28 Products That Will Do The Household Jobs You've Been Neglecting Since You Moved In

1. Silver cleaning wipes because the last thing you need is a set of dirty silverware ~tarnishing~ your reputation.
2. A makeup brush shampoo to ensure that the brushes that touch your delicate face are in tip-top shape.
3. An Oven Cleaning Kit complete with oven scrub, all-purpose cleaner, and a metallic sponge to help you get your oven into tip-top shape in no time at all. It's made in small batches with natural ingredients so it's safe for your family, pets, and home.
4. A six-pack of self-watering mushrooms you can scatter amongst your many houseplants. They'll help keep your plants' soil moist *and* make you feel like you've mastered the cottagecore aesthetic.
Promising review: "These 🍄s aren’t just adorable; they are completely functional as well! I have almost 50 plants in my home and elected to put the six 🍄s in my largest plants to stave off my frequent watering efforts. They have been so helpful and my watering time have been cut in one-quarter. It takes a little over a week for them to drain and I even have a few more days after that before I need to water again. If I could buy one for each of my planters, I would. Has made my life so much easier. 😊" —Amazon Customer
Get them from Amazon for $21.99+ (available in sets of three or six).
5. A pack of Bottle Bright tablets to revive that old, slimy water bottle you kind of have been ignoring for...months.
6. A Vitamix FoodCycler for anyone who wants to start composting but feels intimidated. It turns your food scraps into fertilizer with just the touch of a button, and uses a carbon filter lid to prevent the compost from stinking up your kitchen. Reducing food waste is suddenly so easy.
Promising review: "I have had this item for a couple of weeks and absolutely love it. It does take up some counter space, but fortunately I have a place in the laundry room and just use it there. It is almost silent and my garbage has been reduced by about 80% to 90%. It is super easy to assemble and use (just press power button). And then VOILA! Your food waste has been reduced to a cup or two which can be used in the garden directly from the composter. My food waste generally cycles completely through in about three to four hours. Truly, this is one of the best appliances I have ever owned. It is in almost constant use since my diet is whole food, plant based and hasn’t missed a beat so far. Highly recommended!" —Karen Adkisson
Get it from Amazon for $399.95.
7. A ball of slime putty that's really fun to play with — but don't forget to use it to clean up anything with lots of nooks and crannies.
8. A blessedly effective carpet cleaner capable of turning your brown carpet into whatever color it was when you bought it.
9. A wood polish that can miraculously erase water stains and scratches. It's time to start treating your furniture with respect!
10. A hairbrush cleaning tool to deal with the hair ball that gradually builds up over time. Get rid of that ball before it becomes sentient and gets you!
The reviewer above got such amazing results by using this tool along with soaking their brush in a Dawn and diluted-vinegar solution!
Promising review: "When I bought this I was really skeptical. I am grossed out by my hairbrush and clean it all the time. I've soaked it in vinegar and tea tree oil, used a toothbrush, scrubbed it with shampoo, picked it clean by hand — everything you can think of. Still, it's so hard to get the little lint that forms at the base of the brush — they don't dissolve off and you have to pick them off the bristles one by one because a toothbrush won't even break them up. This thing works amazingly. I don't know why, it just does — the particular texture of the bristles on this really grabs everything. It scraped the little lint rings right off and now my brush is cleaner, 10 times as fast." —HeartsofHavoc
Get it from Amazon for $11.56.
11. A trio of Scotch-Brite stainless steel scrubbers for your more intense cleaning needs. Use 'em on uncoated cookware, broilers, and more.
12. A hanger organizer to solve your horrible hanger-nest problem you've been suffering through in silence all these years.
13. A toilet cleaning wand you'll think must be a REAL magic wand, because what earthly product could possibly work so well?
14. An elastic organizer to detangle the huge ball of cords and chargers tumbling around in your bag.
16. Two-tier drawers for stacking your items without losing them forever to the black hole in the back of your cabinet.
17. A set of drill brushes so effective, you'll be shocked how clean your bathroom used to be.
The set comes with a 2-inch flat brush, a 4-inch flat brush, and a round brush. The drill isn't included, but you can grab a basic Black and Decker one ($27.83 on Amazon) that'll do the trick.
Promising review: "I thought my hard water stains would never come off my shower doors, but I bought this awesome brush set, and it's amazing! I’ve tried all the hacks — drier sheets, clean erasers, lemon, vinegar — nothing works like this brush! I used Zep shower cleaner with it! In the picture, the side on the right is the part of the door I cleaned, and I still have to clean the left side." —Traci D.
Get it from Amazon for $18.95 (available in six colors and stiffness levels).
18. A three-blade blinds cleaner with five removable microfiber sleeves so you can clean every single blind to your liking.
19. A leather cleaner to bring your furniture, car seats, bags, shoes, and more back to useable condition.
20. An eco-friendly hard water strain remover that'll banish the dreaded orange glow. You deserve to get clean in something that looks clean.
21. The Pink Stuff, an all-purpose paste that you can use to clean basically anything. Scrubbing will be a thing of the past. And the future? Sparkly clean items as far as the eye can see.
Promising review: "Oh my gosh — this stuff is a life changer! Used it to get my fiberglass shower totally clean. Nothing else would get it done and this stuff brought my shower back to near new in one use. We’ve since cleaned a weird chalky film off our garage door, removed wall markings, and cleaned my storm door. We’ll never be without a jar (or three) of this stuff. Worth every penny." —Nancy F.
Get it from Amazon for $5.97.