    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    34 Products That'll Make You Realize Life Could've Been A Little Easier This Whole Time

    Wait, who knew chores could be *this* easy...

    Rebecca O'Connell
    by Rebecca O'Connell

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. Reusable microfiber pads that are compatible with a Swiffer WetJet. Good for the environment *and* your wallet!

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I'm very happy with these mop pads so far. Just got them yesterday and I used them right away. The pad sticks nicely to my wet jet mop. I was previously using old towels which didn't stick well and weren't very absorbent. These fit perfectly, clean well, and are machine washable. The quality of the material gives me hope that these will last through many washes. With 3 dogs and 2 kids, my floors get mopped a lot!" —Catherine Horak

    Get four from Amazon for $14.75.

    2. A pair of fondue mugs for anyone looking to dip their toes into the world of fondue. I personally, would like to dip my whole body into a vat of melted cheese, thank you.

    two mugs with windows on the bottom for small candles next to sticks for dripping food
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This really was a GREAT product! It avoids all the hassles of a common fondue pot (the need to sit around, hard to reach, messy) and the personal portions definitely make it a more fun experience! It's designed perfectly, to accommodate a tea light candle, keep it lit, AND keep the cheese hot and bubbling for the entire time!" —MT Inc.

    Get them from Amazon for $18.95.

    3. A microwave popcorn maker so you can avoid the bagged kind but still do the least amount of work possible.

    youtube.com, Amazon

    The top can be used to measure out popcorn kernels and hold a chunk of butter when cooking.

    Promising review: "This is so easy to use and makes delicious popcorn! I put about a tablespoon of coconut oil (instructions say any cooking oil) in with the corn kernels and a good pat of butter on top and cook in the microwave. I just listen for when the popping slows and remove from microwave. I add a small amount of salt and shake it up — makes perfect popcorn!!!!!!!!" —TMAC TexasTop

    Get it from Amazon for $12.99+ (available in two sizes and six colors).

    4. An ice tray with a lid so you can walk at a normal pace from the sink to the freezer and just throw that thing in there, no risk of spills.

    ice tray with flap
    Amazon

    Promising review: "This really is the best ice tray I've ever had. The silicone flap on the top sort of grips onto the tray and keeps the water from splashing out of the ice compartments which makes it easy to walk with and throw in the freezer, and it freezes perfectly even if it's not level. The shape of the ice compartments makes it easy to push them out. Very good quality." –Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $10.94.

    5. A pet hair remover that'll pull all the fur off your belongings. It turns out that white fur coat you own is actually a black denim jacket???

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Holy cow this is magic. I have a 230 pound Mastiff. I have purchased any and everything claiming to get dog hair off car carpet. I have used at least three different vacuums and attachments. Lately I have been using a microfiber towel because it had some grip. Then this piece of magic arrived. It gets every single hair no matter how embedded. There were hairs I had a hard time removing with my fingers. The Fur-Zoff pulled them right out. This has cut my hair removal time in half! Thank you for this savior of a tool." —David R.

    Get it from Amazon for $12.99.

    6. A magnetic meal planning pad with a detachable shopping list for when you want to really commit to cooking at home.

    hand peels of shopping list from pad
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I love how I can put it right on my fridge. I write our weekly grocery list on this pad. I think of something and BOOM I can write it down before I forget it. And the fact that I can ripe the page off and go shopping is wonderful." —Monet Blair

    Get it from Amazon for $6.95+ (available in five styles).

    7. A ball of slime putty that's really fun to play with — but don't forget to use it to clean up anything with lots of nooks and crannies.

    ball of slide is applied to vent
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I was skeptical at first. I was afraid my keyboard would be all gummed up with yellow slime! The opposite, it cleaned it as good as new. Got all those dog hairs between the keys! No smell lingering on the keyboard or my hands. No sign I even used it except a clean keyboard. Kind of fun to play with. LOL." —ZZZZZ

    Get it from Amazon for $5.98.

    8. A jewelry cleaning pen you can count on to add new shine to your gems, no costly trip to the jeweler needed.

    before: blurry ring after: clear ring
    amazon.com

    Just twist the stick to get some cleansing solution on the bristles. The formula will keep your gems shiny and new.

    Promising review: "If I could give this 10 stars I would!!! I'm a little of a fanatic when it comes to keeping my jewelry clean, especially my wedding set. I tried this product on my diamonds, Swarovski crystals, and Brighton jewelry and the results are nothing less than amazing!!! This restored one of my Swarovski rings that I have not worn in years due to the cloudy color to a sparkling brilliance just like the first day I bought it!! I cannot recommend this product enough!!! I just ordered additional wands so I don't run out!!! Home run Amazon!" —Kristina B.

    Get it from Amazon for $9.48.

    9. A pack of Bottle Bright tablets possibly made out of fairy dust, because they'll totally wipe away years of grime in mere minutes.

    before: dirty brown bottle during: foaming liquid in bottle after: clean bottle
    amazon.com

    Just fill your dirty mug with water, add a tablet, let fizz for half an hour, and then rinse!

    Promising review: "I seriously can't believe how well these little tablets work. I had the most disgusting HydroFlask coffee mug — I tried everything. Bottle brush, different kinds of soap, vinegar, EVERYTHING, and there was still a seemingly impenetrable layer of black sludge inside. It grossed me out so much that I bought ANOTHER HydroFlask to replace it. Now eventually they both got black inside, so I tried these little magic tablets. I let a tablet sit in each of my mugs for an hour or two, and the black sludge rinsed out COMPLETELY, without even scrubbing. They look brand new. What a magical product. No weird smell or taste afterward, either. I liked it so much I used it on another HydroFlask I use primarily to hold my Bloody Mary mix in the fridge. I couldn't put anything else in it because it would always taste like spicy tomato juice. Bottle Bright to the rescue! No residual smell or taste anymore. AMAZING AMAZING AMAZING." —Amazon Customer

    Get a pack of 12 from Amazon for $7.99.

    Check out our closer look at these Bottle Bright tablets for more incredible before and afters.

    10. A doggy foot cleaner to quickly get your pup's paws squeaky clean so they can get back to lounging on your furniture instead of the expensive pet bed you got them.

    paw is inserted into tube with bristles
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Best. Thing. Ever. This product works like a charm. It gets the sand from between their pads, and is gentle enough that even my most stubborn pup tolerates it! I have a terrier/schnauzer that likes to dig, a mini golden doodle that is prissy about her paws and a standard labradoodle puppy that is still very fuzzy. We have a farm where it is extremely sandy and we stay in a travel trailer. The amount of sand they were tracking in to the camper was ridiculous. It takes me three minutes to clean and dry off all of their paws. Seriously the best purchase I have made!" —Rachel

    Get it on Amazon for $16+ (available in three sizes and eight colors).

    11. Crest 3D White Professional Effects Whitestrips for teeth that sparkle, just like the stars in space (shout out to Chip Skylark). These strips mold to your teeth and can dramatically lift even years of stains.

    Taylor Miller / BuzzFeed, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Great product! I was skeptical at first, because any OTC teeth whitening product I’ve ever used never worked for me. Only professional dental bleaching has. I tried this and saw a difference after the fifth treatment. I did like that you can use it every day until you’re done with all 14 treatments. That way you can see results a lot faster. I’ll be repurchasing this regularly now (every six months like it says) to always have a nice white smile." —Danny

    Get a pack of 44 from Amazon for $45.99.

    12. A liquid eyeliner with a stamp on the other end so you can just ~wing~ it when you want dramatic cat eyes without the drama of trying to draw them on yourself.

    eyeliner pen with triangle shape stamp
    Amazon

    Promising review: "It really is smudge-proof! Living in Texas in the 100+ degree weather, you definitely need something that’s not going to be running down your face a couple minutes after going outside. This is it! It's super easy to use and doesn't irritate my eyes like other eyeliners. I love it and will repurchase when I need to." —Lacey

    Get it from Amazon for $14.97+ (available in four sizes).

    13. An Aerogarden countertop garden for a foolproof way to grow fresh herbs at home. Pizza night is gonna be sooo much better with basil you grew all by yourself.

    garden with sprouting herbs in pods with light on top
    amazon.com

    This kit comes with seeds for Genovese basil, curly parsley, dill, thyme, Thai basil, and mint. There's an overhead light and it alerts you when the plants need water.

    Promising review: "I planted everything photographed 1/3/19 and I took this photo this morning (2/5/19). It takes care of itself and they grow a little bit more each day. It's the most exciting part of my morning routine. While my coffee brews, I admire my plants!" —kristy campbell

    Get it from Amazon for $79.99+ (available in two colors).

    14. Billie — an aesthetically pleasing service that mails razors to your home on a regular basis.

    hands lovingly hold a box with a blue razor in it
    Billie

    I have a Billie razor and I'm never using anything else ever again. The shave is super close and smooth. The packaging is also just really cute, and it's nice to get a shiny package in the mail with new razors every few months. The original shipment comes with a razor head and two blades. Following shipments come with four replacement heads. Read our full review.

    Get it from Billie for $10+/shipment.

    15. A trio of Scotch-Brite stainless steel scrubbers for your more intense cleaning needs. Use 'em on uncoated cookware, broilers, and more.

    model uses steel scrubber
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I’m so mad that I never knew these existed until this week. I’ve been struggling to clean my All Clad cookware and tired all sorts of methods but still no shine! These arrived yesterday and I immediately went in. I got all my pans and used these along with Bar Keepers Friend.. OMG, unbelievable! Not a single stain left. Just the beautiful shiny All Clad as I remember! Buy these now. I know I’ll be reordering." —Joy

    Get them from Amazon for $2.62.

    16. A no-rinse soap that removes an entire step from hand-washing your clothes, making the whole process easier and faster.

    the bottle
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I really like this soap. I did some research and found it is very difficult to find just the right gentle soap for hand washing small delicates in the sink. The choices are few. Some had lots of chemicals and other sites suggested making your own. Well that 's not happening. This Soak is great stuff. A little goes a long way and it smells nice. The BEST thing is you don't have to rinse it out. You are not standing at your sink filling it with water over and over to remove pesky soap residue. I only gave it four stars because I think it's a little expensive, but I would likely buy it again anyway." —Yankee transplant

    Get it from Amazon for $16.

    17. A journal happy to store all your increasingly complicated passwords. At least 12 characters, including a symbol, number, capital letter, ancient rune, and the fleeting details of a half-remembered dream? COME ON!

    Amazon, amazon.com

    It's alphabetized so you can easily find the one you need!.

    Promising review: "This was exactly what I wanted. The book has a heavy plastic cover and heavy-duty wire binding. The paper is good quality, although my favorite gel pens did have some bleed-through. I'd recommend ballpoint or pencil. The entries have wide spaces, with room for website, email, username, password, and notes (which is perfect for noting the answers to those security questions... What's your favorite ice cream flavor? I don't remember what I answered a year ago!). The password section has a good number of extra lines, for those sites that make you change your password with annoying frequency." —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $9.99.

    18. A breakfast sandwich maker that cooks every part of the sandwich at once and then neatly stacks them together so you can skip the line at your local deli.

    sandwich maker with three compartments for bread and insides
    Hamilton Beach

    Promising review: "I must admit I thought this seemed gimmicky — until I tried it. Super easy to use, easy to wipe up, and makes a delicious piping-hot breakfast sandwich every time. So fun to dream up new variations. Come up with your toppings as it heats, let it cook for five minutes, and voila, breakfast is ready! We use it almost every day now. The only con I can think of is that it doesn't fit a full-size bagel. Guess we'll get the mini bagels instead. Crumpets work fine and if you cut the corners off your bread that works great, too." —Karen Bramblet

    Get it from Amazon for $29.99.

    19. A peel-off cuticle guard so you can get fancy with your sponge manicure — or more likely, so you can get a half-decent manicure that's not mostly on your fingers.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "If you do nail art or want to perfect your nail polishing skills, this is the product for you. Easy to use, dries sparkly so you know it’s dry, easy peel-off in one piece, and a clean finish. I do a lot of nail art and stamping. Some of the stamping polishes are really hard to get off the cuticle but with this, they come off cleanly. Helps when I do my toes, too, if I get a little messy, the mess comes off with the latex. You can also switch the brush so you don’t waste the bottle when the brush gets clumpy." —Diannah S.

    Get it from Amazon for $9.99.

    20. A pack of pantry moth traps to finally rid your home of those annoying, dusty bug aviators.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Promising review: "When I say these work fast, I mean it. I got these in hopes of killing my pantry moth problem once and for all. As soon as I set these traps out a SWARM of moths came out from who knows where. I felt like I was in The Birds — it was that intense. After my momentary panic I was shocked to find that the moths went straight to the traps and got themselves stuck, and within a few hours the kitchen was eerily free of moths. Don’t let the price scare you, this stuff works and works well. The only complaint I have is that my cat got herself stuck on one in a desperate attempt to kill some moths herself. Though that is more of a complaint with the stupidity of my cat and not the product. With a little complaining and vegetable oil she came free with only a little fur missing." —Taylor

    Get a pack of six from Amazon for $17.97 (available in two colors).

    21. A dip clip so you can keep your sauces safely secured while in the car.

    A red flat container with two holes for dipping sauce is clipped to a car vent
    3DPrintedByBrian

    Promising review: "Shipped quickly, is exactly as described, and easily clipped onto the car vent." —CDFrazier26

    Get it from 3DPrintedByBrian on Etsy for $4.80+ (originally $6+; available as single or double dipper).

    22. A silicone freezing tray that lets you section your leftover food into perfect frozen portions so you don't have to defrost your entire vat of black beans every time you want a single serving.

    frozen rectangle of soup next to mold with soup in it
    Amazon

    It comes with a lid to help maintain freshness and keep out odors. It's made of food-safe silicone that's BPA-free and dishwasher-safe. It's great for little sides of beans, sauces, soups, and more.

    Promising review: "This is the best invention since sliced bread! How many times have you thrown out soup that you forgot about in your fridge??? Well, say goodbye to spoiled soup! Finally, a way to store measured quantities of broth, but I love to use mine for soup and...wait for it...SMOOTHIES! These cubes are the best for freezing measured quantities of smoothies, simply throw one in the Vitamix, and boom! You have a fresh, already icy cold smoothie for breakfast or a snack! For anyone with limited freezer space which, let's face it, is most of us, this is a real gem. I was a bit worried about how easily the cubes would slide out, but no problems at all! The best part is how easy the cubes store in a gallon sized ziplock bag so you can reuse the cubes. AND they are dishwasher safe??? Souper Cubes, why did you take so long to come into my life!??! I can't wait until the holiday season so I can gift these as stocking stuffers — to anyone I know, you now know your gift." —Texas Sunshine

    Get it from Amazon for $19.95.

    23. A blind spot mirror so switching lanes doesn't have to be a heart-stopping moment of terror.

    small circle mirror stuck to side mirror
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I bought these for mine and my mom's car a while back ago and these little things are great. Since I got my license I've hated merging or switching lanes; I never felt good or safe doing it. Since having these its been a blessing, I feel less like a scared new driver. I'm currently encouraging my sister and friends to invest in these too! These are also great for backing up, because you can see exactly how close you are to hitting the car behind, and it's helpful when I parallel in the city." —Mariam Abass

    Get it from Amazon for $6.97+ (available in four shapes).

    24. Detangling brushes to make quick work out of even the knottiest hair. Brushing your or your kid's hair no longer has to end in tears.

    bean shaped brush
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Great for any type of hair! It's the best detangling brush I've ever owned. I'm an African-American woman and my hair can get tangled a bit after showering. It is amazing what this brush can do. It detangles my hair easily, without pain, and without taking out too much hair. I wish I had this brush growing up!" —KScott

    Get a set of two from Amazon for $12.95.

    25. A folding board that lets you harness the tools of the retail professionals and get perfect folds every time.

    Amazon

    Promising review: "My husband can not stop folding T-shirts! He looks forward to doing laundry now. It's a great product and so easy to store and use!" —Krista

    Get it from Amazon for $19.99.

    26. An under-counter jar opener so you can open stubborn containers with just one hand (the other hand is free to text friends about all the pickles you're about to eat).

    hand opens jar with wedge attached under cabinet
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I have tried a million different tools and gadgets for help in opening jars of all sizes, and each one had its own issues! Finally, someone has invented the perfect jar opener that is simple and requires no space in your kitchen drawers or counters. There was one person who suggested placing the opener with the sharp end of the 'V' closest to you and with it placed in the front, in the right corner under your cabinet. I followed those directions and it works perfectly and easily. I have already placed an order for another one for a gift or my sister." —cat lover

    Read BuzzFeed's full write-up here.

    Get it from Amazon for $11.94.

    27. Boy Brow — a foolproof way to get instantly well-groomed eyebrows with just a few swipes.

    model uses the brow brush
    Glossier

    Seriously, just brush your brows up and then out; it's that easy. I used to use Boy Brow all the time and loved how natural my eyebrows would look, even if I used a color that was much darker than my natural hair color. It's way easier to use than a traditional eyebrow pencil. Read another, more in-depth review of this eyebrow magic (#5).

    Get it from Glossier for $20 (available in six shades and clear).

    28. A back zipper puller in case you don't have a treadmill to use like Liz Lemon.

    model zips up dress with long strap
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I was skeptical that this puller would actually work. I wear dresses Monday through Friday for work. I buy ones that have long, hidden zippers. I am breaking about one zipper every two weeks, trying to zip them up by myself. It was costing me about $50 to replace the zippers. Finally, I broke down and bought this. I am so happy that I did. It takes a couple times to get it on right, but once you get the zipper puller on the zipper, it zips right up. This is perfect! Great for single moms like me!!!" —M. Sanders

    Get it from Amazon for $9.95+ (available in three colors).

    29. A glow-in-the-dark protective Fire TV Stick case so you can actually find that sneaky device, even in the dark during movie night. 

    A green silicone case glowing over a Fire Stick remote
    The remote tucked into a blanket and glowing visibly
    www.amazon.com

    Check out a TikTok of the glow-in-the-dark case in action. 

    Promising review: "It’s a thin silicone case that slips right on and has holes for all buttons and the microphone in the right places. It also has raised dots on the back to make it easy to grip. With the easy to see color, I no longer lose my remote in the couch cushions. Highly recommend." —S. Mizrahi

    Get it from Amazon for $6.99+ (available in five colors). 

    30. A handy device that keeps track of whether or not the dog has been fed. Those hungry puppy dog eyes aren't fooling anyone now, Fido!

    reviewer holds rectangular device with switch for two meals each day
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Awesome product! There are four of us that were working together to feed the dogs. It simplified everything because I no longer have to text to see if anyone had fed them every morning. Now I just to see if it's green and if not, I feed them and indicate it. We all love it so much!" —Toni Deegan

    Get it from Amazon for $10.95.

    31. Slow cooker liners so you don't have to yank the heavy pot out of the cooker to clean it.

    two bags in crock pot for two different foods
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Why? Why would you want to scrub your giant Crockpot? Well, now you don't have to — these liners are the perfect solution for your Crockpot needs. Simply place it in your crockpot like you would a trash bag, add all of your ingredients, cook, and then when you're all done...just trash the liner! I've been using these for years and I will never go back to scrubbing the tough cooked on food from the day's cooking. I have never once had a liner with a leak and I really feel like Reynolds has helped make kitchen cleanup so much easier with this smart product." —Katie B.

    Get it from Amazon for $3.18.

    32. A stash scrunchie with a hidden compartment for your tiny knickknacks like keys, lip balm, cash, and more. 

    Model wearing scrunchie with zipper pouch
    Hustle Sew Shop/Etsy

    Hustle Sew Shop is a small Etsy shop based in Saint Helens, Oregon.

    Promising review: "I bought this as a Christmas gift for my sister. She is loving using this to stash a key and cash in a safe place while she walks her dog." —Tamara H.

    Get it from Hustle Sew Shop on Etsy for $8 (available in 12 fabrics and three zipper colors).

    33. A grippy silicone strip to apply to your bags to keep them from falling off your shoulders all the dang time. It's the only thing more effective than wearing an '80s blazer with big shoulder pads.

    model shows the rubber attached to bottom of strap
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I recently bought a high quality leather shoulder strap handbag and was having problems with it sliding off my shoulder, since the leather strap was fairly smooth. So I went online and searched to see if there were any products out there that would solve this issue...and I found the Purse Gummy! It works beautifully! No more struggling with a slipping strap. It is hardly noticeable on the strap since it is on the underside, but I wouldn't mind it if was seen because it works so well." —D. Dillon

    Get a six-pack from Amazon for $13.95 (available in three colors).

    34. An egg cooker you can count on to not mess up the hard boiled eggs again.

    egg maker with eggs in it
    Amazon

    Oh, you wanted soft boiled? It can do that too. Poached? Sure, get fancy. Scrambled! Yep!!!! Now you can have scores of deviled eggs at home instead of reluctantly overpaying $6 for one at a restaurant. It has a poaching tray, omelet tray, six egg holder, measuring cup, recipe book, and recipe database access.

    BuzzFeed actually tested it out and loved it.

    Get it from Amazon for $18.99+ (available in seven colors).

    Reviews have been edited for length and/or clarity.