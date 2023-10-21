24 Soothing Products For Anyone Who Needs A More Peaceful Mindset

1. A bear-y nice under-eye stick to soothe puffiness and dark circles. If a beauty item isn't shaped like an animal, is it even worth getting?
Promising review: "Saw this in a BuzzFeed article and was intrigued. The blurb was interesting and the reviews were correct: this helps my tired eyes with just a swipe under each eye. My puffy eyes aren't so puffy and my face feels less tense. I keep it in the refrigerator, too, which adds to the cooling effect. I also swipe it over my eyelids, which relaxed me before bed. Will definitely purchase again." —S. B.
Get it from Amazon for $8.99.
2. A humidifier that looks like a little dog ready to blast off into space in their reindeer rocket ship. Why isn't this a movie yet?
It can last up to 10 hours and has seven LED colors.
Promising review: "I can honestly say I was shocked to find this little gem, especially for the price. I have used it daily since it arrived at my doorstep. I’ve been taking it back and forth from home to work, but I will Instead buy a second one, and most likely a couple more as gifts, as Christmas is around the corner." —Helen Quigley
Get it from Amazon for $10.39 (available in four colors).
3. A box of bubble wrap sheets to proudly display wherever someone more sensible might put a tissue box.
Get it from Amazon for $7.49.
4. A paw-shaped chair cushion, because who doesn't want to be lovingly cradled in a kitten's paw?
Promising review: "I freaking LOVE this paw cushion! This paw cushion absolutely saves my butt. It's not super thick or as filled as you might hope. But I read reviews and was prepared for that. A little extra padding would be great but even without it this cushion is soft and comfy! It's still worth every dime. It's perfect if you have one of those hanging indoor/outdoor rope chairs, too! This cushion is soft and cute and comfortable. Buy yourself this thing. You deserve it." —mandarabbit
Get it from Amazon for $27.99+ (available in two sizes and 11 styles).
5. Cloud bath bombs almost too cute to use, but the silver lining is that it's filled with RAINBOWS!
Promising review: "These bath bombs are so cute. There are four individually wrapped clouds inside a beautiful box. The packaging is very, very pretty, I could imagine these being really fun for kids to get them excited about a bath, or as a great gift for someone who loves unicorns and rainbows! They make a nice stream of rainbow bubbles as soon as placed in the water and fizz for about five minutes or so. All four clouds smells wonderful and the bath made my skin feel very soft from the shea butter." —Rahil Memon
Get four from Amazon for $19.99.
6. Or shower steamers if you lack a working bathtub or just prefer a nice steamy shower. They have soothing fragrances like lavender, eucalyptus, and vanilla, so you're sure to have a top-tier bathing experience.
Promising review: "These are the best shower steamers I've ever tried. Usually they aren't strong enough or they melt too quickly to even enjoy. These are also bigger than what you can buy at the store. I'd say they are about the size of a hockey puck. One lasted my entire shower and still smelled amazing even after I was done. These are the best shower steamers, hands down. I would definitely buy them again." —Krista
Get them from Amazon for $15.99+ (available in four varieties).
7. A softly glowing cat that'll make it feel like a cute lil' spirit is coming to snuggle with you.
Get it from Apollo Box for $36.45 (originally $45).
8. A fun and beautiful board game where the point of the game is basically to become a thriving forest. *wistfully stares out of the window*
Basically you're growing trees. Each player starts with two. The trees absorb light and get light points, which can be used to disperse seeds. There is a "sun" rotating around the board, so players have to time and position everything properly to get the most sunlight.
Promising review: "Don't be fooled by the beautiful artwork, or the adorable little illustrated animals hidden within the components, Photosynthesis is a vicious abstract strategy game, and it's probably the best use of thematic gameplay for any tabletop game in 2017, worthy of being equated with other top tier uses of theme in designing gameplay, such as Shadows Over Camelot, Blood Rage, and just about anything produced by Fantasy Flights." —Paul Bulger
Get it from Amazon for $39.99.
9. A weighted plush toy offering comforting pressure for children and adults alike.
Promising review: "I struggle with minor anxiety and get bad cramps! I got this because I didn’t want a whole weighted blanket! Now, I take it everywhere and I couldn’t be happier!! Worth every penny, especially if it’s going to help me like it has!" —Emmy
Get it from Target for $20 (available in four animals: cheetah, green or pink dinosaur, and unicorn).
10. A stretchy silicone Ditto toy because who hasn't fantasized about smushing that lovable ball of goo?
11. And Evian-themed slime that'll be refreshing to look at and rewarding to play with.
It's clear slime that comes with a mini toy Evian water bottle!
Get it from Amazon for $11.
12. A ceramic diffuser shaped like a cute animal enjoying a nice soak. How relaxing!
Promising review: "It's the perfect size for personal use...because there are sensitive noses in my office, this is great for my desk. Love that I can diffuse oils for my personal consumption." —Patricia Ornellas
Get it from Amazon for $15.75+ (available in four animals).
13. A drain cover so you can fill your tub all the way to the tippy top. You need all the water you can get if you want a cartoonishly overflowing bathtub!
Promising review: "I would die without a good bath. It's an absolute must. We just moved into a new home and the bathtubs are *SO* shallow. My soul was slowly being ripped to pieces while soaking in a measly 7 inches of water. Devastating! It will be a while until we can afford to remodel the bathrooms, so I needed to find an alternative solution before I cracked. This product seriously improved the quality of my life. It's a softer, malleable plastic than I originally thought, but convenient for different shaped tubs since it will mold easier. All I have to do to turn my nightmare tub into a dream was to run the suction cups under the faucet and snap the suction cups into place over the bath drain. It was so easy! I got an instant 5 inches more of water!! For $8?! I think yes!!! Crowds applauded and cried, it was beautiful. In all seriousness, I'm pretty impressed and happy this worked out so well. I saw a few reviewers had issues with the suction cups not sticking, and I'm not sure why. I have a standard porcelain-enameled cast iron tub, and have no issues (it is so easy). One person wrote they had issues with mold in their drain cover, so that is why I remove and hang it up after each bath to dry it thoroughly. Good luck fellow Bathians! I hope this review helps!" —Rachael
Get it from Amazon for $8.99 (available in nine colors).
14. A Mount Lai gua sha facial lifting tool, an ancient Chinese skincare technique known to help reduce puffiness and tension on your face, leaving it feeling glowing. Grab a jade facial roller as well, if you wanna further upgrade your routine!
Check out this video tutorial on Mount Lai's website to learn the proper technique!
Mount Lai is a woman-owned brand that's based on traditional Chinese medicine. Founder and aesthetician Stephanie Zheng was inspired to start the brand based on recipes handed down in her family.
Promising review: "Love this! It’s really nice to use in the morning after putting on serums. I love using it, and it has become somewhat of a meditative experience. Can definitely already see a change in the definition of my face and jawline." —Tasha212
Get the gua sha tool from Mount Lai for $30 (available in jade, rose quartz, amethyst, and obsidian, listed separately) or from Sephora for $30 (available in four stones, listed together).
Or get the gua sha tool and the jade facial roller as a set from Amazon for $52+. You can also buy the jade facial roller individually from Mount Lai for $36 (also available in a mini size for $20), from Sephora for $36, and from Amazon for $36.
15. Flat, wireless headphones for sleepers who need some white noise or music droning in the background to sleep. These are a lot more comfortable than being nearly strangled by a cord.
Promising review: "I bought these as a gift for my daughter, who needed something to listen to podcasts at night while she was recovering from leg surgery. She claims they are very comfortable and have a long battery life, and the sound quality is excellent. They don't slip off her head while she is lying down, and they even stay on if she falls asleep wearing them. They are a good value, and the headband is washable, too!" —zoe1157
Get them from Amazon for $19.99 (available in 16 colors).