    28 Products That Will Do The Household Jobs You've Been Neglecting Since You Moved In

    It's never too late to fulfill an unfulfilled resolution.

    Rebecca O'Connell
    Rebecca O'Connell

    Popular products from this list

    1. Silver cleaning wipes because the last thing you need is a set of dirty silverware ~tarnishing~ your reputation.

    right: reviewer&#x27;s bracelet looking tarnished and dark grey left: reviewer&#x27;s bracelet looking shiny and silver
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "It is very uncommon for me to write a review but this product is amazing. My family's silverware had not been polished in the 15 years since I married my husband. The only time I ever polished anything before it was messy and smelly and took forever. Therefore I didn't have any interest in polishing something that we weren't using. I decided to try these wipes because the price was reasonable. They are easy to use and do a wonderful job! The silverware looks silver! I used four wipes to polish a service of eight, and it took me about 20 minutes. I highly recommend this product!" —Kehrli

    Get a 20-pack from Amazon for $8.99.

    2. A makeup brush shampoo to ensure that the brushes that touch your delicate face are in tip-top shape.

    Hand holding Ecotools makeup brush shampoo bottle with suds
    Amazon

    This solution is free of parabens, phthalates, petroleum, and perfume!

    Promising review: "I'm terrible when it comes to taking care of my makeup and brushes. Those badger brushes I paid a ton for? Pretty sure they were still holding onto powder and eyeshadow from six years ago. In a rare moment of responsibility, I finally broke down and started looking for a brush cleaner. I picked this one based almost entirely on the add-on pricing. Well, I can happily say that this cleaner does a bang-up job! My brushes were saturated with old color, to the point that I thought I might need to spring for a new set. A little of this cleaner, a handful of seconds working it in and rinsing, and my brushes look practically as good as the day I bought them! Saved me a ton of money in new brushes, and it didn't take away from my being-lazy time!" —J

    Get it from Amazon for $6.99.

    3. An Oven Cleaning Kit complete with oven scrub, all-purpose cleaner, and a metallic sponge to help you get your oven into tip-top shape in no time at all. It's made in small batches with natural ingredients so it's safe for your family, pets, and home.

    A gif of a person cleaning their over using the scrub
    sprayer, oven scrub, and steel wool
    Everneat on Etsy

    Everneat is a Fairfield, Connecticut-based Etsy shop filled with natural cleaning products and tools.

    Get it from Everneat on Etsy for $39.99 (available in two scents or unscented).

    4. A six-pack of self-watering mushrooms you can scatter amongst your many houseplants. They'll help keep your plants' soil moist *and* make you feel like you've mastered the cottagecore aesthetic.

    sick ceramic mushrooms with holes in the tops for water
    two mushrooms in soil
    Amazon

    Promising review: "These 🍄s aren’t just adorable; they are completely functional as well! I have almost 50 plants in my home and elected to put the six 🍄s in my largest plants to stave off my frequent watering efforts. They have been so helpful and my watering time have been cut in one-quarter. It takes a little over a week for them to drain and I even have a few more days after that before I need to water again. If I could buy one for each of my planters, I would. Has made my life so much easier. 😊" —Amazon Customer

    Get them from Amazon for $21.99+ (available in sets of three or six).

    5. A pack of Bottle Bright tablets to revive that old, slimy water bottle you kind of have been ignoring for...months.

    before: brown bottle during: foaming in bottle after: clean bottle
    amazon.com

    Just fill the bottle with water and drop in a tablet. Let it work its magic for half an hour and then rinse out.

    Promising review: "In all fairness, I first heard of this product while watching Shark Tank, and their pitch was impressive so I gave the underdog a try. Now, I'm on my fourth re-order. My whole family drinks out of various name brand bottles, coffee mugs, etc. The fact is, they are rarely cleaned because they are a part of our daily lives and they are a pain in the ar$e to clean, because of the inconvenience that they are not dishwasher-safe, or don't fit. The answer is these tablets. They work and they're simple to use." —K.R.

    Get a pack of 12 from Amazon for $8.

    6. A Vitamix FoodCycler for anyone who wants to start composting but feels intimidated. It turns your food scraps into fertilizer with just the touch of a button, and uses a carbon filter lid to prevent the compost from stinking up your kitchen. Reducing food waste is suddenly so easy. 

    Some food scraps in the FoodCycler
    Some fertilizer made from food scraps using the FoodCycler
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I have had this item for a couple of weeks and absolutely love it. It does take up some counter space, but fortunately I have a place in the laundry room and just use it there. It is almost silent and my garbage has been reduced by about 80% to 90%. It is super easy to assemble and use (just press power button). And then VOILA! Your food waste has been reduced to a cup or two which can be used in the garden directly from the composter. My food waste generally cycles completely through in about three to four hours. Truly, this is one of the best appliances I have ever owned. It is in almost constant use since my diet is whole food, plant based and hasn’t missed a beat so far. Highly recommended!" —Karen Adkisson

    Get it from Amazon for $399.95.

    7. A ball of slime putty that's really fun to play with — but don't forget to use it to clean up anything with lots of nooks and crannies.

    Amazon

    Promising review: "I was skeptical at first. I was afraid my keyboard would be all gummed up with yellow slime! The opposite, it cleaned it as good as new. Got all those dog hairs between the keys! No smell lingering on the keyboard or my hands. No sign I even used it except a clean keyboard. Kind of fun to play with. LOL." —ZZZZZZ

    Get it from Amazon for $6.99.

    8. A blessedly effective carpet cleaner capable of turning your brown carpet into whatever color it was when you bought it.

    vacuum cleans a light stripe in dark dirty carpet
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is a wonderful product. I have an older dog who can't always wait until I get home from work so accidents occasionally happen. I have a Hoover Rug Scrubber and this product is very easy to use with my machine. Carpet Miracle works amazingly well on stains and odors, even those that have set for a while. I did the carpet in the 'room of shame' twice just to be sure, although for normal soil and odors once should be more than enough. It leaves behind a wonderfully clean, fresh scent, and the carpet feels and looks wonderful. I plan on continuing to use this product to keep my carpets clean and my home smelling fresh." —Vicky Faurot

    Get it from Amazon for $16.97.

    9. A wood polish that can miraculously erase water stains and scratches. It's time to start treating your furniture with respect!

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This stuff is absolutely AMAZING. My wife and I were getting tired of looking at our worn out cabinets and wood paneling and were very close to paying a professional thousands of dollars to refinish it all, but then we came across this product. Our paneling and cabinets were looking rough. We have two dogs that jumped up and scratched places. We also had an area that was damaged by water spots where our dog bowls were. Several other areas were just worn from heavy traffic. This stuff was like a magical eraser for water spots, scratches, scuffs, and any other blemish. We simply wiped the product on with a paper towel and let is sit for 20 minutes before wiping it off with a clean towel. Everything looks brand new. I'm buying a couple more so we can finish our cabinets and wood paneling. We're so glad we found this product." —Kris

    Get it from Amazon for $9.98.

    10. A hairbrush cleaning tool to deal with the hair ball that gradually builds up over time. Get rid of that ball before it becomes sentient and gets you!

    A reviewer's hairbrush caked with hair, so you can't even see the base holding the bristles
    The same hairbrush clean so you can actually see the base
    www.amazon.com

    The reviewer above got such amazing results by using this tool along with soaking their brush in a Dawn and diluted-vinegar solution!

    Promising review: "When I bought this I was really skeptical. I am grossed out by my hairbrush and clean it all the time. I've soaked it in vinegar and tea tree oil, used a toothbrush, scrubbed it with shampoo, picked it clean by hand — everything you can think of. Still, it's so hard to get the little lint that forms at the base of the brush — they don't dissolve off and you have to pick them off the bristles one by one because a toothbrush won't even break them up. This thing works amazingly. I don't know why, it just does — the particular texture of the bristles on this really grabs everything. It scraped the little lint rings right off and now my brush is cleaner, 10 times as fast." —HeartsofHavoc

    Get it from Amazon for $11.56.

    11. A trio of Scotch-Brite stainless steel scrubbers for your more intense cleaning needs. Use 'em on uncoated cookware, broilers, and more.

    model uses steel scrubber
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I’m so mad that I never knew these existed until this week. I’ve been struggling to clean my All Clad cookware and tired all sorts of methods but still no shine! These arrived yesterday and I immediately went in. I got all my pans and used these along with Bar Keepers Friend..OMG, unbelievable! Not a single stain left. Just the beautiful shiny All Clad as I remember! Buy these now. I know I’ll be reordering." —Joy

    Get them from Amazon for $2.46.

    12. A hanger organizer to solve your horrible hanger-nest problem you've been suffering through in silence all these years.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "The struggle with hangers has been real for quite some time, I wish I would have known about this thing sooner! This has saved me a TON of room and hassle!" —Kara Adams

    Get it from Amazon for $22.73.

    13. A toilet cleaning wand you'll think must be a REAL magic wand, because what earthly product could possibly work so well?

    left: really really brown and dirty toilet right: toilet free of brown stains
    amazon.com

    You get a caddy with a wand and six disposable sponges. Simply attach the disposable sponge to the wand, scrub around the whole toilet bowl, and pop the sponge in the trash (you never have to touch it!). You can also get more sponges when you're done with the included ones.

    Promising review: "So, we have a toilet that belongs to the cats. We don't use it, we don't look at it, we like to pretend it does not exist. Even with semi-regular flushing, cat waste is pretty nasty stuff and built up quickly in the bowl. One of these wands cleaned it up in a single session! Before-and-after pic attached (above)." —Whitney

    Get it from Amazon for $11.93.

    14. An elastic organizer to detangle the huge ball of cords and chargers tumbling around in your bag.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I used to be like you. Wake up, blindly shower, maybe make some eggs if you have any energy left after those other chores. Weren't you planning on going to the gym this morning? Ugh, sorry health, lifting all the hard drives and other electronics from one bag and putting them in the other will have to do again, because it takes forever to get everything I need later in the day across the border from pack to duffle. Grid-It is like a Nexus pass for bags. Cross packs in seconds securely and hassle-free. You will be amazed by the gear combos you can pack on just one of these. I carry envelopes and stamps in the zip-up pocket on the back now and get a weird amount of admiration for keeping such old-school yet extremely relevant supplies on hand for friends or passers-by." —Josh

    Get it from Amazon for $14.98.

    15. Garbage disposal cleaner that's not only easy to use, but also very entertaining.

    Amazon

    Here's what you do: Run some hot water, pop one of the packets in your disposer, let it foam, then wait for the foam to fully disappear. Garbage disposer = clean and ickiness free.

    Promising review: "WHERE HAS THIS BEEN ALL MY LIFE???! Holy cow, I didn't realize how easy and quick it was to clean a garbage disposal until I bought this product! Typically, I'd just use vinegar and baking soda down the drain and call it good. I didn't know that there was an actual disposal cleaning product available until I stumbled across it through a BuzzFeed article. I had to try it. The instructions are very simple. It literally takes five minutes and some hot water and VOILA! you have a clean, no-longer-stinky garbage disposal. Any time I got a whiff of an odor, all I did was drop one of these packs in the disposal and the smell was GONE! Plus, the blue foam bubbling in the sink was amusing to watch. Worth every penny!!" —VadersGirl

    Get two packs of four from Amazon for $12.97.

    16. Two-tier drawers for stacking your items without losing them forever to the black hole in the back of your cabinet.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "As someone who desperately needed to organize their bathroom, this product became very helpful. It was easy to put together, fits nicely in my bathroom, and holds a lot of my necessities. I have attached a before and after picture. Very pleased." —laura doman

    Get it from Amazon for $29.87 (available in three colors).

    17. A set of drill brushes so effective, you'll be shocked how clean your bathroom used to be.

    a cloudy shower wall half cleaned to show the effect of the drill brush
    www.amazon.com

    The set comes with a 2-inch flat brush, a 4-inch flat brush, and a round brush. The drill isn't included, but you can grab a basic Black and Decker one ($27.83 on Amazon) that'll do the trick.

    Promising review: "I thought my hard water stains would never come off my shower doors, but I bought this awesome brush set, and it's amazing! I’ve tried all the hacks — drier sheets, clean erasers, lemon, vinegar — nothing works like this brush! I used Zep shower cleaner with it! In the picture, the side on the right is the part of the door I cleaned, and I still have to clean the left side." —Traci D.

    Get it from Amazon for $18.95 (available in six colors and stiffness levels).

    18. A three-blade blinds cleaner with five removable microfiber sleeves so you can clean every single blind to your liking.

    amazon.com, Amazon

    Promising review: "These blind cleaners are terrific! I've enjoyed cleaning houses and offices professionally for over 20 years and cleaning blinds is not always easy. I debated and debated what to buy, to try to make the process a bit easier. Within five minutes of using this, I was almost doing cartwheels — it really works! Best product I have ever used to clean blinds. My first time using it, I had eight different large blinds to clean, with skinny slats to boot, and this duster brush with refills DID THE JOB BEAUTIFULLY. I have gone from dreading cleaning blinds to actually enjoying the process. I could not be happier." —T.R.

    Get it from Amazon for $7.99.

    19. A leather cleaner to bring your furniture, car seats, bags, shoes, and more back to useable condition.

    a leather ottoman that looks half faded and half rejuvenated
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I've used this on all of my favorite shoes and boots. Then I used it on my purse. It's enjoyable seeing how much improvement you can see on beat-up leather. The scent is what sold me on this product. I loved that it was an almond scent. But the results are so much better. It took about two minutes to clean them up. Highly recommended. Also their customer service is top-notch." —RileyD

    Get it from Amazon for $19.43+ (available in two sizes).

    20. An eco-friendly hard water strain remover that'll banish the dreaded orange glow. You deserve to get clean in something that looks clean.

    amazon.com

    It also works on a wide variety of surfaces like granite, steel, fiberglass, marble, chrome, stone, metal, porcelain, brass, aluminum, stainless-steel, and hard vinyl.

    Promising review: "Amazing product! This is the absolute first time I have written a review for Amazon and I shop A LOT! I have been looking for something to get the hard water spots off my shower door and this did the trick! I've used it on all my bathroom fixtures and they are sparkling. It makes me want to keep cleaning; it works that well. It's a plus that there are no fumes and it's safe to use without gloves! Product actually smells really good, like toothpaste. I've already told my family about it! Will definite buy again." —loveshoes!

    Get it from Amazon for $19.77.

    21. The Pink Stuff, an all-purpose paste that you can use to clean basically anything. Scrubbing will be a thing of the past. And the future? Sparkly clean items as far as the eye can see. 

    a reviewer's pan with a stained bottom then shiny clean
    a reviewer's rubber boots, one stained with dirt and one clean
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "Oh my gosh — this stuff is a life changer! Used it to get my fiberglass shower totally clean. Nothing else would get it done and this stuff brought my shower back to near new in one use. We’ve since cleaned a weird chalky film off our garage door, removed wall markings, and cleaned my storm door. We’ll never be without a jar (or three) of this stuff. Worth every penny." —Nancy F.

    Get it from Amazon for $5.97.

    22. Moth traps that will stop those tiny, dusty aviators in their tracks.

    two reviewers pose and smile behind four triangle shaped traps covered in moths. it kind of looks like a playing card structure
    amazon.com

    This is for pantry moths! If you need to protect your clothes, try this version.

    Promising review: "This review is being posted to showcase our tasteful presentation of what started as a gathering of moths, and is now a full-blown infestation. I call it 'The Moth Exhibit at Thayer Plaza.'

    They are literally coming out of the woodwork: from crevices within the counters, from the pantry, from the bathroom, and who knows from where else. We have spent the days watching our moth traps fill up with these little creatures that seem to bite their way through everything, including plastic and cardboard.

    With these moth traps we have learned that we can hold the trap to the flying patter, and the moths eventually fly inside and get stuck for an eternity. It does not seem to bother them that there are dozens of their dead friends and family members stuck inside the traps already. It seems that they are attracted to the scent of the glue inside the traps.

    I'm on my fifth order of these. After a couple dozen months get stuck its best to use a fresh trap because they have a lower chance of getting stuck to the trap if they can step on their dead friends and eject themselves out the other end. A better design would be to have a closed and so that they have no way of ejecting themselves or flying through. Five stars anyway for keeping us entertained and finding something positive from this mess." —RayRayShadowman

    Get six traps from Amazon for $17.97.

    23. A modern shoe cabinet slim enough to fit in even the smallest of entryways — it'll take care of the mountain of sneakers and boots cluttering up your space.

    Amazon

    Promising review: "It's hard to find a freestanding shoe cabinet less than 7" wide. This is it, and pretty stylish/trendy to boot. It works perfectly for our narrow entryway to hide the shoes. I bought two. Each shelf holds three to four pairs of shoes [and] assembly was straightforward, like Ikea... The cane is a nice touch and the drawers are not see-through, as the cane has a solid MDF backing. Color is as expected. I am entirely satisfied at the money for value." —Sophia

    Get it from Amazon for $59.89+ (available in seven styles).

    If this rattan piece isn't your vibe, check out this modern shoe cabinet for $99.99!

    24. Peel-and-stick fake marble that can go onto basically everything, because granite countertops are not in you or your landlord's budget.

    review photo of black tiles being covered in fake marble
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Used a little more than one roll for a quick makeover for an ugly fireplace in a rental apartment. It was easy to cover the tiles with the film, and I could stretch the film out about 1 mm if I had cut the strip too short. It makes a huge difference for minimal effort/price. I don't think anyone would be squinting down at the floor to notice the slightly pixelated pattern." —zhen

    Get a roll from Amazon for $14.97+ (available in nine configurations).

    25. Goo Gone, an adhesive remover for banishing pesky label gunk from your life forever.