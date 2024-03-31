34 Things So Amazing, You'll Wanna Store Them In A Treasure Chest

1. A box of Color Catcher sheets to prevent the dreaded "all my clothes are now pink from this one stray red sock" debacle. These handy sheets are designed to grab any dye that leaks or bleeds so you can keep enjoying your white tees.
2. A pack of ultra-vibrant gel pens (that won big at the 2024 Japanese Stationery Awards, btw) for all your journaling needs, even on dark paper.
3. A REALLY cute hanging diffuser that'll make your car feel like a fancy spa. Or, if you get the spiced cider scent, a harvest festival in full swing.
4. A kitschy cherry toilet brush and matching shower curtain charms to make your bathroom feel like the sweetest place to be.
5. A box of Goodles Cheddy Mac that tastes just as good as (arguably better) that blue box of mac and cheese you had as a kid, but with more protein, fiber, and nutrients. Add veggies and bam — it's a well-rounded grown-up meal!
7. A bottle of Bomba Curls Forbidden Oil made with pure coffee seed and castor oil to create a lightweight leave-in product that defines those luscious curls and moisturizes the scalp.
8. A pack of medicated, waterproof bandages to make your wart erupt from the depths of your skin like a gross butterfly.
9. A candle that looks like a pot of thriving succulents. You don't have to water it, but you do have to grapple with the idea of lighting it or not.
10. A pack of essential oil-infused cat chew sticks sure to keep your restless cat occupied for a while.
Meowy Janes is based in New Egypt, New Jersey.
Promising review: "I was a bit skeptical to purchase but I am so glad I did and will be purchasing more in the future. My cat absolutely loved them and she’s usually a picky witch who will meow at me mercilessly if she’s displeased. They came exactly as described." —Amanda Gomez
Get a pack (7–9 sticks) from Meowy Janes on Etsy for $12.61.
11. A humidifier that looks like a little dog ready to blast off into space in their reindeer rocket ship. Why isn't this a movie yet?
12. An ingenious sandwich cutter and sealer so you can make your own Smucker's Uncrustables copycats at home. FINALLY we can all be reunited with the sadly discontinued grilled cheese variety.
Promising review: "These have been a GAME-CHANGER in this house!! My son has always begged me for Uncrustables but my wallet didn’t agree with them. I LOVE being able to make them at home and customize them to exactly what they would like them filled with! I make two weeks' worth of sandwiches at a time and store them in sandwich bags in the freezer so in the morning during the school year we can just grab and go! Love them!" —Katherine Smaczniak
Get it from Amazon for $15.97.
13. A jewelry-cleaning pen you can count on to add new shine to your gems, no costly trip to the jeweler needed. You'll feel like an artist who paints with shine and sparkles!
14. A Marshmallow Whip Maker loved by TikTokers thanks to its ability to turn your hum-drum cleanser into light frothy foam. Foam = easier to apply and less friction bothering your skin.
15. A suction tool to help relieve the itchy agony of bug bites by sucking out insect venom, saliva, and other irritants under your skin. Finally, you can go outside after dark again!
16. An I Dew Care mini scoops facial trio featuring Matcha Mood (with vitamin B3 and green tea to soothe), Berry Groovy (with raspberry extract and exfoliating strawberry seeds to brighten), and Birthday Cake (with hyaluronic acid to moisturize). I've personally tried the birthday one, and lemme tell you — you're gonna wanna eat it! It smells soooOOOoo good.
17. An R2-D2 or Grogu Tamagotchi so you can practice taking care of something before you can convince your parents to let you get a pet Porg.
18. A giant 1-pound bag of marshmallows for anyone who picks the boring cereal out of Lucky Charms. I don't blame you if you end up taking romantic selfies with the bag.
19. A variety pack of Doughp cookie dough. It's made with heat-treated flour and no eggs, so you can eat it raw or bake it, with equally delicious results.
22. A vegan exfoliating body scrub that uses a combination of powerful alpha-hydroxy acids to help rid you of any unwanted "strawberry skin" (aka keratosis pilaris).
23. A makeup-removing cleansing balm that'll melt away makeup and impurities while also hydrating your skin. What a champ!
24. And Dr. Loretta's Gentle Hydrating Cleanser to keep the cleansing and hydrating going. This has marine peptides, chamomile, and ginger root essential oils to make sure your face is happy and glowing.
25. A sweet little fish who swims around in your humidifier tank, inhibiting the growth of buildup for up to 30 days. Now you can go longer between washes, and maybe avoid the dreaded brown sludge that appears in some humidifiers.
26. A pack of Gorilla Grip rug grippers if you're sick of readjusting your rug every time your dog gets the zoomies.
27. A eucalyptus and lavender shower/bath pouch to create a comforting spa experience right at home. Name a more dynamic scent duo, I'll wait.
Eucalyptus Blooms is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Promising review: "Not only does these enhance my shower experience, but my whole bathroom smells nice all the time!" —Edward
Get it from Eucalyptus Blooms on Etsy for $11.99/three pouches or $15.74/five pouches.