30 Simple Solutions For Not-So-Simple Cleaning Problems

1. A pair of mop slippers that'll take care of dirty floors while you shuffle around looking for a clean coffee mug in the morning.
Promising review: "I buy mopping slippers. Yup, that's right. This isn't my first pair. So why do I like mopping slippers? I have a 2-year-old, and they're great for mopping up little splashes. Drops of water from doing dishes and the extra padding is nice. No paper towels wasted and it's immediate. Plus these are cute. You have to have a sense of whimsy for this functional novelty item. My last pair did not have this detachable mopping bottom. I enjoy washing both parts because I think it's cleaner but it's a nice feature." —G. Kim
2. A hard-water stain remover for attacking stubborn stains, because soaking in a bright orange tub doesn't seem overly relaxing or appealing.
This helps eliminate hard water stains, rust, and limescale from things like shower doors, shower stalls, shower glass, windshields, windows, glass, barbecues, chrome, tile, toilets, granite, steel, fiberglass, pools, bath tubs, sinks, granite, marble, chrome, boats, autos, brass, stone, metals, porcelain, brass, aluminum, stainless steel, hard vinyl, and more!
Promising review: "When we moved into our new place the shower doors looked like they had never been cleaned before. I tried at least 10 different products and methods to remove the hard water spots but nothing even made a dent. Bioclean, however, was like a magic eraser! I scrubbed each door for about 10 minutes and it was incredible! I’ve never written a cleaning product review before but this one is worth every penny." —Shane B
3. A pack of AirPod cleaners able to squeeze into the tight nooks and crannies of your headphones and return with — eek — whatever's been blocking your sound.
Promising review: "I never usually write reviews but this is an exception. I've had my AirPods for over a year and when the sound quality was diminishing, I was afraid they had a short life expectancy and I would need to get a new pair! Even after using cotton buds to clean the AirPods out, I thought that was enough until my friend said there's stuff built up and hard to see, but there was nothing able to get it out! Enter this product — it literally took five minutes to clean each ear bud effectively and instantly the sound quality was as good as new! Loud, clear, less trouble connecting to my phone, etc. I really suggest giving this product. You don't need a full square to clean them, so you can pull a piece off or reuse a square with a side you haven't used! SO happy I found a solution!" —Amazon Customer
4. A strong scraper to (gently) attack the caked on food and stains on your cast-iron skillet and other cookware.
Promising review: "I have been told I cackle wildly when using these. Where there used to be frustration and curse words, there is now glee and sweet satisfaction. Scraping pans, tins, and tray sheets has become a breeze since I bought these. Originally bought for my cast-irons, but the other cookware wanted in on that nonscratch, sweet sweet scrape action." —Amazon Customer
5. A windshield cleaning mop with a long handle so you can fiiiinnaalllyyy get that tough to reach spot at the bottom. Maybe now you'll actually be able to see where you're going!
Promising review: "I use this for everything from cleaning my car’s dashboard to getting dog hair off the interior walls of my washing machine. I seriously don’t know how I ever lived without this thing. I do know, though, I never will again… I’ll be buying these for as long as I’m on the right side of the grass. I love it." —Granny M
6. A bag of big ol' enzyme packs that fight through grease, fats, oils, paper, and organic matter to keep your sewer line clear. It's basically like flushing a tiny plumber down your toilet once a month.
Promising review: "Before you splurge on a plumber or septic company, you HAVE TO TRY THESE. We bought our home in November and in March our toilets starting 'gurgling' and losing water when the washing machine would drain. Over the next few weeks, they gurgled more and more — when the dishwasher drained or we took a shower. I did a lot of research and none of the potential problems were going to be cheap to fix. Everything I read required having professionals come diagnose and repair our plumbing issue. I bought these and prayed for the best. I was SHOCKED. After one month, the toilets hardly made any more gurgling noises or lost water. After using these for three months now, the problem has 100% disappeared. I can't imagine the $ we saved by simply adding enzymes to our septic tank! :) Added bonus: Our 8-year-old enjoys flushing the packet down the toilet each month, LOL." —Online shopper
7. An Oven Cleaning Kit complete with oven scrub, all-purpose cleaner, and a metallic sponge to help you get your oven into tip-top shape in no time at all. It's made in small batches with natural ingredients so it's safe for your family, pets, and home.
8. A set of drill brushes so effective, you'll be shocked how clean your bathroom used to be.
The set comes with a 2-inch flat brush, a 4-inch flat brush, and a round brush.
Promising review: "I thought my hard water stains would never come off my shower doors, but I bought this awesome brush set, and it's amazing! I’ve tried all the hacks — drier sheets, clean erasers, lemon, vinegar — nothing works like this brush! I used Zep shower cleaner with it! In the picture, the side on the right is the part of the door I cleaned, and I still have to clean the left side." —Traci D.
9. A tub of heavy-duty cleaning wipes to reach for before opting for heavier cleaning appliances that take forever to set up.
These work on almost any surface: leather, fabric, furniture, hardwood, pans, metal, WHEREVER. And they'll clean up grease, oil, tar, dirt, ink, lipstick, nail polish, food, and a whole lot more.
Promising review: "I wasn't expecting much from these, but I'm pleasantly surprised. I work on cars a lot, and I don't like wearing latex gloves like so many others do. As a result, my hands get DIRTY. I usually use the orange stuff, but I got tired of the grit and having to wipe it off with paper towels (I don't have a sink within easy reach). So I thought I would try out these cleaning towels. I have to say, I'm impressed! They don't have any 'grit' on them per se, but they are just rough enough that they easily scrape off whatever grease I have on my hands. I'm sold on these." —thatguy
10. A jar of The Pink Stuff, an all-purpose paste that you can use to clean basically anything. Scrubbing will be a thing of the past. And the future? Sparkly clean items as far as the eye can see.
Promising review: "Oh my gosh — this stuff is a life changer! Used it to get my fiberglass shower totally clean. Nothing else would get it done and this stuff brought my shower back to near new in one use. We’ve since cleaned a weird chalky film off our garage door, removed wall markings, and cleaned my storm door. We’ll never be without a jar (or three) of this stuff. Worth every penny." —Nancy F.
11. A three-blade blinds cleaner with five removable microfiber sleeves so you can clean every single blind to your liking.
Promising review: "LOVE these for dusting my blinds. Easy to switch out and clean. Definitely captures the dust. Highly recommend." —Amazon Customer
12. A garbage disposal cleaner that's not only easy to use, but also very entertaining.
Here's what you do: Run some hot water, pop one of the packets in your disposer, let it foam, then wait for the foam to fully disappear. Garbage disposer = clean and ickiness free.
Promising review: "WHERE HAS THIS BEEN ALL MY LIFE???! Holy cow, I didn't realize how easy and quick it was to clean a garbage disposal until I bought this product! Typically, I'd just use vinegar and baking soda down the drain and call it good. I didn't know that there was an actual disposal cleaning product available until I stumbled across it through a BuzzFeed article. I had to try it. The instructions are very simple. It literally takes five minutes and some hot water and VOILA! you have a clean, no-longer-stinky garbage disposal. Any time I got a whiff of an odor, all I did was drop one of these packs in the disposal and the smell was GONE! Plus, the blue foam bubbling in the sink was amusing to watch. Worth every penny!!" —VadersGirl
13. A handheld vacuum to grab when you have mini messes to deal with and don't feel like setting up the stand-up vacuum.
Promising review: "This little guy cleaned up Lola's crafting and mine as well. Leather couch, tile flooring, and upholstered chairs. The only glitter left is what needs to be. It is the holidays after all. The attachments are a quick snap-in, snap-out; easy to carry. It's said a picture is worth a thousand words." —Julie
14. A leather cleaner you can count on to help bring life back to your old furniture. Welcome back, old friends!
Just mix this concentrate with water, put it in a spray bottle, spray, and wipe off.
Promising review: "My 15-year-old leather sectional hadn't been cleaned or conditioned in three to four years because I couldn't find anything that worked well without causing it to look blotchy. The color was also fading and I thought it was a goner. After some elbow grease, the sectional looks great! It's now back to its original color without being blotchy. More importantly, the suppleness has returned. I can actually say that it looks as good as the day we bought it." —jellybean55
