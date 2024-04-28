Whether You Take A Plane, Train, Or Automobile, These 29 Things Will Improve Your Trip

1. A bendy pillow capable of contorting itself to meet your ever-changing needs. Neck rest? No prob. Pillow to keep your face off the gross bus window glass? Of course!!! Round pillow to make sleeping on your cousin's floor more bearable? Almost!
2. A portable charger so you can watch Law and Order: SVU for the entire trip without Stabler and Benson having to come figure out why your phone died.
3. A LifeStraw that allows you to drink pretty much any water you can find in nature. Hiking trips are now just icky water scavenger hunts.
5. A set of cowboy straw toppers that add a little "don't mess with Texas" vibe to your water bottle by protecting the drinking straw from strangers bumping into it on your trip.
9. A mini trash can that fits in the cup holder because you can't just leave wrappers all over the rental car like you do your own car.
10. A portable espresso maker so you can enjoy a nice hot drink while enjoying the view (whether that's from on top of a mountain or a motel room).
11. Delish blackberry-flavored gummies that have melatonin in them to help you get to sleep no matter how chatty your seat mate is.
12. A school-inspired 4-in-1 makeup pen with everything you need — eyeliner, highlighter, lip liner, and eyebrow filler — so you can free up some space in your bag.
14. A bunch of Sriracha packets to help make the bland airplane food taste sliiiiightly more edible.
15. A packing checklist for people who are simply garbage at packing. Never again forget all your socks but somehow remember to bring eight different hats.
17. A pair of charcoal deodorizing bags that are ready to eat up all the bad smells lingering in your suitcase.
18. A pair of shoe covers for when you only have room for one pair of shoes and they are NOT rain boots.
19. A foldable hair dryer or mini hot brush so you can have all your favorite tools nearby without sacrificing your entire carry-on.
20. A wireless transmitter that'll connect your AirPods (or any other wireless headphones) to the headphone jack on the flight so you can get access to the free entertainment without having to shell out for those tinny-sounding ear buds they sell during flights.
21. A Dagne Dover duffel bag with a sleeve to neatly fit over your rolling luggage for easy travels. It's even small enough to fit under your plane seat!
23. A cup holder adapter to accommodate those larger drink vessels that don't quite fit. Gotta stay hydrated!
24. A universal travel adapter you should buy now before you one day end up in a foreign country with no way to charge your stuff.
25. A beginner-friendly punch needle coaster set that offers a productive and fun project to start on your trip when you want a break from your screens.
26. A travel knitting bag to keep your crafts all together when jumping on a plane or train. Last thing you want to do after a hectic trip through security is have to worry about detangling yarn or wondering where your other needle went.
28. An LED neck reading light to illuminate your current vacation read without bothering the sleeping people around you, whether it's on a plane or in a small hotel room.
Promising review: "I couldn't be happier with this light. I use it for reading in bed and when I travel. It's comfortable, has several settings, is easy to use, and the battery stays charged for a long time. You can turn on either one or both sides of the light and its flexibility allows the light to be adjusted easily. I highly recommend this light for reading in bed, for outdoor walking at night, and for doing close work that requires good lighting." —Jean G
29. And a travel icon shirt so you can just point and nod when trying to speak to locals in a foreign country.
