe on the bottom
    Promising review: "I buy mopping slippers. Yup, that's right. This isn't my first pair. So why do I like mopping slippers? I have a 2-year-old, and they're great for mopping up little splashes. Drops of water from doing dishes and the extra padding is nice. No paper towels wasted and it's immediate. Plus these are cute. You have to have a sense of whimsy for this functional novelty item. My last pair did not have this detachable mopping bottom. I enjoy washing both parts because I think it's cleaner but it's a nice feature." —G. Kim

    Get them from Amazon for $13.99+ (available in sizes 4–10 and 13 styles).

    32. A 1/20 scale miniature kit so you can build your own tiny magic shop. Check out the itty-bitty potions, scrolls, and apothecary drawers. 👀

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is one of the best kits I have seen. Everything was in the kit. Everything was cut precisely and fit together so easily. The directions were fine except in a few spots, but easy enough to figure out. So pleased with it that I ordered the detective office as well." —MomMom

    Get it from Amazon for $33.99.

    33. A food storage container with an extra compartment for treats that'll keep your pet's chow fresh and safe from pests. *thinks back to when I was a kid and a rat got into my dog's food and lined the basement walls with it* 😟

    The three-piece set, which comes on wheels
    Just a note: I personally like to store dog food in the original bag placed into the bin to keep everything fresh. 

    Promising review: "Not only are these containers airtight, but they are also dog- proof! I left my three boxers inside the house with two sets of these containers and came home to find them in various places in the house with numerous scratches and bite marks but still closed and the contents safe! Attempts at self-feeding were foiled! Great product!" —Diana Nicholson

    Get it from Amazon for $36.99+ (available in three colors).

    34. A privacy window film that's easy to install and fills your home with lots of rainbows when the sun hits it just right. Now you can sing "somewheeeere over the rainbow" as you step over your cat.