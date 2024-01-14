1. A thin rolling shelf to slip in that weird space between your fridge and cabinets. Or between your laundry machine and the wall. Or in the garage next to your car. Wherever you have a tiny sliver of unused space.
2. A genius T-shirt roll holder for people whose drawers are full to the point of bursting. Better to get this than to decide which band shirts to toss. *desperately clutches my ancient Jawbreaker tee*
3. A sock and underwear organizer to make sure every centimeter of space is being properly utilized.
5. A set of packing cubes to keep your clothes compact and flat, so you can stuff even *more* clothes in your suitcase without getting everything wrinkly.
6. An expanding file folder you can fill with up to 200 pieces of paper and free up soo much desk space.
7. An over-the-toilet storage unit so you can finally have enough space to fit all those half-full bottles of shampoo.
9. A car-seat storage bag so everything you need is in one place instead of rolling around under the seats. Your passengers will finally have leg room AND a cold drink, because this thing has an insulated cooler pocket.
10. A pack of super-strong magnets to secure to the top of your fridge so all your beers or cream sodas can be cold ones.
11. An end table with a secret compartment sure to free up some much needed coffee table space for your impressive Instagram dog book collection.
12. A hanging set of rainbow folders that'll give you some filing cabinet space and give your cubicle a pop of color.
13. A shower shelf for the corner of your bathroom or shower, because every nook and cranny needs to be utilized in small spaces.
14. An adjustable hanging rod that hangs onto the one in your closet so you can double your closet space.
16. A set of rainbow nesting storage containers that will make a huuuge difference in your cabinet space. No more free-floating containers and mysterious lids!
17. An over-the-cabinet-door holder so you can fit even more cooking sheets, cutting boards, and other flat kitchen items in your kitchen.
18. An over-the-door holder for your iron and ironing board, because where the heck else are you gonna keep those bulky things?
21. A metal shelf with a built-in drawer for stacking your items without losing them forever to the black hole in the back of your cabinet.
22. A macrame fruit hammock so all your produce has a cool place to hang out that's not the usual space-hogging bowl.
23. A hanging closet-organizer to neatly stow ties, belts, and others odds and ends that might be cluttering your bedroom.
24. A set of extra mini drawers that clip onto your shelves so you can easily grab what you need instead of having to remove half the contents of your fridge just to get to the mayo.
27. A multi-device wireless charger that doubles as a catch-all tray so you can keep all your stuff (rings, watch, mask, etc) in one place until you're ready to leave again.
28. A set of USB bed lifts to give you some extra under-bed storage ~plus~ extra outlets so you don't have to clutter your space with extension cords.
29. A clever silverware tray that neatly stacks your flatware, so you can free up some drawer space for your other kitchen items, like whisks, paring knives, and that weird spatula you don't know how you acquired.
30. And a set of 3D-printed KitchenAid Tool holders so you finally have a place to store those darn things.
McMaster3D on Etsy
McMaster3D is a Langhorne, Pennsylvania-based Etsy shop that specializes in 3D printing.
Promising review: 'These are great! They come with command strips and I installed mine side ways on a cabinet instead of underneath and it's working great! Saving so much drawer space." —Etsy Reviewer
Get the set of three from McMaster3D on Etsy for $11+ (available in 12 colors).
