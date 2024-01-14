Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
Search

Gift Guide

Beauty + Personal Care

Fashion

Home

Sports + Fitness

Stores

Tech

Kids

Pets

Sex Toys

    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    30 Things That Will Magically Give Your Home More Space In 2024

    You don't need to toss all your stuff — just get creative with your storage space.

    Rebecca O'Connell
    by Rebecca O'Connell

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. A thin rolling shelf to slip in that weird space between your fridge and cabinets. Or between your laundry machine and the wall. Or in the garage next to your car. Wherever you have a tiny sliver of unused space.

    a thin shelf with four shelves
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Our new house was short on storage space and this really helps. It goes right between the refrigerator and the counter where the stovetop is located. I keep canned goods and other food items that will need the stovetop. It holds plenty of cans and with smaller cans, I can stack them two high. It pulls out easily." —Kathy G. Guevara

    Get it from Amazon for $37.50.

    2. A genius T-shirt roll holder for people whose drawers are full to the point of bursting. Better to get this than to decide which band shirts to toss. *desperately clutches my ancient Jawbreaker tee*

    My closet door closed with several shirts hanging from a hook at the top of the door. The shirts are attached by rolling them up and putting them through stretchy loops.
    Mallory Mower / BuzzFeed

    The Roll Keeper is based in Kelso, Washington and run by Traci, who has been crafting for over 40 years.

    Promising review: "Before getting this I was driving myself up the wall with my bad folding habits. I basically shoved all my shirts into the storage drawers under my bed, because I have a teeny tiny closet (the picture above gives you a solid idea of how small it is). This has given me a massive amount of clothing storage I didn't have before. The quality is stellar and Traci is 10/10 the most thoughtful person I've purchased an Etsy product from! " —Mallory Mower, BuzzFeed Staff

    Get it from The Roll Keeper on Etsy for $17.99.

    3. A sock and underwear organizer to make sure every centimeter of space is being properly utilized.

    reviewer photo showing underwear and sock organizer in their dresser drawer
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I LOVE LOVE LOVE these organizers!! I almost did not purchase them due to the reviews saying that larger than a C-cup would not fit into the bra organizer. At just $15 for four organizers I took my chances and ordered two sets of four. I figured, worst case scenario I would have to cut the dividers out of the bra organizers. I wear a 32DD and the bras fit beautifully in the organizers. I am so glad I took the chance and did not listen to the reviews. I would have missed out on the best cheapest organizers I have ever found. I ordered another set for tank tops and other extras I did not think of before. I will also order my boyfriend the brown ones for his drawers. Great product for a great price!" —Elizabeth L. Blackwell

    Get a four-pack from Amazon for $13.87 (available in seven colors).

    4. A cutting board and strainer hybrid that will take up so much less space than your colander.

    chopping board with strainer built in placed over sink
    Amazon

    Promising review: "This fits perfectly across my sink and makes the process of chopping vegetables more efficient with less cleanup — everything is over the sink. Great design, well-made, and stores compactly." —Amis Lamis

    Get it from Amazon for $24.99 (available in two colors).

    5. A set of packing cubes to keep your clothes compact and flat, so you can stuff even *more* clothes in your suitcase without getting everything wrinkly.

    a reviewer photo of the blue and white striped packing cubes in a luggage
    amazon.com

    The set includes three different size packing cubes, one bra and underwear bag, one shoe Bag, and one bag for your toiletries.

    Promising review: "When I first became aware of packing cubes, I thought they seemed completely unnecessary and a waste of precious suitcase real estate. Then a friend gave me these as a gift to celebrate my impending trip to Iceland. I'm now a devout convert! These little devils saved me so much time and aggravation I still can't believe it. When I got to my hotel room, it took me exactly six minutes to unpack and put stuff away. Getting dressed in the morning was faster because used items were in cubes separate from fresh. Packing to return home was faster because, well, I was already basically packed. I just popped the cubes back in the suitcase and voila." —Robin Osbourne

    Get the six-piece set from Amazon for $12.99+ (available in 12 styles).

    6. An expanding file folder you can fill with up to 200 pieces of paper and free up soo much desk space.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Needed something like this for school. So I ordered three of them. The colors are cute and it’s very sturdy for carrying a lot of papers. The snap in the front helps also, that way nothing falls out. I will be purchasing more of these!" —JLey

    Get it from Amazon for $5.98+ (available in 15 colors).

    7. An over-the-toilet storage unit so you can finally have enough space to fit all those half-full bottles of shampoo.

    a reviewer photo of the shelf over a toilet in a small bathroom
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "It was soo easy to put this together. The instructions were so thorough. This is a beautiful piece and I have so much more room in my bathroom! The magnet to the little door is super strong though so you do need to securely attach it into the wall so that when you open that door your stuff doesn't come falling off. This is DEFINITELY worth the money though, it's sturdy and beautiful. I'D RECOMMEND IT TO ANYONE WITH LIMITED SPACE! :)" —Alyssa

    Get it from Amazon for $87.48.

    8. An stackable shelf to help you utilize more space in your cabinets.

    two small table-like shelves with one slightly shorter so they can interlock
    Amazon

    You can also use it in your bathroom, bedroom closet, or office.

    Promising review: "Sturdy and fits my cabinets perfectly. Very easy to put together. An organizational must-have if you need to make space in your cabinets." —Gloria P.

    Get it from Amazon for $17.87 (available in four colors).

    9. A car-seat storage bag so everything you need is in one place instead of rolling around under the seats. Your passengers will finally have leg room AND a cold drink, because this thing has an insulated cooler pocket.

    organizer with thermal inside, plus three outer pockets and two drink holders and a tissue box
    Amazon

    It has a cooler, two side pockets, a front pocket, and a place for tissues.

    Promising review: "I ordered this because I'm going on a long road trip later this month and wanted to have a reliable organizer within reach. This is definitely worth the price and very easy to install. I copied what one of the other reviewers did and cut up the cardboard box that this product arrived in, and put inside the storage part just so it keeps the shape." —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $11.99.

    10. A pack of super-strong magnets to secure to the top of your fridge so all your beers or cream sodas can be cold ones.

    Amazon, kickstarter.com

    Promising review: "I bought this as a little gift for my husband. I thought it was kinda cool and he would enjoy. He loves it and shows everyone that comes over. They install very easily, and the bottles stick well. The magnetic is so strong it draws the bottle up when you get close, but it's still easy enough to pull the bottle off when needed. I would recommend these to anyone. They are a bit expensive but well worth the money. Great gift idea!" —Christine

    Get a set of two strips (six magnets) from Amazon for $29.99.

    11. An end table with a secret compartment sure to free up some much needed coffee table space for your impressive Instagram dog book collection.

    Hammacher Schlemmer

    Get it from Hammacher Schlemmer for $79.95.

    12. A hanging set of rainbow folders that'll give you some filing cabinet space and give your cubicle a pop of color.

    organizer hanging on wall
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Great for keeping files organized if you have a small office and not a lot of space. Also great for papers or documents you need to keep on hand, instead of digging through file cabinets. Very sturdy too, mine is pretty filled up, but still remains intact." —H

    Get it from Amazon for $10.80+ (available in four colors).

    13. A shower shelf for the corner of your bathroom or shower, because every nook and cranny needs to be utilized in small spaces.

    a reviewer photo of the shelf in a shower
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Needed something that wouldn't hang over the shower and I didn't want to have to drill holes. This product is it! I wish it had suction cups but with the weight of shampoos and such, it's holding up well." —Elmer P.

    Get it from Amazon for $20.99+ (available in two sizes).

    14. An adjustable hanging rod that hangs onto the one in your closet so you can double your closet space.

    amazon.com, Amazon

    Promising review: "This is the best closet organizer. I originally bought a similar item that doesn't adjust, but this is 100 times better! Not only does it adjust vertically to fit whatever length of clothes, but it also adjusts its width, making it extremely functional no matter which closet you may want to use it in within your house. This makes it possible to switch and organize basically any closet!" —Ohgr8one

    Get it from Amazon for $17.97.

    15. A towel rack and shelf combo so you can make the most of your bathroom or kitchen wall space.

    a reviewer photo of the white shelf and towel rack
    amazon.com

    The bottom bar can be fixed to the wall or the shelf.

    Promising review: "It perfectly helped me declutter my counter space and gave me a much needed towel rack. It looks great too!" —Lisa M. Seaway

    Get it from Amazon for $42.99.

    16. A set of rainbow nesting storage containers that will make a huuuge difference in your cabinet space. No more free-floating containers and mysterious lids!

    Amazon

    The lids snap together so everything is contained and organized.

    Promising review: "I love this: I needed this for two reasons. 1. I wanted to conserve space in my kitchen cabinets and 2. I was tired of buying grocery store containers that were cheap in design and execution. This set does both things well. It is also made in the USA which I liked. I won't have to buy another set of storage containers for a long while." —Travis Partington

    Get a set of 12 from Amazon for $27.99 (also available in three other styles).

    17. An over-the-cabinet-door holder so you can fit even more cooking sheets, cutting boards, and other flat kitchen items in your kitchen.

    a basket for cutting board hooked onto the inside of a cabinet
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I love this product. I live in an apartment and this saves me so much space. I use it for my cutting boards and also to hang any kitchen multi-cleaner sprays in the front of it as well so that there is no clutter of bottles." —Raushan Simmons

    Get it from Amazon for $16.87.

    18. An over-the-door holder for your iron and ironing board, because where the heck else are you gonna keep those bulky things?

    a reviewer photo of the over door hanger in use
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "So happy with this iron caddy. It’s a great space saver and keeps things out of sight. Also, a great price!" —Avid Reader

    Get it from Amazon for $18.41.

    19. A hanging lamp that won't take up any floor space, plus they just look really fancy.

    many glass pendant lights hanging
    West Elm

    West Elm lets you build your own! Grab a pendant hardwired canopy or a plug-in canopy, then pick out a shade that comes in five colors, two shapes, and three sizes.

    Get it from West Elm for $23.20–$109.

    20. A hanging shoe organizer so you can get your shoe(s) on the door.

    Amazon

    Get the pockets for $8.47 (available in five colors) or the shelves for $29.59 from Amazon.

    21. A metal shelf with a built-in drawer for stacking your items without losing them forever to the black hole in the back of your cabinet.

    metal table with little basket under sink
    Amazon

    Promising review: "The basket/shelf is well constructed, sturdy, and easy to assemble. Well worth the cost. However, it’s the customer service that really earns the rating. My first order was missing a part (the lower part of the shelf legs). The instructions include the company’s customer service email address, so I sent them a message explaining the problem. After confirming my original order number, they sent me a whole new package at no cost! Great service, and highly recommended." —David M

    Get it from Amazon for $25.97 (available in two colors).

    22. A macrame fruit hammock so all your produce has a cool place to hang out that's not the usual space-hogging bowl.

    kitchen with a fruit hammock hanging down from the bottom of a cabinet
    macraYAYmacrame / Etsy

    macraYAYmacrame is an Indianapolis, Indiana-based shop that makes a variety of cool macrame accessories. 

    Promising review: "Beautiful and functional! This is the perfect addition to our beachy kitchen. We spray painted the hooks matte black to match our other hardware. It’s so cute!" —Melissa Wilkes

    Get it from macraYAYmacrame on Etsy for $33.

    23. A hanging closet-organizer to neatly stow ties, belts, and others odds and ends that might be cluttering your bedroom.

    a different model for ties
    Amazon

    Promising review: "This product is exactly what I'm looking for. My closet feels more organized, and I can layer the purses based on most used. I love how sturdy it feels." —Li Luong

    Get it from Amazon for $11.04+ (available in three styles).

    24. A set of extra mini drawers that clip onto your shelves so you can easily grab what you need instead of having to remove half the contents of your fridge just to get to the mayo.

    clear drawers in fridge
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Bought a new refrigerator and I missed my deli drawer. I purchased this as a way to store deli cold meat. I’m so glad I bought it" —Wendy

    Get one from Amazon for $19.99 (available in two size packs).

    25. A set of rainbow drawers you can wheel out of the room whenever you need more space.

    rolling cart with rainbow drawers
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I absolutely love this! I bought it for makeup storage and it works perfectly. It fits in my tight bathroom. I bought the little desk drawers to help organize and they work great! I LOVE this!" —kenzie

    Get it from Amazon for $52.99+ (available in eight colors). 

    26. A tufted ottoman with pockets for your shoes that's about to be your feet's best friend.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I can’t believe this was so inexpensive! It perfectly matches my couch and looks more expensive than it was. I like the shoe organizer inside. I put my off-season shoes in there and my Xbox controller and headset and remotes in there, and it freed up some closet space." —Tara

    Get it from Amazon for $74.55+ (available in six colors).

    27. A multi-device wireless charger that doubles as a catch-all tray so you can keep all your stuff (rings, watch, mask, etc) in one place until you're ready to leave again.

    square-shaped wireless charger with tray in it sitting on a side table
    Courant

    Promising review: "The leather Catch is very stylish and cute. It fits nicely on a bedroom or other side table and looks neat without seeing a bunch of cords." —Leigh G.

    Get it from Courant for $100+ (available in nine colors).

    28. A set of USB bed lifts to give you some extra under-bed storage ~plus~ extra outlets so you don't have to clutter your space with extension cords.

    bed riser with two outlets and two USB ports
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I got these risers for my 9-year-old son's bed. With the already 18-inch legs on his bed, this extra 8 inches made it possible for him to hang out under his bed. I added Christmas lights and his favorite stuffed animals. I was pleasantly surprised as the heavy duty electric cord attached to the riser with outlets and my son loves the USB ports. If I lean across the bed, it does tilt slightly, as can be expected with any supports this tall. I give it five stars for its quality and quick delivery." —brandless

    Get a pack of four from Amazon for $54.99.

    29. A clever silverware tray that neatly stacks your flatware, so you can free up some drawer space for your other kitchen items, like whisks, paring knives, and that weird spatula you don't know how you acquired.

    Long rectangular tray in grey with four different sections with silverware in each
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I absolutely love these! I bought two for a standard silverware set to fit in my drawer that is 3 inches deep. This way, they are not overloaded. They are compact and look so nice. I had plenty of room for another tray to keep things organized. I recommended to a friend, and she purchased two as well!" —Alexandra Harkins

    Get it from Amazon for $11.99.

    30. And a set of 3D-printed KitchenAid Tool holders so you finally have a place to store those darn things. 

    KitchenAid Tool Holder set placed on the bottom of a cabinet
    McMaster3D on Etsy

    McMaster3D is a Langhorne, Pennsylvania-based Etsy shop that specializes in 3D printing.

    Promising review: 'These are great! They come with command strips and I installed mine side ways on a cabinet instead of underneath and it's working great! Saving so much drawer space." —Etsy Reviewer

    Get the set of three from McMaster3D on Etsy for $11+ (available in 12 colors).

    Reviews have been edited for length and/or clarity.