32 Products With Before-And-After Pictures That Prove Just How Hard They Work

The perfect products for skeptics.

Rebecca O'Connell
by Rebecca O'Connell

BuzzFeed Contributor

1. A pack of pimple patches that can suck out all the gross gunk in your face overnight. Pimples suddenly don't feel like a big deal.

left: reviewer with pimple patch on pimple right: patch now filled with pus
amazon.com

Just apply these to pimples after washing your face and let them go to work.

Promising review: "I have been using Mighty Patches for about four or five months now. Mighty Patch is a TOTAL GAME CHANGER, you put it on your blemish, usually at night after your beauty routine and you wake to find that nasty pimple has almost completely been absorbed into the patch. Wont lie, my pimples sometimes require another patch. But on day one of use, you'll notice the patch taking away the nasty. At this point your blemish may be at the last stage of healing and the Mighty Patch sucked out all of the festering inducing mess, or like myself, I put on another patch the next night and again, more gunk taken out, and more healing has happened. Either way, regardless, this to me ALWAYS WORKS. Thanks to Mighty Patch my skin has changed. It's healed, there are no acne "tattoos" on my face from my popping and them scarring. This to me is a must have for any lady in her beauty bag. It covers the pimple to protect from outside bacteria and pollution; it absorbs the bacteria and pimple-causing debris from the skin; all while being hardly visible. Im in love with this product." —Hilary

Get 36 patches from Amazon for $10.77.

2. A TikTok-loved lip plumper set with day and night serums that work together to give your pout a boost. Use the minty one at night to hydrate and smooth and then the tingly ginger one to give your lips a little more volume. 

reviewer's lips before and after using lip plumper
Two lip balm tubes with translucent caps, one labeled
www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

Promising review: "I discovered this product from TikTok, and I had to give it a try. I tried the day lip plumper, and within a few seconds, there was a subtle tingling/burning that lasted for a few minutes, but as it occurred, the plumping started to happen! It made a noticeable difference and made my lips look like I had filler! I'm obsessed!!" —Amazon Customer

Get it from Amazon for $9.98.

3. A dry shampoo powder offering a welcome refresh to hair that's almost ready to be washed. Almost.

reviewer showing the left part of their hair without the dry shampoo, and the right with dry shampoo, revealing it looks less tangled and less greasy
amazon.com

Promising review: "I love that this is a powder and not a stinky aerosol spray. That also means that this lasts MUCH longer. I use it every other day when I don't wash my hair since I have very oily roots. I've been using it for almost a month, and barely any is missing out of the bottle. A little goes a long way." —R.G.

Get it from Amazon for $16.99.

4. A box of Color Catcher sheets to prevent the dreaded "all my clothes are now pink from this one stray red sock" debacle. These handy sheets are designed to grab any dye that leaks or bleeds so you can keep enjoying your white tees.

reviewer photo of a white unused sheet and a used sheet that&#x27;s gray after one load and has picked up dye that bled
amazon.com

Promising review: "These Color Catcher sheets really protect colors from bleeding. It makes all clothes/laundry brighter and looking like new — not that old washed color after just one wash without these sheets. I give this product 5+ stars. Highly recommend. A few pennies spent additionally on your laundry makes one look like wearing new clothes all the time." —Nikita

Get 72 sheets from Amazon for $10.94.

5. A tote organizer that has two vital functions: 1. brings order to your chaotic bag that weirdly has no pockets and 2. lets you transport all your stuff with one fluid motion.

amazon.com

Measure your bag to make sure it's a good fit!

Promising review: "This thing is great! I have a large bag I use as a carry-on when I fly by plane. Unfortunately it has very few pockets and is just like a bottomless pit. This fit in perfectly. I was able to organize all my items quite well. They were easy to retrieve in flight and in the airport. I didn't use the zipper compartment at all, but did put that piece in to use it as a divider. It is well-made and sturdy. Be sure to measure your inner bag space first!" —Susan

Get it from Amazon for $9.88+ (available in seven sizes and 17 colors).

6. A jewelry cleaning pen to bring that brilliant shine back to your cloudy gems.

left: foggy ring right: clear sparkly ring
amazon.com

Promising review: "I worked several years in a fine jewelry store that sold this product. We used the Dazzle Stick from time to time to add a quick shine to merchandise that was just tried on and on days our jeweler was not there to professionally clean items. I was always impressed with the instant shine the diamond stick provided. The brush tip is very helpful for getting under the stones and in the setting where gunk builds up reducing that brilliant shine. I recently got engaged and immediately purchased a diamond dazzle stick of my own. It's the perfect way to quickly give my ring some shine before leaving the house. You simply brush, rinse, dry and go. I don't feel this product replaces the need to professionally clean your jewelry every now and then, but it does help with the maintenance of that new shiny sparkle." —Amazon Customer

Get it from Amazon for $9.48.

7. A bottle of blessedly effective carpet cleaner capable of turning your brown carpet into whatever color it was when you bought it.

vacuum cleans a light stripe into dark, dirty tan carpet
amazon.com

Promising review: "This is a wonderful product. I have an older dog who can't always wait until I get home from work so accidents occasionally happen. I have a Hoover Rug Scrubber and this product is very easy to use with my machine. Carpet Miracle works amazingly well on stains and odors, even those that have set for a while. I did the carpet in the 'room of shame' twice just to be sure, although for normal soil and odors once should be more than enough. It leaves behind a wonderful clean, fresh scent, and the carpet feels and looks wonderful. I plan on continuing to use this product to keep my carpets clean and my home smelling fresh." —Vicky Faurot

Get it from Amazon for $19.99.

8. A wildly popular hair serum packed with vitamin E, aloe vera, and argan oil to ensure your mane stays silky soft, and frizz-free, no matter how humid it gets (Florida bbs, this one is for you).

Reviewer&#x27;s hair looking frizzy, and then smooth and shinier after using the serum
amazon.com

Promising review: "I found this product through a BuzzFeed article for those with frizzy hair and THIS PRODUCT DID NOT DISAPPOINT, PEOPLE! I put this serum through the ringer; I got this to stand up to Bay Area fog AND the nasty, humid heat wave we got a couple weeks ago. No frizz, no extra curls. Nothing! On top of that, it made my hair super glossy. I'm very impressed. Heads-up though, a little goes a long way. One pump is enough to cover my hair and I have medium-length hair. Also, it can make your hair look oily if you use too much. I do have oily hair so working on my ends first then working to my roots works for me." —Amazon Customer

Get it from Amazon for $9.99.

To learn more, check out our full write-up of this serum.

9. A set of thick velvet slip covers to instantly transform your drab couch into something new and fabulous. Goodbye, stain-covered gray couch and HELLO new couch of my HGTV dreams.

Reviewer before/after of their couch with the pink velvet slip added. The after pic shows couches that look brand new and completely different.
amazon.com

This set even comes with nonslip straps to ensure your new seats stay in place. See more colors here.

Promising review: "I have never been so excited about a slipcover. Total transformation of our couch and loveseat. I was worried about it not working on our leather couch, but it stays on really well due to the straps and the separate cushion covers. LOVE." —Brian/Liz

Get it from Amazon for $32.49+ (available in five sizes and 13 colors).

10. A pack of 14 medicated, waterproof wart-removing bandages that will make your wart erupt from the depths of your skin like a gross butterfly.

four images of a reviewer&#x27;s wart breaking through the skin and erupting outward
amazon.com

Promising review: "This worked for me. Here's what happened. First bandage: Everything turned white. Second bandage: The top layer of the wart started disappearing and I could see the blood vessels that were inside it clearly. Third bandage: It started burning while wearing it. One day was REALLY painful, but now I think I just put the bandage on too tight. There was definitely burning though. Uncomfortable, not unbearable. Fourth bandage: The skin around the wart started to crack. Fifth bandage: The skin continued to crack and I could see the wart separating. Sixth bandage: Skin separating deeper. Wart was really soft but it wouldn't budge. Seventh bandage: The wart stuck to the medicine, so when I pulled off the bandage, the wart went with it. I'm left with some raw skin that's a bit sensitive but it feels fine. It looks like the entire wart came off, roots and all. Side note: It smells horribly. Make sure you put the bandage on tight enough to try and conceal the smell, but not so tight it hurts. Overall, not a horrible process. Make sure you follow the instructions and keep it on for 48 hours at a time. Two of mine were only on for 24 hours and I think that prolonged the process." —Chelsea Gipson

Get a pack of 14 from Amazon for $7.29.

11. Icky-tasting (but safe!) anti-nailbiting nail polish to help curb your love of nibbling on your fingers.

left: reviewer&#x27;s short nails on august 20, right: reviewer&#x27;s somewhat long nails on october 16
amazon.com

Promising review: "It's a miracle! I am 45 years old and have tried every product over the years... my mom used to put everything imaginable on my fingernails to keep them out of my mouth, my grandma tried to pay me to grow my fingernails out, but still here I was at 45 with horrible nails. This has been a miracle. I can't describe the taste but will just say that it makes me not want my hands anywhere near my face. Yes, it is difficult to eat finger food with this on... I went to Florida recently and had to have my husband peel my shrimp for me :-) But, it is a small price to pay to break this habit. My nails are the longest they have ever been in my life!" —Laurie C.

Get it from Amazon for $15.50.

Learn more by reading the compelling reviews about this miracle polish.  

12. A spice shelf that makes good use of vertical space so you can actually see where the heck your cinnamon is.

before: messy cabinet shelves after: the bottom shelf is replaced with the spice shelf and looks organized
amazon.com

Promising review: "Product is perfect for what I need it to do. Fits just right, is more than sturdy enough, and has made my absolutely nightmarish spice cabinet look awesome. No more duplicate spices going bad in the back of the cabinet! It’s not at all difficult to assemble. Watch the assembly videos (they’re short) before you start opening the parts bags. Otherwise it’s easy to get intimidated by all of the extra pieces." —Congaree

Get two from Amazon for $36.37.

13. Apple cider shampoo and conditioner to reinvigorate your scalp, which can help with hair loss and dandruff.

amazon.com

Promising review: "I really was hesitant to try this, but I decided I would take the plunge anyways. I have to say after using it for a few weeks now I'm pleasantly surprised! My hair is so soft, shiny and lightweight! I love how bouncy it is after using this, plus it smells amazing. Not vinegar-y at all. My daughter has been using this as well for her oily hair and dandruff (after trying tons of super expensive salon products), and so far this is the only thing that has been working for her! Her dandruff is gone and her hair is noticeable less oily by the end of the day. We will definitely be buying more." —kindlemom1

Get the set from Amazon for $25.50.

14. A pack of Bottle Bright tablets that'll do all the hard work cleaning your gross bottles. No scrubbing needed!

before: dark brown bottle during: foaming liquid in bottle after: clean bottle
amazon.com

Just fill your dirty mug with water, add a tablet, let fizz for half an hour, and then rinse!

Promising review: "I seriously can't believe how well these little tablets work. I had the most disgusting HydroFlask coffee mug — I tried everything. Bottle brush, different kinds of soap, vinegar, EVERYTHING, and there was still a seemingly impenetrable layer of black sludge inside. It grossed me out so much that I bought ANOTHER HydroFlask to replace it. Now eventually they both got black inside, so I tried these little magic tablets. I let a tablet sit in each of my mugs for an hour or two, and the black sludge rinsed out COMPLETELY, without even scrubbing. They look brand new. What a magical product. No weird smell or taste afterward, either. I liked it so much I used it on another HydroFlask I use primarily to hold my Bloody Mary mix in the fridge. I couldn't put anything else in it because it would always taste like spicy tomato juice. Bottle Bright to the rescue! No residual smell or taste anymore. AMAZING AMAZING AMAZING." —Amazon Customer

Get a pack of 12 from Amazon for $7.99.

Check out our closer look at these Bottle Bright tablets for more incredible before and afters.

15. A suction tool to help relieve the itchy agony of bug bites by sucking out insect venom, saliva, and other irritants under your skin. Finally, you can go outside after dark again!

left: a raised mosquito bite middle: the plunger like device right: flat bite with a light ring around it from the suction
Rebecca O'Connell / BuzzFeed

Make sure you read all the directions before using so you don't accidentally give yourself a hickey. I've used this and it really works!

Promising review: "I am a magnet for bites of all kinds and carry topical and medicines with me at all times — so I figured this would be a good product to see if it really works. I woke up with a bug bite on my arm so I used this little tool (three times per the instructions) — immediately after using, it stopped itching! And less than 24 hours later the bump/bite gone! There is a very faint red mark from using the thing, but a small price to pay IMO. Bottom line: it’s awesome. I’m carrying it with me everywhere!" —Rebecca

Get it from Amazon for $9.95+ (available in three colors and various multipacks).

16. A bottle of Glossier exfoliating solution that gets rid of dead skin and clears your complexion, leaving you glowing.

Glossier

This cruelty-free chemical exfoliator uses several acids (AHA, BHA, and PHA) to unclog pores, fight acne, and banish dark spots — all while moisturizing, conditioning, and exfoliating your skin. Plus, it's a lot more gentle on skin than a physical exfoliant. Check out our full review of the Glossier Solution.

Promising review: "I was really skeptical about buying this, but I'm so happy I did! I started using this about a month ago: I first noticed that my skin texture was WAYYY smoother, and then I noticed that all of my active acne fully went away. This product has also been a lifesaver for diminishing dark spots! I use this product every night, follow it up with rosehip oil, and it's perfect." —Alexa

Get it from Glossier for $28.

17. A hanger organizer to solve your horrible tangled hanger-nest problem that you've been suffering through in silence all these years.

amazon.com

Promising review: "The struggle with hangers has been real for quite some time, I wish I would have known about this thing sooner! This has saved me a TON of room and hassle!" —Kara Adams

Get it from Amazon for $24.76.

18. A set of drill brushes so effective, you'll be shocked to discover how clean your home used to be.

a glass shower door half foggy and half clean with a drill and brush attachment in front of it
amazon.com

The set comes with a two-inch flat brush, a four-inch flat brush, and a round brush. The drill isn't included, but you can grab a basic Black and Decker one ($27.83 on Amazon) that'll do the trick.

Promising review: "I thought my hard water stains would never come off my shower doors, but I bought this awesome brush set, and it's amazing! I’ve tried all the hacks — drier sheets, clean erasers, lemon, vinegar — nothing works like this brush! I used Zep shower cleaner with it! In the picture, the side on the right is the part of the door I cleaned, and I still have to clean the left side." —Traci D.

Get it from Amazon for $18.95 (available in six colors and stiffness levels).

19. A pack of cleaning pads that work just as well as the real Magic Eraser deal at zapping away smudges and stains. Save your dirty sneaks AND save some money.

Tom Vellner / BuzzFeed

Read more about these impressive pads.

Promising review: "A 20-pack? For this price? Yes please! It's basically an exact replica of the name-brand product for a fraction of the cost. I have a toddler who has at one time or another accosted our walls with pens, pencils and markers and a mechanic husband who comes home each day manhandling our white front door with greasy grubby hands each day. Wait, our door is white? OH WAIT thanks to these yes our door is indeed a sparkling, clean white color. My walls are marker-free without rubbing off all of the cheap white paint. I used this to scrub pollon off of sticky window sills and caked on spilled laundry detergent off of the washer/dryer unit. Scuffs of all nature, be gone. In all seriousness, these do their job well, just add water and a little elbow grease. They disintegrate quite quickly if you're scrubbing a more abrasive surface, but that's to be expected and for the price it's so worth it." —hannah

Get a pack of 20 from Amazon for $12.56 (or get the originals).

20. A nail and cuticle oil to repair all the damage you've wreaked on your paws after peeling that gel manicure off.

left: peeling nails right: no more peeling
amazon.com

This oil has jojoba oil, sweet almond oil, and vitamin E to help promote strong nails and soften cuticles.

Promising review: "I had peeling, weak nails for years. Tried everything. I bought this in February. This size bottle lasted a bit more than a month religiously applying it two to three times a day. I was really seeing great improvement so I bought another bottle in late March. By May, all the peeling had grown out and my nails were getting stronger every day. I then bought the big 4 ounce refill bottle because I never want to run out of it again! Cannot recommend this stuff enough!" —Diana

Get it from Amazon for $9.41.

21. A Clorox toilet scrubbing wand (the magic kind, maybe?) that'll turn your yuckiest toilet into something usable again.

left: brown caked dirty toilet right: clean toilet with no brown left
amazon.com

This wizardly kit comes with one wand, a caddy, and six disposable scrubber refills.

Promising review: "Do you ever look at your toilet brush in disgust and resentment? How is a dirty used-up brush still sitting in your throne room? You clean your bathroom, but then you put that sucker down in its place and it's just mocking you. It's never truly immaculate. Never knowing true cleanliness. Fear no more. Now you can shine your porcelain throne and not have to worry about a used up toilet brush mocking your clean, sparkling bathroom. Gone are the days of breathing in dirty poop particles from the reusable potty-cleaning-brush-thingy. Clorox Toilet Wand: the answer to your prayers if you want an easy, deep clean and to toss away the brush after you're done. Fast, cheap, and easy. Just how we like to clean." —Juliana

Get it from Amazon for $10.77.

22. A lawn dog spot repair treatment to make your crispy, brown lawn look like it belongs in front of a house in Emerald City. Reviewers say they noticed results almost immediately — as in *days*! 

before pic of dying grass
after pic of grass all green and restored
www.amazon.com

Promising review: "We purchased this to fill some patches in our backyard that were damaged by our puppy. This seed works like a charm. The one caveat is that you really do have to water it a bit every day. Once it takes off, though, it grows pretty quickly! Within one week of planting this, we had one-inch long grass blades. One month later, all the patches are gone. Highly recommended!" —Jessica N. 

Get it from Amazon for $16.44+ (available in multiple sizes). 

23. An itty-bitty toenail brace set capable of fixing your painful ingrown toenail problem.

left: bent, u-shaped nail in september right: normal looking nail by november
amazon.com

The kit comes with 10 toenail braces and the materials needed to apply it.

Promising review: "I never realized how curved my toenails were. I thought the pain I had was just normal and a fact of life. Only when I read about the Curve Correct product, did I realize that I had a major problem, and it could be resolved! Now I'm on the way to normal, flat toenails, that DON'T grow curved into my skin!" —Jamie H.

Get the kit from Amazon for $44.99.

24. A jar of O'Keeffe's Working Hands cream to give you the baby soft hands you haven't seen since you were, well, a baby.

amazon.com

Promising review: "Every winter, my fingers and knuckles crack and bleed. I've tried everything on the market to heal my hands. I received this hand cream yesterday and when I put it on, I could tell right away that this was better than anything I'd tried. This stuff started working immediately. I filled all the cuts and cracks on my hands with this cream, and today they are almost healed. I believe that this is the best hand cream ever made on earth." —Steve

Get it from Amazon for $9.09.

25. A pair of baby feet masks for getting the peeling snake feet of your dreams. JK! After the peeling stops, you get nice, soft tootsies.

before: feet in bags during: peeling feet after: nice and smooth feet
amazon.com

Just pop on the booties for an hour, wash your feet, and marvel as your feet start shedding layers of dead skin.

Promising review: "My feet have never felt softer! I do recommend wearing socks often, otherwise your couch and blankets will be covered in sloughed off skin! No pain or discomfort. I love it!" —Nicole C

Get two pairs from Amazon for $15.95 (available in four styles).

26. A pet brush with thin, long teeth capable of getting to the undercoat. A good brushing means a silkier coat — and best of all, less shedding.

amazon.com

Promising review: "This brush is awesome!! I highly recommend it. I even bought another one to have just in case something happened to the first one. I have 3 Shiba Inu dogs. Every spring they shed their ‘second coat.’ I have tried 6 different brushes over the past 3-4 years, including the Furminator and they have hated them all. They either pull and cause pain or they don’t work. This brush is not expensive, not painful, removes gobs of hair easily and I think it may help my dogs shed less. I wish I had found it first. I could have saved money and spared my dogs painful experiences trying all the other brushes." —Becky

Get it from Amazon for $13.90.

27. A bottle of liquid plant food that's pretty much a multi-vitamin for your houseplant. If your green little buddy isn't growing as much as you'd like, consider a couple drops of this elixir!

amazon.com

This works for all indoor and outdoors plants to encourage new growth. Just add seven drops to your watering can before watering.

Promising review: "I bought this for a money tree plant that my cat ate all the leaves and completely destroyed. The first pic was a week or so after using the fertilizer as recommended, on April 7, and the second is May 4. Of course I keep away from my cat at this point. Highly recommended fertilizer!" —Beth

Get it from Amazon for $9.49.

28. A portable car vacuum that's surprisingly powerful for its size. Reviewers love it for cleaning up messy cars. 

Small handheld black vacuum in a reviewer's hand
before and after images of a messy sandy car interior vacuumed clean again
www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

Promising review: "This was the perfect solution for a busy mom as myself. I have three little ones and every day there is a mess of some sort in the backseat. It saves time and money to not have to go to a carwash place and keep feeding the machine. It’s simple to use and a great size. Wish the suction was a little better but for the price and quality I can’t complain. It’s a must!" —Amazon Customer

Get it from Amazon for $37.99+ (available in three colors).

29. Fruit and veggie wash because just rinsing with water doesn't feel like enough and using actual soap feels like too much. This spray is the middle ground and helps safely remove wax, soil, and handling residue.

before: dusty looking berries washed with water, after: shiny berries with no white residue washed with veggie wash
amazon.com

Promising review: "This stuff is great and I have ordered it several times. In the past, I just rinsed fruit or vegetables, but I was at the grocery store recently and saw a very cute kid touching all the fruit. He also had a runny nose and I just thought, 'better remember to really wash the fruit when I get home.' The great thing about Veggie Wash is you can feel the wax film wash off of certain fruit. It really does a great job of cleaning and doesn't leave any odd smell or taste. As I said, I've bought this before and make sure my kitchen always has a spray bottle nearby." —Me in SoCal

Get three spray bottles from Amazon for $25.86.

30. A bottle of sulfate-free biotin shampoo that has helped thousands of reviewers restore their hair. The nourishing ingredients like rosemary oil, zinc, and coconut oil help moisturize and promote healthy hair growth over time. 

reviewer's before and after of hair that looks noticeably fuller and thicker after 6 months of using the biotin shampoo
www.amazon.com

Read more about how biotin shampoo could help with the fullness of hair at Cleveland Clinic.

Maple Holistics is a small business that specializes in beauty products with all-natural ingredients. Check out a TikTok of the biotin shampoo in action. 

Promising review: "I love this shampoo! I had gastric sleeve surgery, and my hair was very, very thin. I started taking biotin and switched to biotin shampoo, as recommended by my doctor. It doesn’t make your hair grow by washing it, but it makes your hair and roots stronger. And it worked. After using the whole bottle, my hair was stronger. I had a lot of new growth that was sticking around (the previous new growth fell out early on), and my hair was getting thicker. Eight months later, my hair is back to normal. It's longer and thicker than ever." —Diane J. Huff

Get it from Amazon for $10.76.

31. A roll of marble contact paper to give your home an instant dash of glamor. Reviewers like to use it on previously drab kitchen tables, bathroom counters, and Ikea furniture.