29 Things You Need To Help Turn The Coziness Dial Up To 11

1. An oversized scarf that's one part fashion and two parts a shield from the winter winds smacking you.
Promising review: "I was shopping for a business trip and needed a scarf quickly to match three outfits. This company's selection was terrific and I would highly recommend them. Scarf is huge, which I like because I am very tall. Very soft, not scratchy. Will be back for more!" —J. Kennel
Get it from Amazon for $10.99+ (available in 13 styles).
2. A ridiculously plush blanket offering maximum snuggliness, top-tier stylishness, and (best of all) a minimal price tag.
Promising review: "I saw this blanket on TikTok and I have to say I absolutely love it. I washed it several times now and it’s maintained its elasticity and softness after each wash. It’s warm enough but not too hot for a throw. Absolutely recommend this blanket!" —Amy
Get it from Amazon for $28.99+ (available in 12 styles and two sizes).
3. A pair of snuggly Ugg ankle boots for when you want the comfort and warmth of a classic Ugg but without the big cumbersome shape.
Pick up some waterproofing spray so you can wear them in slushy weather!
Promising review: "Not water-resistant, but the comfort is amazing and the color is on point. They are warm too." —Desiree C.
Get it from Amazon for $139.95 (available in sizes 5–12 and 15 colors).
4. A no-nonsense maxi ready to go to great ~lengths~ to make you look good.
Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in sizes S–XXL and 45 colors and patterns).
5. A pair of sheepskin insole inserts to add the snuggle factor to your slippers.
Promising review: "Bought these as a refresher for my son's slippers. I know they won't last forever. Neither did original liners from the slippers themselves. They all flatten out, hence purchasing another set now. These were easy to trim up to fit inside something that is now the shape of his foot. They are a little expensive but not so much as buying a whole new set of slippers so I find it an acceptable price." —Heather Lunar
Get them from Amazon for $17.99+ (available in sizes 6W–14M and in two colors).
6. A calming lavender spray you can spritz on your pillow before bed. It'll make your bedding smell heavenly, and the soothing scent will carry you right off to dreamland.
The spray is cruelty-free, pH-balanced, and made in the USA.
Promising review: "It’s a good size, good sprayer, and most importantly (since it’s so hard to tell if you’ll like a scent buying online), it smells amazing. Kind of like a calming but delicious almond cookie. It lasts reasonably long, but you don’t have to worry about spraying it and it smelling so strong you can’t breathe. It’s just light and comfortable." —EJ103
Get it from Amazon for $7.98+ (available in two sizes).
7. An insulated mug to keep your hot beverages actually hot. No one wants to leave the house with a cup of almost-ice coffee.
It can keep drinks hot for five hours and it's dishwasher safe.
Get it from Amazon for $13.87+ (available in two sizes and nine colors).
8. A pair of lined mittens so all your fingers can huddle together to stay warm.
Get them from Amazon for $11.99 (available in 30 colors/styles).
9. A pair of thick and fuzzy-lined sweats that are happy to hug your legs in their warm embrace.
Promising review: "I'm always cold in the Wisconsin Winters. These toast me up and are perfect for lounging. So cozy." —Jodi Larson
Get them from Amazon for $32.88 (available in sizes XS–XXL and in nine colors).
10. A subscription to Book of the Month because you're going to need SOMETHING to do while hiding inside from the cold weather.
This is a super fun subscription service that sends you a new or best selling hardcover book. Each month, BOTM features five awesome books, you pick one (or more), and it's sent right to your door. If you don't like any of the five recommended books, there is also a wider collection of older books to choose from, or you can skip a month. No more excuses for not reading more! Learn more about this subscription box.
Get your first book from Book of the Month for $5.
11. A mug warmer to keep your coffee hot, no matter how cruelly cold your home office gets.
Promising review: "I bought this to keep my tea warm. I figured I could use it on the cup, but actually decided to try it on the pot. I have a small 24 oz pot and it stays quite hot to the point where I have to let it cool a bit before I can drink it." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $18.41.
12. A softly glowing cat that'll make it feel like a cute lil' spirit is coming to snuggle with you.
Get it from Apollo Box for $45.
13. A portable crock pot so you can enjoy a hot meal, even if you're nowhere near a working microwave or stove.
This 20-ounce crock pot has an easy travel lid with a handle so you can grab it and go. Use it to reheat leftovers, soups, oatmeal, and more. The outside doesn't get hot while it's plugged in, so you don't have to worry about setting your cubicle on fire.
Promising review: "I love this little warmer! The portion size is generous and my food was perfectly hot in a little less than an hour and a half. I was able to lift the insert out with my hands because the insert itself was not hot." —Elizabeth
Get it from Amazon for $37+ (available in four colors).
14. A satin-lined beanie that keeps your head warm *and* free of hat hair.
Grace Eleyae is a Black woman-founded brand that also sells turbans, silk pillowcases, scrunchies, and other hair-friendly headwear.
Get it from Grace Eleyae for $52.
15. An acorn air freshener for a nice fall touch in your car. It diffuses the perfume or essential oil of your choice so might I recommend something to fit the theme?
Promising review: "This wooden acorn car diffuser is adorable and very well-made from quality materials. The wood is just gorgeous and the finish is done nicely. Inside the wooden acorn is a little glass vial with a cork lid that you fill with oil. The scent permeates the vehicle nicely without being too overpowering. 🔆 TIP:🔆 tip and hold the glass vial upside down for several seconds to let the cork really absorb the essential oil before turning it right side up again and placing inside the acorn." —@Lark
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.