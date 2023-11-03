25 Products With Before-And-After Pictures That Prove Just How Hard They Work

1. A pack of pimple patches that can suck out all the gross gunk in your face overnight. Pimples suddenly don't feel like a big deal.
3. A tote organizer that has two vital functions: 1. brings order to your chaotic bag that weirdly has no pockets and 2. lets you transport all your stuff with one fluid motion.
4. A bottle of blessedly effective carpet cleaner capable of turning your brown carpet into whatever color it was when you bought it.
5. A wildly popular hair serum packed with vitamin E, aloe vera, and argan oil to ensure your mane stays silky soft, and frizz-free, no matter how humid it gets (Florida bbs, this one is for you).
6. A pack of 14 medicated, waterproof wart-removing bandages that will make your wart erupt from the depths of your skin like a gross butterfly.
7. Icky-tasting (but safe!) anti-nailbiting nail polish to help curb your love of nibbling on your fingers.
8. A spice shelf that makes good use of vertical space so you can actually see where the heck your cinnamon is.
9. Apple cider shampoo and conditioner to reinvigorate your scalp, which can help with hair loss and dandruff.
10. A pack of Bottle Bright tablets that'll do all the hard work cleaning your gross bottles. No scrubbing needed!
11. A suction tool to help relieve the itchy agony of bug bites by sucking out insect venom, saliva, and other irritants under your skin. Finally, you can go outside after dark again!
12. An ink and stain remover ready to pick a fight with even the toughest of marks. Permanent marker? We'll see about that.
13. A bottle of Glossier exfoliating solution that gets rid of dead skin and clears your complexion, leaving you glowing.
14. A hanger organizer to solve your horrible tangled hanger-nest problem that you've been suffering through in silence all these years.
15. A collagen coating hair protein treatment that takes your dry, tired hair and turns it into the silky soft locks you've always wanted.
16. A nail and cuticle oil to repair all the damage you've wreaked on your paws after peeling that gel manicure off.
17. A pack of cleaning pads that work just as well as the real Magic Eraser deal at zapping away smudges and stains. Save your dirty sneaks AND save some money.
18. A set of drill brushes so effective, you'll be shocked to discover how clean your home used to be.
19. A Clorox toilet scrubbing wand (the magic kind, maybe?) that'll turn your yuckiest toilet into something usable again.
20. A jar of O'Keeffe's Working Hands cream to give you the baby soft hands you haven't seen since you were, well, a baby.
22. A pair of baby feet masks for getting the peeling snake feet of your dreams. JK! After the peeling stops, you get nice, soft tootsies.
23. A pet brush with thin, long teeth capable of getting to the undercoat. A good brushing means a silkier coat — and best of all, less shedding.
24. A bottle of liquid plant food that's pretty much a multi-vitamin for your houseplant. If your green little buddy isn't growing as much as you'd like, consider a couple drops of this elixir!
25. Fruit and veggie wash because just rinsing with water doesn't feel like enough and using actual soap feels like too much. This spray is the middle ground and helps safely remove wax, soil, and handling residue.
Reviews have been edited for length and/or clarity.