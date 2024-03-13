34 Products That'll Make You Realize Life Could've Been A Little Easier This Whole Time

1. Reusable microfiber pads that are compatible with a Swiffer WetJet. Good for the environment *and* your wallet!
2. A pair of fondue mugs for anyone looking to dip their toes into the world of fondue. I personally, would like to dip my whole body into a vat of melted cheese, thank you.
3. A microwave popcorn maker so you can avoid the bagged kind but still do the least amount of work possible.
4. An ice tray with a lid so you can walk at a normal pace from the sink to the freezer and just throw that thing in there, no risk of spills.
5. A pet hair remover that'll pull all the fur off your belongings. It turns out that white fur coat you own is actually a black denim jacket???
6. A magnetic meal planning pad with a detachable shopping list for when you want to really commit to cooking at home.
7. A ball of slime putty that's really fun to play with — but don't forget to use it to clean up anything with lots of nooks and crannies.
8. A jewelry cleaning pen you can count on to add new shine to your gems, no costly trip to the jeweler needed.
9. A pack of Bottle Bright tablets possibly made out of fairy dust, because they'll totally wipe away years of grime in mere minutes.
10. A doggy foot cleaner to quickly get your pup's paws squeaky clean so they can get back to lounging on your furniture instead of the expensive pet bed you got them.
11. Crest 3D White Professional Effects Whitestrips for teeth that sparkle, just like the stars in space (shout out to Chip Skylark). These strips mold to your teeth and can dramatically lift even years of stains.
12. A liquid eyeliner with a stamp on the other end so you can just ~wing~ it when you want dramatic cat eyes without the drama of trying to draw them on yourself.
13. An Aerogarden countertop garden for a foolproof way to grow fresh herbs at home. Pizza night is gonna be sooo much better with basil you grew all by yourself.
15. A trio of Scotch-Brite stainless steel scrubbers for your more intense cleaning needs. Use 'em on uncoated cookware, broilers, and more.
16. A no-rinse soap that removes an entire step from hand-washing your clothes, making the whole process easier and faster.
17. A journal happy to store all your increasingly complicated passwords. At least 12 characters, including a symbol, number, capital letter, ancient rune, and the fleeting details of a half-remembered dream? COME ON!
18. A breakfast sandwich maker that cooks every part of the sandwich at once and then neatly stacks them together so you can skip the line at your local deli.
19. A peel-off cuticle guard so you can get fancy with your sponge manicure — or more likely, so you can get a half-decent manicure that's not mostly on your fingers.
22. A silicone freezing tray that lets you section your leftover food into perfect frozen portions so you don't have to defrost your entire vat of black beans every time you want a single serving.
24. Detangling brushes to make quick work out of even the knottiest hair. Brushing your or your kid's hair no longer has to end in tears.
25. A folding board that lets you harness the tools of the retail professionals and get perfect folds every time.
26. An under-counter jar opener so you can open stubborn containers with just one hand (the other hand is free to text friends about all the pickles you're about to eat).
29. A glow-in-the-dark protective Fire TV Stick case so you can actually find that sneaky device, even in the dark during movie night.
Check out a TikTok of the glow-in-the-dark case in action.
Promising review: "It’s a thin silicone case that slips right on and has holes for all buttons and the microphone in the right places. It also has raised dots on the back to make it easy to grip. With the easy to see color, I no longer lose my remote in the couch cushions. Highly recommend." —S. Mizrahi
Get it from Amazon for $6.99+ (available in five colors).
30. A handy device that keeps track of whether or not the dog has been fed. Those hungry puppy dog eyes aren't fooling anyone now, Fido!
32. A stash scrunchie with a hidden compartment for your tiny knickknacks like keys, lip balm, cash, and more.
Hustle Sew Shop is a small Etsy shop based in Saint Helens, Oregon.
Promising review: "I bought this as a Christmas gift for my sister. She is loving using this to stash a key and cash in a safe place while she walks her dog." —Tamara H.
Get it from Hustle Sew Shop on Etsy for $8 (available in 12 fabrics and three zipper colors).
33. A grippy silicone strip to apply to your bags to keep them from falling off your shoulders all the dang time. It's the only thing more effective than wearing an '80s blazer with big shoulder pads.
Reviews have been edited for length and/or clarity.