28 Soothing Products For Anyone Who Needs A More Peaceful Mindset

1. A bear-y nice under-eye stick to soothe puffiness and dark circles. If a beauty item isn't shaped like an animal, is it even worth getting?
Promising review: "Saw this in a BuzzFeed article and was intrigued. The blurb was interesting and the reviews were correct: this helps my tired eyes with just a swipe under each eye. My puffy eyes aren't so puffy and my face feels less tense. I keep it in the refrigerator, too, which adds to the cooling effect. I also swipe it over my eyelids, which relaxed me before bed. Will definitely purchase again." —S. B.
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
2. A humidifier that looks like a little dog ready to blast off into space in their reindeer rocket ship. Why isn't this a movie yet?
It can last up to 10 hours and has seven LED colors.
Promising review: "I can honestly say I was shocked to find this little gem, especially for the price. I have used it daily since it arrived at my doorstep. I’ve been taking it back and forth from home to work, but I will Instead buy a second one, and most likely a couple more as gifts, as Christmas is around the corner." —Helen Quigley
Get it from Amazon for $12.99 (available in four colors).
3. A box of bubble wrap sheets to proudly display wherever someone more sensible might put a tissue box.
Get it from Amazon for $8.14.
4. A paw-shaped chair cushion, because who doesn't want to be lovingly cradled in a kitten's paw?
Promising review: "I freaking LOVE this paw cushion! This paw cushion absolutely saves my butt. It's not super thick or as filled as you might hope. But I read reviews and was prepared for that. A little extra padding would be great but even without it this cushion is soft and comfy! It's still worth every dime. It's perfect if you have one of those hanging indoor/outdoor rope chairs, too! This cushion is soft and cute and comfortable. Buy yourself this thing. You deserve it." —mandarabbit
Get it from Amazon for $23.99+ (available in two sizes and six styles).
5. Microwaveable hugging sloths! These lavender-stuffed friends can be heated up or put in the freezer, depending on your needs. The pair breaks apart so you can lend one to a friend.
6. A facial ice roller you can keep in the freezer until you need some chill out time. Reviewers also use it for migraines, sinus pain, and jaw pain.
Promising review: "I was skeptical about this product. I wasn't sure how it was much different than rolling any other frozen thing on your body. I'm beyond pleasantly surprised. I've used it for sinus pain, migraines, swollen neck glands, under-eye circles/bags, inflamed acne, TMJ pain, etc. Not to mention, when I used it on my face, it leaves my skin feeling tight and wakes me up in the mornings. It also stays cold for forever but never sweats or leaves water behind. It's like magic. I also bought one for my mom who suffers from nerve damage in her arms and legs. I think it'll really help when she has bad pain days." —Jessica McRee
Get it from Amazon for $18.99.
7. Cloud bath bombs almost too cute to use, but the silver lining is that it's filled with RAINBOWS!
Promising review: "These bath bombs are so cute. There are four individually wrapped clouds inside a beautiful box. The packaging is very, very pretty, I could imagine these being really fun for kids to get them excited about a bath, or as a great gift for someone who loves unicorns and rainbows! They make a nice stream of rainbow bubbles as soon as placed in the water and fizz for about five minutes or so. All four clouds smells wonderful and the bath made my skin feel very soft from the shea butter." —Rahil Memon
Get two from Amazon for $9.99.
8. Or shower steamers if you lack a working bathtub or just prefer a nice steamy shower. They have soothing fragrances like lavender, eucalyptus, and vanilla, so you're sure to have a top-tier bathing experience.
Promising review: "These are the best shower steamers I've ever tried. Usually they aren't strong enough or they melt too quickly to even enjoy. These are also bigger than what you can buy at the store. I'd say they are about the size of a hockey puck. One lasted my entire shower and still smelled amazing even after I was done. These are the best shower steamers, hands down. I would definitely buy them again." —Krista
Get them from Amazon for $14.99+ (available in four varieties).
9. A softly glowing cat that'll make it feel like a cute lil' spirit is coming to snuggle with you.
Get it from Apollo Box for $45.
10. A fun and beautiful board game where the point of the game is basically to become a thriving forest. *wistfully stares out of the window*
Basically you're growing trees. Each player starts with two. The trees absorb light and get light points, which can be used to disperse seeds. There is a "sun" rotating around the board, so players have to time and position everything properly to get the most sunlight.
Promising review: "Don't be fooled by the beautiful artwork, or the adorable little illustrated animals hidden within the components, Photosynthesis is a vicious abstract strategy game, and it's probably the best use of thematic gameplay for any tabletop game in 2017, worthy of being equated with other top tier uses of theme in designing gameplay, such as Shadows Over Camelot, Blood Rage, and just about anything produced by Fantasy Flights." —Paul Bulger
Get it from Amazon for $38.95.
11. A weighted plush toy offering comforting pressure for children and adults alike.
Promising review: "I’ve had mine for 3 years and it’s held up well. He is very loved. The PERFECT pillow! I sleep so well with him. His name is Spring. He has aged well throughout the years. So cute and snuggly. Definitely recommend for all ages." —Springlover
Get it from Target for $20 (available in unicorn, dragon, dinosaur, and pegasus).
12. And Evian-themed slime that'll be refreshing to look at and rewarding to play with.
It's clear slime that comes with a mini toy Evian water bottle!
Get it from Amazon for $11.