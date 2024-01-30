Skip To Content
    21 Pieces Of "Going Out" Clothing You'll Be Thankful You Bought For Next Weekend

    Cute pieces for the club, parties, and everything in between.

    Rebecca O'Connell
    by Rebecca O'Connell

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.

    1. A ruffled blouse that's so effortlessly cute, I wouldn't blame you for wearing it multiple times a week.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "This top is soooo cute! The top where the shoulders are are elastic so they're stretchy and will stay wherever you place them. The wrap tie is super great as well. It's a lightweight material but it's not see-through at all. I wore with a strapless bra but you can easily do without a bra." —Lizette A.

    Get it from Amazon for $22.99+ (available in sizes XS–XL and in 33 colors).

    2. A knit cutout dress that could definitely work as a revenge dress — just look at this thing! And even if you're not trying to torture an ex, it's a great going out piece.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Ten stars. Absolute best dress I’ve purchased on Amazon! Amazing fit. Beautiful, perfect neutral. Hugs all my curves, not see-through, and super comfortable. Makes me feel like a goddess. I’m in love. My hubs took a double take when I put it on. Grab this dress!" —T.C.

    Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in sizes S–XL and in 14 colors).

    3. A cowl neck midi because it looks fabulous, don't cost a small fortune, and can be re-worn to the slew of upcoming events on your calendar.

    reviewer wearing the dress
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "JUST BUY IT, TRUST ME!!!!! One of the best dresses I have ever purchased. I will be repurchasing in other colors!" —Jocelyn Vollmer 

    Get it from Amazon for $45.99+ (available in sizes L–5XL and in 43 colors). 

    4. A strapless bustier to zhuzh up your favorite pair of high-waisted jeans or mini skirt.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I purchased this outfit for a night out. I must say I love this top because you can dress it up or dress it down. It is not see-through at all. A nice corset like top that keeps you in! Not made of cheap material at all." —Danielle DeNora

    Get it from Amazon for $32.99+ (available sizes 00–20 and in 16 colors).

    5. A bustier crop top designed with boning support (so no bra required here), adjustable straps, and a little stretch, so it looks and feels like it was tailor made for you.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Looks expensive! Absolutely love this top. It has boning, but the material has a little stretch to it. The straps are adjustable which is great, too. Very happy with this and already ordered more colors!" —Natalie M.

    Get it from Amazon for $32.99 (available in sizes 0–14 and in 14 colors).

    6. A skintight maxi that reviewers swear is similar to *that* celeb-owned brand with *that* particular floor-length dress that's consistently out of stock.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I bought a size small, I’d def go down. I WAS OBSESSED over all tho. It fit great, it’s quality you pay for but not sheer at all and soft stretchy material. I received soooo many compliments and felt best dressed. I’ll buy this product 100 times."Kelsey Manzano

    Get it from Amazon for $23.99 (available in sizes XS–XXL and in 38 colors).

    7. A mesh sleeved corset that looks so fancy, no one is gonna believe it's from Amazon.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Promising review: "This shirt is literally so cute. I got so many compliments and will definitely wear it again. I am a 34D and got a medium!" —Shelby

    Get it from Amazon for $32.99 (available in sizes 0–14 and in seven colors).

    8. An elegant split-hem midi with a dramatic one-shoulder look for anyone looking to upstage the rest of the guests at the cocktail hour.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Oh my god, are you kidding me? This dress is amazing!!! The material feels so good, it’s not super thin, it has enough stretch to look good but not so much stretch that it doesn’t hold you in at all. It’s so cute! You need it." —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $7.99 (available in sizes XS–XL and in four colors).

    9. A V-neck trimmed cami that offers some cute lace peekaboo action under your jackets and sweaters. It's also cute on its own, so the layering options are endless.

    model wearing the orange tank with black lace
    Amazon

    Promising review: "This is a nice feeling top that I like to wear layered. I had it on for my date this weekend and it was a fun piece." —J. Doxtader

    Get it from Amazon for $14.81+ (available in sizes XXS–5X and in 12 colors).

    10. A polka dot organza-sleeve bodysuit that'll stand out in a sea of high-waisted jeans and halter tanks. 

    reviewer wearing the sleeves off shoulder
    another reviewer shows the entire view of the top
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I was surprised at how great this looks on and feels! The lace isn’t itchy at all, the bodysuit is super soft, and I love that it has three snaps across, it makes it so I don’t end up with a wedgie! Love it! Getting white next. 😍" —Colleen

    Get it from Amazon for $28.99 (available in sizes XXS–4XL and in 38 colors/styles).

    11. A strapless knit top just begging to be worn with some wide leg pants. Finish with some chunky necklaces and baby? You got an outfit going.

    reviewer wears the tank
    amazon.com

    Important: reviewers say to size down!

    Promising review: "This is a cute, comfortable top. Thick material. The avocado color is beautiful. I will probably order more!" —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $14.99+ (available in sizes XS–XL and in 20 colors).

    12. A tiered bell-sleeve top that's wonderful for daytime events like work brunches and picnics. Honestly, that's the best time to do things because you get to go to sleep at a reasonable hour.

    Reviewer photo of a person wearing denim jeans and a yellow blouse
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This top is perfect for what I was looking for. The fabric is nice enough that you could dress it up. But the shirt is casual enough that you could pair it with jeans. The fit is perfect." —Jenessa

    Get it from Amazon for $25.99 (available in sizes S–3XL and in 29 colors).

    13. A maxi dress available in 60+ hues and fabrics so you're sure to find *at least* one that fits the vibe of the night. Whether its a party or destination wedding (OK, lucky) there's something here for you.

    reviewer wearing the dress
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I wore this to a work holiday party and received so many compliments! I was a little nervous about it being too long but it was perfect with a pair of chunky not-too-high heels. The dress was soft to the touch and cozy enough to keep me warm even though it was a short-sleeved dress. The dress is a tad bit sheer if you hold it in the light but once it was on, I didn’t have any issues. I wore bike shorts underneath just in case." —Lauren 

    Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in sizes 0–16 and in 62 colors and patterns). 

    14. A swanky spaghetti-strap cami that will shine, even when covered with 50 layers on your freezing walk to the party.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is a comfortable shirt for a night out! I love it so much, I bought it in another color and even sized down. The adjustable straps are a huge plus for me!! So cute and trendy." —Michelle K. Scott

    Get it from Amazon for $17.99 (available in sizes 4–14 and in six colors).

    15. A twisted peplum top great for work, date night, or just looking fab while hanging at home.

    reviewer takes selfie while wearing short sleeve shirt that flares at the end
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "To be honest I didn't have very high hopes for a shirt this inexpensive. But at that price point I also figured that I didn't have much to lose. I'm busty and have tattoos on my shoulders so finding cute comfortable clothing that's appropriate for work and doesn't cost a fortune can be a challenge. This shirt looks exactly like an Eloquii one I've been eyeing for awhile but at a fraction of the price. I'll probably get the other colors as well!" —Arden Bee

    Get it from Amazon for $25.99 (available in sizes 1X–4X and in eight colors).

    16. A satin-like bodysuit with underwire that is the answer to your biggest question: What am I wearing tonight?

    spaghetti strap bodysuit worn with pants
    neon green bodysuit
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I purchased this bodysuit to wear to a concert and didn’t think I would ever wear it again, but I was PLEASANTLY shocked with how amazing it turned out. I have a larger bust but a smaller waist so I ordered a small, and the fit was perfect. The straps adjust really well and everyone LOVED my outfit and asked where I ordered. So funny that I sent them to Amazon. I highly recommend this purchase. Very great packaging as well." —Hope Perkins

    Get it from Amazon for $23.99 (available in sizes S–XXL and in 17 colors).

    17. A pair of TikTok-loved cargo pants, because the mom jean era is finally coming to a close. Thankfully, these pants are just as comfortable, and come in a ton of different color options. 

    revier in all black
    reviewer in khaki
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Check out a TikTok of the cargo pants.

    Promising review: "I saw these on TikTok, and I LOVE them. They fit so well. I'm 5'4" and 130 pounds, and I got a size 29, and they fit perfect. Loose, but not too loose, and extremely comfy. They come down just below the ankle, so they'd pair perfect with a pair of Jordans or Dunks. Also comes with an adjustable tie on the waist to fit as you need, same around the ankle." —annabella Gambone

    Get them from Amazon for $39.99 (available in men's sizes 27–44 and in 45 colors).

    18. A ruched asymmetrical skirt that has an eye-popping side slit to make any top a going-out top. 

    Reviewer wearing the camel skirt
    Reviewer wearing the solid green skirt
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "Absolutely my favorite by far I found on Amazon! You can style this skirt so many ways. I love it!" —Sarah

     Get it from Amazon for $24.99+ (available in sizes XS–4XL and in 13 colors and patterns)

    19. High-waisted palazzo trousers because they offer all the comfort of pajamas while still serving up major voted-best-dressed-in-high-school looks.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "These pants as so comfortable and flowy! I stepped outside of my usual skinny jean outfit to try this style and I never want to take them off! They are great casual pants for work, and can be dressed up for the evening with a fancy shirt and heels. They are as comfortable as pajamas, without looking like it :)" —Nash

    Get them from Amazon for $33.99+ (available in sizes XS–2X, XS–XXL short, and in 30 colors).

    20. A bodycon pencil dress because you can alwaaaays use another LBD.

    reviewer wearing the black midi dress
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I love this dress. Simple and professional. It molds to my body in all the right ways, and it wasn't too long. It can be worn with a nice necklace to spruce it up, and flats and/or pumps. The material is also versatile enough so that it can be worn year round, all you need is a pair of stockings or tights, but the dress will work either way. I plan to order more colors." —LadyLestat

    Get it from Amazon for $38.99 (available in sizes L–5XL and in nine colors).

    21. And an off-shoulder bodycon in case you're invited to a champagne-sipping event, but only have the budget for sparkling wine. This little number is affordable but still looks chic.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I absolutely love how this compliments my body. It's soft and stretchy and it's versatile... I’ve worn it with heels, a blazer, and with tennis shoes." —Who's That Lady

    Get it from Amazon for $32.99+ (available in sizes S–XXL and in 23 colors).

