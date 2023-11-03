Skip To Content
    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    25 Products With Before-And-After Pictures That Prove Just How Hard They Work

    These products are rolling up their sleeves and getting things done.

    Rebecca O'Connell
    by Rebecca O'Connell

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. A pack of pimple patches that can suck out all the gross gunk in your face overnight. Pimples suddenly don't feel like a big deal.

    left: reviewer with pimple patch on pimple right: patch now filled with pus
    amazon.com

    Just apply these to pimples after washing your face and let them go to work.

    Promising review: "I have been using Mighty Patches for about four or five months now. Mighty Patch is a TOTAL GAME CHANGER, you put it on your blemish, usually at night after your beauty routine and you wake to find that nasty pimple has almost completely been absorbed into the patch. Wont lie, my pimples sometimes require another patch. But on day one of use, you'll notice the patch taking away the nasty. At this point your blemish may be at the last stage of healing and the Mighty Patch sucked out all of the festering inducing mess, or like myself, I put on another patch the next night and again, more gunk taken out, and more healing has happened. Either way, regardless, this to me ALWAYS WORKS. Thanks to Mighty Patch my skin has changed. It's healed, there are no acne "tattoos" on my face from my popping and them scarring. This to me is a must have for any lady in her beauty bag. It covers the pimple to protect from outside bacteria and pollution; it absorbs the bacteria and pimple-causing debris from the skin; all while being hardly visible. Im in love with this product." —Hilary

    Get 36 patches from Amazon for $11.97.

    2. A jewelry cleaning pen to bring that brilliant shine back to your cloudy gems.

    left: foggy ring right: clear sparkly ring
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I worked several years in a fine jewelry store that sold this product. We used the Dazzle Stick from time to time to add a quick shine to merchandise that was just tried on and on days our jeweler was not there to professionally clean items. I was always impressed with the instant shine the diamond stick provided. The brush tip is very helpful for getting under the stones and in the setting where gunk builds up reducing that brilliant shine. I recently got engaged and immediately purchased a diamond dazzle stick of my own. It's the perfect way to quickly give my ring some shine before leaving the house. You simply brush, rinse, dry and go. I don't feel this product replaces the need to professionally clean your jewelry every now and then, but it does help with the maintenance of that new shiny sparkle." —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $8.89.

    3. A tote organizer that has two vital functions: 1. brings order to your chaotic bag that weirdly has no pockets and 2. lets you transport all your stuff with one fluid motion.

    amazon.com

    Measure your bag to make sure it's a good fit!

    Promising review: "This thing is great! I have a large bag I use as a carry-on when I fly by plane. Unfortunately it has very few pockets and is just like a bottomless pit. This fit in perfectly. I was able to organize all my items quite well. They were easy to retrieve in flight and in the airport. I didn't use the zipper compartment at all, but did put that piece in to use it as a divider. It is well-made and sturdy. Be sure to measure your inner bag space first!" —Susan

    Get it from Amazon for $15.88+ (available in five sizes and 23 colors).

    4. A bottle of blessedly effective carpet cleaner capable of turning your brown carpet into whatever color it was when you bought it.

    vacuum cleans a light stripe into dark, dirty tan carpet
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is a wonderful product. I have an older dog who can't always wait until I get home from work so accidents occasionally happen. I have a Hoover Rug Scrubber and this product is very easy to use with my machine. Carpet Miracle works amazingly well on stains and odors, even those that have set for a while. I did the carpet in the 'room of shame' twice just to be sure, although for normal soil and odors once should be more than enough. It leaves behind a wonderful clean, fresh scent, and the carpet feels and looks wonderful. I plan on continuing to use this product to keep my carpets clean and my home smelling fresh." —Vicky Faurot

    Get it from Amazon for $19.99.

    5. A wildly popular hair serum packed with vitamin E, aloe vera, and argan oil to ensure your mane stays silky soft, and frizz-free, no matter how humid it gets (Florida bbs, this one is for you).

    Reviewer&#x27;s hair looking frizzy, and then smooth and shinier after using the serum
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I found this product through a BuzzFeed article for those with frizzy hair and THIS PRODUCT DID NOT DISAPPOINT, PEOPLE! I put this serum through the ringer; I got this to stand up to Bay Area fog AND the nasty, humid heat wave we got a couple weeks ago. No frizz, no extra curls. Nothing! On top of that, it made my hair super glossy. I'm very impressed. Heads-up though, a little goes a long way. One pump is enough to cover my hair and I have medium-length hair. Also, it can make your hair look oily if you use too much. I do have oily hair so working on my ends first then working to my roots works for me." —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $11.99.

    To learn more, check out our full write-up of this serum.

    6. A pack of 14 medicated, waterproof wart-removing bandages that will make your wart erupt from the depths of your skin like a gross butterfly.

    four images of a reviewer&#x27;s wart breaking through the skin and erupting outward
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This worked for me. Here's what happened. First bandage: Everything turned white. Second bandage: The top layer of the wart started disappearing and I could see the blood vessels that were inside it clearly. Third bandage: It started burning while wearing it. One day was REALLY painful, but now I think I just put the bandage on too tight. There was definitely burning though. Uncomfortable, not unbearable. Fourth bandage: The skin around the wart started to crack. Fifth bandage: The skin continued to crack and I could see the wart separating. Sixth bandage: Skin separating deeper. Wart was really soft but it wouldn't budge. Seventh bandage: The wart stuck to the medicine, so when I pulled off the bandage, the wart went with it. I'm left with some raw skin that's a bit sensitive but it feels fine. It looks like the entire wart came off, roots and all. Side note: It smells horribly. Make sure you put the bandage on tight enough to try and conceal the smell, but not so tight it hurts. Overall, not a horrible process. Make sure you follow the instructions and keep it on for 48 hours at a time. Two of mine were only on for 24 hours and I think that prolonged the process." —Chelsea Gipson

    Get a pack of 14 from Amazon for $6.96.

    7. Icky-tasting (but safe!) anti-nailbiting nail polish to help curb your love of nibbling on your fingers.

    left: reviewer&#x27;s short nails on august 20, right: reviewer&#x27;s somewhat long nails on october 16
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "It's a miracle! I am 45 years old and have tried every product over the years... my mom used to put everything imaginable on my fingernails to keep them out of my mouth, my grandma tried to pay me to grow my fingernails out, but still here I was at 45 with horrible nails. This has been a miracle. I can't describe the taste but will just say that it makes me not want my hands anywhere near my face. Yes, it is difficult to eat finger food with this on... I went to Florida recently and had to have my husband peel my shrimp for me :-) But, it is a small price to pay to break this habit. My nails are the longest they have ever been in my life!" —Laurie C.

    Get it from Amazon for $15.50.

    Learn more by reading the compelling reviews about this miracle polish.  

    8. A spice shelf that makes good use of vertical space so you can actually see where the heck your cinnamon is.

    before: messy cabinet shelves after: the bottom shelf is replaced with the spice shelf and looks organized
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Product is perfect for what I need it to do. Fits just right, is more than sturdy enough, and has made my absolutely nightmarish spice cabinet look awesome. No more duplicate spices going bad in the back of the cabinet! It’s not at all difficult to assemble. Watch the assembly videos (they’re short) before you start opening the parts bags. Otherwise it’s easy to get intimidated by all of the extra pieces." —Congaree

    Get two from Amazon for $24.97.

    9. Apple cider shampoo and conditioner to reinvigorate your scalp, which can help with hair loss and dandruff.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I really was hesitant to try this, but I decided I would take the plunge anyways. I have to say after using it for a few weeks now I'm pleasantly surprised! My hair is so soft, shiny and lightweight! I love how bouncy it is after using this, plus it smells amazing. Not vinegar-y at all. My daughter has been using this as well for her oily hair and dandruff (after trying tons of super expensive salon products), and so far this is the only thing that has been working for her! Her dandruff is gone and her hair is noticeable less oily by the end of the day. We will definitely be buying more." —kindlemom1

    Get the set from Amazon for $21.99.

    10. A pack of Bottle Bright tablets that'll do all the hard work cleaning your gross bottles. No scrubbing needed!

    before: dark brown bottle during: foaming liquid in bottle after: clean bottle
    amazon.com

    Just fill your dirty mug with water, add a tablet, let fizz for half an hour, and then rinse!

    Promising review: "I seriously can't believe how well these little tablets work. I had the most disgusting HydroFlask coffee mug — I tried everything. Bottle brush, different kinds of soap, vinegar, EVERYTHING, and there was still a seemingly impenetrable layer of black sludge inside. It grossed me out so much that I bought ANOTHER HydroFlask to replace it. Now eventually they both got black inside, so I tried these little magic tablets. I let a tablet sit in each of my mugs for an hour or two, and the black sludge rinsed out COMPLETELY, without even scrubbing. They look brand new. What a magical product. No weird smell or taste afterward, either. I liked it so much I used it on another HydroFlask I use primarily to hold my Bloody Mary mix in the fridge. I couldn't put anything else in it because it would always taste like spicy tomato juice. Bottle Bright to the rescue! No residual smell or taste anymore. AMAZING AMAZING AMAZING." —Amazon Customer

    Get a pack of 12 from Amazon for $8.

    Check out our closer look at these Bottle Bright tablets for more incredible before and afters.

    11. A suction tool to help relieve the itchy agony of bug bites by sucking out insect venom, saliva, and other irritants under your skin. Finally, you can go outside after dark again!

    left: a raised mosquito bite middle: the plunger like device right: flat bite with a light ring around it from the suction
    Rebecca O'Connell / BuzzFeed

    Make sure you read all the directions before using so you don't accidentally give yourself a hickey. I've used this and it really works!

    Promising review: "I am a magnet for bites of all kinds and carry topical and medicines with me at all times — so I figured this would be a good product to see if it really works. I woke up with a bug bite on my arm so I used this little tool (three times per the instructions) — immediately after using, it stopped itching! And less than 24 hours later the bump/bite gone! There is a very faint red mark from using the thing, but a small price to pay IMO. Bottom line: it’s awesome. I’m carrying it with me everywhere!" —Rebecca

    Get it from Amazon for $9.90.

    12. An ink and stain remover ready to pick a fight with even the toughest of marks. Permanent marker? We'll see about that.

    before: blanket that says evan in permanent marker after: marker is completely gone
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Amodex took ink out of my expensive scrubs. A pen leaked in my pocket and made a thick glob of ink stain on the scrub jacket and a little on the pants. After using the Amodex and washing in cold water, there is no evidence of a stain and the fabric looks exactly how it looked before the stain. There was no damage or discoloration of the fabric. Thank you, Amodex. This product just saved me the $75 that it would have cost to replace the scrubs." —Michelle hammer

    Get it from Amazon for $21.99.

    13. A bottle of Glossier exfoliating solution that gets rid of dead skin and clears your complexion, leaving you glowing.

    Glossier

    This cruelty-free chemical exfoliator uses several acids (AHA, BHA, and PHA) to unclog pores, fight acne, and banish dark spots — all while moisturizing, conditioning, and exfoliating your skin. Plus, it's a lot more gentle on skin than a physical exfoliant. Check out our full review of the Glossier Solution.

    Promising review: "I was really skeptical about buying this, but I'm so happy I did! I started using this about a month ago: I first noticed that my skin texture was WAYYY smoother, and then I noticed that all of my active acne fully went away. This product has also been a lifesaver for diminishing dark spots! I use this product every night, follow it up with rosehip oil, and it's perfect." —Alexa

    Get it from Glossier for $26.

    14. A hanger organizer to solve your horrible tangled hanger-nest problem that you've been suffering through in silence all these years.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "The struggle with hangers has been real for quite some time, I wish I would have known about this thing sooner! This has saved me a TON of room and hassle!" —Kara Adams

    Get it from Amazon for $26.42 (available in seven packs).

    15. A collagen coating hair protein treatment that takes your dry, tired hair and turns it into the silky soft locks you've always wanted.

    before: my hair looking dry and hay-like after two uses: my hair looking much silkier
    Rebecca O'Connell / BuzzFeed

    *ringing a bell in town square* HEAR YE HEAR YE! Gather round and listen as I explain the wonders of this miracle hair treatment. This is the best thing I have ever bought for my dry, dry hair. I use it after shampoo and before conditioner (I left it sit for about five minutes per shower) and the results are staggering. My hair is so much more manageable and silky now. This works so much better than waaayy more expensive hair masks that I've tried. I seriously never want to ever be without it ever again.

    Get it from Amazon for $7.29.

    16. A nail and cuticle oil to repair all the damage you've wreaked on your paws after peeling that gel manicure off.

    left: peeling nails right: no more peeling
    amazon.com

    This oil has jojoba oil, sweet almond oil, and vitamin E to help promote strong nails and soften cuticles.

    Promising review: "I had peeling, weak nails for years. Tried everything. I bought this in February. This size bottle lasted a bit more than a month religiously applying it two to three times a day. I was really seeing great improvement so I bought another bottle in late March. By May, all the peeling had grown out and my nails were getting stronger every day. I then bought the big 4 ounce refill bottle because I never want to run out of it again! Cannot recommend this stuff enough!" —Diana

    Get it from Amazon for $9.90.

    17. A pack of cleaning pads that work just as well as the real Magic Eraser deal at zapping away smudges and stains. Save your dirty sneaks AND save some money.

    Tom Vellner / BuzzFeed

    Read more about these impressive pads.

    Promising review: "A 20-pack? For this price? Yes please! It's basically an exact replica of the name-brand product for a fraction of the cost. I have a toddler who has at one time or another accosted our walls with pens, pencils and markers and a mechanic husband who comes home each day manhandling our white front door with greasy grubby hands each day. Wait, our door is white? OH WAIT thanks to these yes our door is indeed a sparkling, clean white color. My walls are marker-free without rubbing off all of the cheap white paint. I used this to scrub pollon off of sticky window sills and caked on spilled laundry detergent off of the washer/dryer unit. Scuffs of all nature, be gone. In all seriousness, these do their job well, just add water and a little elbow grease. They disintegrate quite quickly if you're scrubbing a more abrasive surface, but that's to be expected and for the price it's so worth it." —hannah

    Get a pack of 20 from Amazon for $13.95 (or get the originals).

    18. A set of drill brushes so effective, you'll be shocked to discover how clean your home used to be.

    a glass shower door half foggy and half clean with a drill and brush attachment in front of it
    amazon.com

    The set comes with a two-inch flat brush, a four-inch flat brush, and a round brush. The drill isn't included, but you can grab a basic Black and Decker one ($27.83 on Amazon) that'll do the trick.

    Promising review: "I thought my hard water stains would never come off my shower doors, but I bought this awesome brush set, and it's amazing! I’ve tried all the hacks — drier sheets, clean erasers, lemon, vinegar — nothing works like this brush! I used Zep shower cleaner with it! In the picture, the side on the right is the part of the door I cleaned, and I still have to clean the left side." —Traci D.

    Get it from Amazon for $18.95 (available in six colors and stiffness levels).

    19. A Clorox toilet scrubbing wand (the magic kind, maybe?) that'll turn your yuckiest toilet into something usable again.

    left: brown caked dirty toilet right: clean toilet with no brown left
    amazon.com

    This wizardly kit comes with one wand, a caddy, and six disposable scrubber refills.

    Promising review: "Do you ever look at your toilet brush in disgust and resentment? How is a dirty used-up brush still sitting in your throne room? You clean your bathroom, but then you put that sucker down in its place and it's just mocking you. It's never truly immaculate. Never knowing true cleanliness. Fear no more. Now you can shine your porcelain throne and not have to worry about a used up toilet brush mocking your clean, sparkling bathroom. Gone are the days of breathing in dirty poop particles from the reusable potty-cleaning-brush-thingy. Clorox Toilet Wand: the answer to your prayers if you want an easy, deep clean and to toss away the brush after you're done. Fast, cheap, and easy. Just how we like to clean." —Juliana

    Get it from Amazon for $11.98.

    20. A jar of O'Keeffe's Working Hands cream to give you the baby soft hands you haven't seen since you were, well, a baby.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Every winter, my fingers and knuckles crack and bleed. I've tried everything on the market to heal my hands. I received this hand cream yesterday and when I put it on, I could tell right away that this was better than anything I'd tried. This stuff started working immediately. I filled all the cuts and cracks on my hands with this cream, and today they are almost healed. I believe that this is the best hand cream ever made on earth." —Steve

    Get it from Amazon for $7.99+ (available in packs of one, two, and 12).

    21. An itty-bitty toenail brace set capable of fixing your painful ingrown toenail problem.

    left: bent, u-shaped nail in september right: normal looking nail by november
    amazon.com

    The kit comes with 10 toenail braces and the materials needed to apply it.

    Promising review: "I never realized how curved my toenails were. I thought the pain I had was just normal and a fact of life. Only when I read about the Curve Correct product, did I realize that I had a major problem, and it could be resolved! Now I'm on the way to normal, flat toenails, that DON'T grow curved into my skin!" —Jamie H.

    Get the kit from Amazon for $44.99.

    22. A pair of baby feet masks for getting the peeling snake feet of your dreams. JK! After the peeling stops, you get nice, soft tootsies.

    before: feet in bags during: peeling feet after: nice and smooth feet
    amazon.com

    Just pop on the booties for an hour, wash your feet, and marvel as your feet start shedding layers of dead skin.

    Promising review: "My feet have never felt softer! I do recommend wearing socks often, otherwise your couch and blankets will be covered in sloughed off skin! No pain or discomfort. I love it!" —Nicole C

    Get two pairs from Amazon for $15.95.

    23. A pet brush with thin, long teeth capable of getting to the undercoat. A good brushing means a silkier coat — and best of all, less shedding.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This brush is awesome!! I highly recommend it. I even bought another one to have just in case something happened to the first one. I have 3 Shiba Inu dogs. Every spring they shed their ‘second coat.’ I have tried 6 different brushes over the past 3-4 years, including the Furminator and they have hated them all. They either pull and cause pain or they don’t work. This brush is not expensive, not painful, removes gobs of hair easily and I think it may help my dogs shed less. I wish I had found it first. I could have saved money and spared my dogs painful experiences trying all the other brushes." —Becky

    Get it from Amazon for $16.99.

    24. A bottle of liquid plant food that's pretty much a multi-vitamin for your houseplant. If your green little buddy isn't growing as much as you'd like, consider a couple drops of this elixir!

    amazon.com

    This works for all indoor and outdoors plants to encourage new growth. Just add seven drops to your watering can before watering.

    Promising review: "I bought this for a money tree plant that my cat ate all the leaves and completely destroyed. The first pic was a week or so after using the fertilizer as recommended, on April 7, and the second is May 4. Of course I keep away from my cat at this point. Highly recommended fertilizer!" —Beth

    Get it from Amazon for $8.85.

    25. Fruit and veggie wash because just rinsing with water doesn't feel like enough and using actual soap feels like too much. This spray is the middle ground and helps safely remove wax, soil, and handling residue.

    before: dusty looking berries washed with water, after: shiny berries with no white residue washed with veggie wash
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This stuff is great and I have ordered it several times. In the past, I just rinsed fruit or vegetables, but I was at the grocery store recently and saw a very cute kid touching all the fruit. He also had a runny nose and I just thought, 'better remember to really wash the fruit when I get home.' The great thing about Veggie Wash is you can feel the wax film wash off of certain fruit. It really does a great job of cleaning and doesn't leave any odd smell or taste. As I said, I've bought this before and make sure my kitchen always has a spray bottle nearby." —Me in SoCal

    Get three spray bottles from Amazon for $16.99.

    Reviews have been edited for length and/or clarity.