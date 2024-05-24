32 Products With Before-And-After Pictures That Prove Just How Hard They Work

Popular products from this list
An itty-bitty toenail brace set capable of fixing your painful ingrown toenail problem.
1. A pack of pimple patches that can suck out all the gross gunk in your face overnight. Pimples suddenly don't feel like a big deal.
2. A TikTok-loved lip plumper set with day and night serums that work together to give your pout a boost. Use the minty one at night to hydrate and smooth and then the tingly ginger one to give your lips a little more volume.
Promising review: "I discovered this product from TikTok, and I had to give it a try. I tried the day lip plumper, and within a few seconds, there was a subtle tingling/burning that lasted for a few minutes, but as it occurred, the plumping started to happen! It made a noticeable difference and made my lips look like I had filler! I'm obsessed!!" —Amazon Customer
3. A dry shampoo powder offering a welcome refresh to hair that's almost ready to be washed. Almost.
4. A box of Color Catcher sheets to prevent the dreaded "all my clothes are now pink from this one stray red sock" debacle. These handy sheets are designed to grab any dye that leaks or bleeds so you can keep enjoying your white tees.
5. A tote organizer that has two vital functions: 1. brings order to your chaotic bag that weirdly has no pockets and 2. lets you transport all your stuff with one fluid motion.
7. A bottle of blessedly effective carpet cleaner capable of turning your brown carpet into whatever color it was when you bought it.
8. A wildly popular hair serum packed with vitamin E, aloe vera, and argan oil to ensure your mane stays silky soft, and frizz-free, no matter how humid it gets (Florida bbs, this one is for you).
9. A set of thick velvet slip covers to instantly transform your drab couch into something new and fabulous. Goodbye, stain-covered gray couch and HELLO new couch of my HGTV dreams.
10. A pack of 14 medicated, waterproof wart-removing bandages that will make your wart erupt from the depths of your skin like a gross butterfly.
11. Icky-tasting (but safe!) anti-nailbiting nail polish to help curb your love of nibbling on your fingers.
12. A spice shelf that makes good use of vertical space so you can actually see where the heck your cinnamon is.
13. Apple cider shampoo and conditioner to reinvigorate your scalp, which can help with hair loss and dandruff.
14. A pack of Bottle Bright tablets that'll do all the hard work cleaning your gross bottles. No scrubbing needed!
15. A suction tool to help relieve the itchy agony of bug bites by sucking out insect venom, saliva, and other irritants under your skin. Finally, you can go outside after dark again!
16. A bottle of Glossier exfoliating solution that gets rid of dead skin and clears your complexion, leaving you glowing.
17. A hanger organizer to solve your horrible tangled hanger-nest problem that you've been suffering through in silence all these years.
18. A set of drill brushes so effective, you'll be shocked to discover how clean your home used to be.
19. A pack of cleaning pads that work just as well as the real Magic Eraser deal at zapping away smudges and stains. Save your dirty sneaks AND save some money.
20. A nail and cuticle oil to repair all the damage you've wreaked on your paws after peeling that gel manicure off.
21. A Clorox toilet scrubbing wand (the magic kind, maybe?) that'll turn your yuckiest toilet into something usable again.
22. A lawn dog spot repair treatment to make your crispy, brown lawn look like it belongs in front of a house in Emerald City. Reviewers say they noticed results almost immediately — as in *days*!
Promising review: "We purchased this to fill some patches in our backyard that were damaged by our puppy. This seed works like a charm. The one caveat is that you really do have to water it a bit every day. Once it takes off, though, it grows pretty quickly! Within one week of planting this, we had one-inch long grass blades. One month later, all the patches are gone. Highly recommended!" —Jessica N.
24. A jar of O'Keeffe's Working Hands cream to give you the baby soft hands you haven't seen since you were, well, a baby.
25. A pair of baby feet masks for getting the peeling snake feet of your dreams. JK! After the peeling stops, you get nice, soft tootsies.
26. A pet brush with thin, long teeth capable of getting to the undercoat. A good brushing means a silkier coat — and best of all, less shedding.
27. A bottle of liquid plant food that's pretty much a multi-vitamin for your houseplant. If your green little buddy isn't growing as much as you'd like, consider a couple drops of this elixir!
28. A portable car vacuum that's surprisingly powerful for its size. Reviewers love it for cleaning up messy cars.
Promising review: "This was the perfect solution for a busy mom as myself. I have three little ones and every day there is a mess of some sort in the backseat. It saves time and money to not have to go to a carwash place and keep feeding the machine. It’s simple to use and a great size. Wish the suction was a little better but for the price and quality I can’t complain. It’s a must!" —Amazon Customer
29. Fruit and veggie wash because just rinsing with water doesn't feel like enough and using actual soap feels like too much. This spray is the middle ground and helps safely remove wax, soil, and handling residue.
30. A bottle of sulfate-free biotin shampoo that has helped thousands of reviewers restore their hair. The nourishing ingredients like rosemary oil, zinc, and coconut oil help moisturize and promote healthy hair growth over time.
Read more about how biotin shampoo could help with the fullness of hair at Cleveland Clinic.
Maple Holistics is a small business that specializes in beauty products with all-natural ingredients. Check out a TikTok of the biotin shampoo in action.
Promising review: "I love this shampoo! I had gastric sleeve surgery, and my hair was very, very thin. I started taking biotin and switched to biotin shampoo, as recommended by my doctor. It doesn’t make your hair grow by washing it, but it makes your hair and roots stronger. And it worked. After using the whole bottle, my hair was stronger. I had a lot of new growth that was sticking around (the previous new growth fell out early on), and my hair was getting thicker. Eight months later, my hair is back to normal. It's longer and thicker than ever." —Diane J. Huff
