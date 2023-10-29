40 Items That Guarantee A "No Mess, No Stress" Lifestyle

1. A ball of slime putty that's really fun to play with — but don't forget to use it to clean up anything with lots of nooks and crannies.
Promising review: "I was skeptical at first. I was afraid my keyboard would be all gummed up with yellow slime! The opposite, it cleaned it as good as new. Got all those dog hairs between the keys! No smell lingering on the keyboard or my hands. No sign I even used it except a clean keyboard. Kind of fun to play with. LOL." —ZZZZZ
Get it from Amazon for $5.91.
2. A tube of Grip Clean, a Shark Tank-famous product that'll cut through grease, oil, ink, odors, and more — without relying on harsh artificial ingredients. It's made natural ingredients like coconut and olive oils, so even those with sensitive skin can use it regularly suffering from dry, cracked, or irritated hands.
Promising review: "I work for the railroad and I am always getting my hands dirty! I could never seem to find anything that worked. Also, I live in Utah so when it starts getting cold my hands dry out. Well, with Grip Clean that doesn’t happen! I have my coworkers coming to my locker asking to get some soap since the soap we have at doesn't work as well as Grip Clean!" —Nick
Get it from Amazon for $11.47.
3. A dog paw-cleaning device to keep Spot's feet squeaky clean, because you can't exactly put hand sanitizer on a dog. (Seriously, do not do that.)
Promising review: "Best. Thing. Ever. This product works like a charm. It gets the sand from between their pads, and is gentle enough that even my most stubborn pup tolerates it! I have a terrier/schnauzer who likes to dig, a mini golden doodle who is prissy about her paws and a standard Labradoodle puppy who is still very fuzzy. We have a farm where it is extremely sandy and we stay in a travel trailer. The amount of sand they were tracking in to the camper was ridiculous. It takes me three minutes to clean and dry off all of their paws. Seriously the best purchase I have made!" —Rachel
Get it from Amazon for $15.29+ (available in three sizes and eight colors).
4. A cat-tastic magnet so you and your roommate will actually know if those dishes are clean or dirty. Such a small gadget with huge effects.
Get it from Amazon for $8.99+ (available in five styles).
5. A pack of super-strong magnets to secure to the top of your fridge so all your beers can be cold ones.
Promising review: "I bought this as a little gift for my husband. I thought it was kinda cool and he would enjoy. He loves it and shows everyone that comes over. They install very easily, and the bottles stick well. The magnetic is so strong it draws the bottle up when you get close, but it's still easy enough to pull the bottle off when needed. I would recommend these to anyone. They are a bit expensive but well worth the money. Great gift idea!" —Christine
Get a set of two strips (six magnets) from Amazon for $29.99.
6. A magnetic stove shelf you can just pop right on...and bam! Now you have a place for your most-used seasonings.
Promising review: "This is amazing and I have no idea I didn’t buy one of these years ago!!! My new stove wouldn’t get close enough to the wall to allow me to rest anything on top without it falling behind. This was absolutely PERFECT. I am very happy that the magnets provided were able to be moved. This allowed me to place them perfectly for maximum hold because my top was slightly curved." —JStill
Get it from Amazon for $37.99+ (available in three colors and three sizes from 24" to 30").
7. A tea bag organizer to bring order (and space) to your packed cabinets.
Promising review: "Do I really need a tea bag organizer? That's what I was thinking when I ordered this. And when I took it out of the box. And when I filled the first little bag holder. But as the pile of empty boxes grew larger, I knew the answer was yes, I do need a tea bag organizer. I was using a whole shelf and a half for jumbled tea boxes which I had to sift through to look for a specific tea. In the end, I think this held about eight or nine boxes of tea bags (I crammed some of them). I am so happy that I got this!" —Sarah C.
Get it from Amazon for $24.99+ (available in two sizes).
8. A bidet offering a more luxurious option over that dry, wasteful, less-efficient toilet paper.
Promising review: "This is the bidet I use and I 100% recommend to my friends, family, and to you, dear reader. Installation was pretty simple; from start to poop it took about 15 minutes. The sensation is truly something if you've never experienced it before. " —Melanie Aman, BuzzFeed Staff
Get it from Tushy on Amazon for $59.99+ (available in two styles).
9. A expandable, cabinet-lining, two-tier shelf that will make every bottle you own visible and easily accessible.
Promising review: "Where has this been all my life? This is the best invention ever. Very easy to assemble and fit my cabinet easily. Buy this, you won't regret it!" —Kindle Customer
Get it from Amazon for $27.99+ (available in two styles).
10. A pair of Command broom holding wall mounts so those things can stop falling out of the closet and bopping you on the head.
They can hold up to four pounds!
Promising review: "Super simple to put up, works great, and makes organization a snap! Really happy with how well this simple project turned out!!" —Mat Snyder
Get them from Amazon for $14.03.
11. A set of Sheet Keeper bands to keep your sheet sets together and properly labelled. GOODBYE, frantically searching for a matching pillowcase before your guests arrive in 30 minutes.
Sheet Keeper is a woman-owned small business based in Los Angeles and their adorable bedding bands will actually make staying organized fun!
Promising review: "Great product. Came quickly and they work great! Such a great idea to keep sheets organized and together while being able to tell what size bedding it is. Will order again for sure!" —devonhansen1
Get a set of two from Sheet Keeper on Etsy for $11.99 (available in sizes twin—California king, as well as in duvet and comforter labels).
12. A set of drill brushes so effective, you'll be shocked how clean your bathroom used to be.
The set comes with a 2-inch flat brush, a 4-inch flat brush, and a round brush. The drill isn't included, but you can grab a basic Black and Decker one ($29 on Amazon) that'll do the trick.
Promising review: "I thought my hard water stains would never come off my shower doors, but I bought this awesome brush set, and it's amazing! I’ve tried all the hacks — drier sheets, clean erasers, lemon, vinegar — nothing works like this brush! I used Zep shower cleaner with it! In the picture, the side on the right is the part of the door I cleaned, and I still have to clean the left side." —Traci D.
Get it from Amazon for $18.95 (available in six colors and stiffness levels).
13. An under-cabinet drawer to bring order to whatever cabinet you've been avoiding lately.
Promising review: "These are nice pieces that helped me organize underneath my bathroom sink! They fit perfectly! After organizing everything, I was so surprised I had so much more room that I grabbed more items out of the linen closet to fill it up. I still have a lot of room left. I bought these based off the high ratings and they hold true." —Brad J. Leahy
Get it on Amazon for $25.97 (also available in bronze).
14. A pet hair remover that'll pull all the fur off your belongings. It turns out that white fur coat you own is actually a black denim jacket???
Promising review: "Holy cow this is magic. I have a 230-pound Mastiff. I have purchased any and everything claiming to get dog hair off car carpet. I have used at least three different vacuums and attachments. Lately I have been using a microfiber towel because it had some grip. Then this piece of magic arrived. It gets every single hair no matter how embedded. There were hairs I had a hard time removing with my fingers. The Fur-Zoff pulled them right out. This has cut my hair removal time in half! Thank you for this savior of a tool." —David R.
Get it from Amazon for $10.52.