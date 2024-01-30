21 Pieces Of "Going Out" Clothing You'll Be Thankful You Bought For Next Weekend

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.
1. A ruffled blouse that's so effortlessly cute, I wouldn't blame you for wearing it multiple times a week.
2. A knit cutout dress that could definitely work as a revenge dress — just look at this thing! And even if you're not trying to torture an ex, it's a great going out piece.
3. A cowl neck midi because it looks fabulous, don't cost a small fortune, and can be re-worn to the slew of upcoming events on your calendar.
5. A bustier crop top designed with boning support (so no bra required here), adjustable straps, and a little stretch, so it looks and feels like it was tailor made for you.
6. A skintight maxi that reviewers swear is similar to *that* celeb-owned brand with *that* particular floor-length dress that's consistently out of stock.
8. An elegant split-hem midi with a dramatic one-shoulder look for anyone looking to upstage the rest of the guests at the cocktail hour.
9. A V-neck trimmed cami that offers some cute lace peekaboo action under your jackets and sweaters. It's also cute on its own, so the layering options are endless.
10. A polka dot organza-sleeve bodysuit that'll stand out in a sea of high-waisted jeans and halter tanks.
Promising review: "I was surprised at how great this looks on and feels! The lace isn’t itchy at all, the bodysuit is super soft, and I love that it has three snaps across, it makes it so I don’t end up with a wedgie! Love it! Getting white next. 😍" —Colleen
Get it from Amazon for $28.99 (available in sizes XXS–4XL and in 38 colors/styles).
11. A strapless knit top just begging to be worn with some wide leg pants. Finish with some chunky necklaces and baby? You got an outfit going.
12. A tiered bell-sleeve top that's wonderful for daytime events like work brunches and picnics. Honestly, that's the best time to do things because you get to go to sleep at a reasonable hour.
13. A maxi dress available in 60+ hues and fabrics so you're sure to find *at least* one that fits the vibe of the night. Whether its a party or destination wedding (OK, lucky) there's something here for you.
14. A swanky spaghetti-strap cami that will shine, even when covered with 50 layers on your freezing walk to the party.
15. A twisted peplum top great for work, date night, or just looking fab while hanging at home.
Promising review: "To be honest I didn't have very high hopes for a shirt this inexpensive. But at that price point I also figured that I didn't have much to lose. I'm busty and have tattoos on my shoulders so finding cute comfortable clothing that's appropriate for work and doesn't cost a fortune can be a challenge. This shirt looks exactly like an Eloquii one I've been eyeing for awhile but at a fraction of the price. I'll probably get the other colors as well!" —Arden Bee
Get it from Amazon for $25.99 (available in sizes 1X–4X and in eight colors).
16. A satin-like bodysuit with underwire that is the answer to your biggest question: What am I wearing tonight?
Promising review: "I purchased this bodysuit to wear to a concert and didn’t think I would ever wear it again, but I was PLEASANTLY shocked with how amazing it turned out. I have a larger bust but a smaller waist so I ordered a small, and the fit was perfect. The straps adjust really well and everyone LOVED my outfit and asked where I ordered. So funny that I sent them to Amazon. I highly recommend this purchase. Very great packaging as well." —Hope Perkins
Get it from Amazon for $23.99 (available in sizes S–XXL and in 17 colors).
17. A pair of TikTok-loved cargo pants, because the mom jean era is finally coming to a close. Thankfully, these pants are just as comfortable, and come in a ton of different color options.
Check out a TikTok of the cargo pants.
Promising review: "I saw these on TikTok, and I LOVE them. They fit so well. I'm 5'4" and 130 pounds, and I got a size 29, and they fit perfect. Loose, but not too loose, and extremely comfy. They come down just below the ankle, so they'd pair perfect with a pair of Jordans or Dunks. Also comes with an adjustable tie on the waist to fit as you need, same around the ankle." —annabella Gambone
Get them from Amazon for $39.99 (available in men's sizes 27–44 and in 45 colors).
18. A ruched asymmetrical skirt that has an eye-popping side slit to make any top a going-out top.
19. High-waisted palazzo trousers because they offer all the comfort of pajamas while still serving up major voted-best-dressed-in-high-school looks.
20. A bodycon pencil dress because you can alwaaaays use another LBD.
Promising review: "I love this dress. Simple and professional. It molds to my body in all the right ways, and it wasn't too long. It can be worn with a nice necklace to spruce it up, and flats and/or pumps. The material is also versatile enough so that it can be worn year round, all you need is a pair of stockings or tights, but the dress will work either way. I plan to order more colors." —LadyLestat
Get it from Amazon for $38.99 (available in sizes L–5XL and in nine colors).
21. And an off-shoulder bodycon in case you're invited to a champagne-sipping event, but only have the budget for sparkling wine. This little number is affordable but still looks chic.
