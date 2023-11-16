24 Things That Will Lead To A Cleaner Home In Mere Minutes

1. A set of drill brushes so effective, you'll be shocked how clean your bathroom used to be.
The set comes with a 2-inch flat brush, a 4-inch flat brush, and a round brush. The drill isn't included, but you can grab a basic Black and Decker one ($27.83 on Amazon) that'll do the trick.
Promising review: "I thought my hard water stains would never come off my shower doors, but I bought this awesome brush set, and it's amazing! I’ve tried all the hacks — drier sheets, clean erasers, lemon, vinegar — nothing works like this brush! I used Zep shower cleaner with it! In the picture, the side on the right is the part of the door I cleaned, and I still have to clean the left side." —Traci D.
Get it from Amazon for $18.95 (available in six colors and stiffness levels).
2. A blessedly effective carpet cleaner capable of turning your brown carpet into whatever color it was when you bought it.
Promising review: "This is a wonderful product. I have an older dog who can't always wait until I get home from work so accidents occasionally happen. I have a Hoover Rug Scrubber and this product is very easy to use with my machine. Carpet Miracle works amazingly well on stains and odors, even those that have set for a while. I did the carpet in the 'room of shame' twice just to be sure, although for normal soil and odors once should be more than enough. It leaves behind a wonderfully clean, fresh scent, and the carpet feels and looks wonderful. I plan on continuing to use this product to keep my carpets clean and my home smelling fresh." —Vicky Faurot
Get it from Amazon for $19.97.
3. Reusable microfiber pads that are compatible with a Swiffer WetJet. Good for the environment *and* your wallet!
Promising review: "The only review you need to read! So I debated HARD about buying these and now I'm sad I didn't buy the four-pack. I got the two-pack because I wasn't sure these would work on my Swiffer WetJet. HUNNY THESE BAD BOYS ARE THE EFFING BEST THING ON AMAZON! Buy them. Buy them right now. I literally JUST used these to swiffer my bedroom and bathroom. These stuck to my swiffer so well I had to nearly pry them off once I was done. They are so absorbent. I swear those disposable pads will never be bought ever again. I am ordering more of these pads. They even came with a lovely handwritten note from the lady who owns the company. Honestly I have no idea why I waited so long. This was the best Swiffering ever. My floors seriously look cleaner. 20 stars." —ElleSoFresh
Get two from Amazon for $9.91.
4. A tub of heavy-duty cleaning wipes to reach for before opting for heavier cleaning appliances that take forever to set up.
These work on almost any surface: leather, fabric, furniture, hardwood, pans, metal, WHEREVER. And they'll clean up grease, oil, tar, dirt, ink, lipstick, nail polish, food, and a whole lot more.
Promising review: "I wasn't expecting much from these, but I'm pleasantly surprised. I work on cars a lot, and I don't like wearing latex gloves like so many others do. As a result, my hands get DIRTY. I usually use the orange stuff, but I got tired of the grit and having to wipe it off with paper towels (I don't have a sink within easy reach). So I thought I would try out these cleaning towels. I have to say, I'm impressed! They don't have any 'grit' on them per se, but they are just rough enough that they easily scrape off whatever grease I have on my hands. I'm sold on these." —thatguy
Get a pack of 90 from Amazon for $14.94.
5. A three-blade blinds cleaner with five removable microfiber sleeves so you can clean every single blind to your liking.
Promising review: "LOVE these for dusting my blinds. Easy to switch out and clean. Definitely captures the dust. Highly recommend." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $6.99.
6. The Pink Stuff, an all-purpose paste that you can use to clean basically anything. Scrubbing will be a thing of the past. And the future? Sparkly clean items as far as the eye can see.
Promising review: "Oh my gosh — this stuff is a life changer! Used it to get my fiberglass shower totally clean. Nothing else would get it done and this stuff brought my shower back to near new in one use. We’ve since cleaned a weird chalky film off our garage door, removed wall markings, and cleaned my storm door. We’ll never be without a jar (or three) of this stuff. Worth every penny." —Nancy F.
Get it from Amazon for $5.97.
7. Garbage disposal cleaner that's not only easy to use, but also very entertaining.
Here's what you do: Run some hot water, pop one of the packets in your disposer, let it foam, then wait for the foam to fully disappear. Garbage disposer = clean and ickiness free.
Promising review: "WHERE HAS THIS BEEN ALL MY LIFE???! Holy cow, I didn't realize how easy and quick it was to clean a garbage disposal until I bought this product! Typically, I'd just use vinegar and baking soda down the drain and call it good. I didn't know that there was an actual disposal cleaning product available until I stumbled across it through a BuzzFeed article. I had to try it. The instructions are very simple. It literally takes five minutes and some hot water and VOILA! you have a clean, no-longer-stinky garbage disposal. Any time I got a whiff of an odor, all I did was drop one of these packs in the disposal and the smell was GONE! Plus, the blue foam bubbling in the sink was amusing to watch. Worth every penny!!" —VadersGirl
Get a 12-pack from Amazon for $15.
8. A leather cleaner you can count on to help bring life back to your old furniture. Welcome back, old friends!
Just mix this concentrate with water, put it in a spray bottle, spray, and wipe off.
Promising review: "My 15-year-old leather sectional hadn't been cleaned or conditioned in three to four years because I couldn't find anything that worked well without causing it to look blotchy. The color was also fading and I thought it was a goner. After some elbow grease, the sectional looks great! It's now back to its original color without being blotchy. More importantly, the suppleness has returned. I can actually say that it looks as good as the day we bought it." —jellybean55
Get it from Amazon for $16.11.
9. A handheld vacuum to grab when you have mini messes to deal with and don't feel like setting up the stand-up vacuum.
Promising review: "This little guy cleaned up Lola's crafting and mine as well. Leather couch, tile flooring, and upholstered chairs. The only glitter left is what needs to be. It is the holidays after all. The attachments are a quick snap-in, snap-out; easy to carry. It's said a picture is worth a thousand words." —Julie
Get it from Amazon for $93.86.
10. All-natural multi-purpose spray in a variety of fragrances to give your home that treasured "freshly cleaned top to bottom" smell.
The Hoot is a Black woman-owned small business.
You know that refreshing feeling you get after a deep clean at the dentist? That's how I feel about my home after using this spray. The peppermint smell is so invigorating and makes everything smell fresh. It cuts through grime and dust with no problem, and I think might actually scare off mice (rodents hate minty smells). The sprayer works well, and the bottle is even made from recycled plastic. This "eco-friendly" brand was started by Tonya Newsome, a professional cleaner, who noticed traditional cleaning solutions made with harsh ingredients were causing skin irritation and respiratory issues. Newsome decided to make a cleaner that's just as effective but without SLES and SLS (both known to cause irritation and allergic reactions for people with sensitive skin). I have to say, it's really nice to use a cleaner that works but doesn't give off unpleasant fumes or put my dog at risk. If you're looking for a multipurpose spray that smells like a nice piece of gum instead of the bottom of a swimming pool, try it out!
Get it from The Hoot for $6.99+ (available with two sprayer nozzle options).
11. A jetted tub jet cleaner to help deal with all the grime you can't even see hiding inside the pipes.
Run a bath, add the jet cleaner, wait for all the grime to eject from your jets, and then wipe down the tub. Oh Yuk is a family-owned and operated company based in Minnesota.
Promising review: "We moved out of state into an older home. Unsure about the cleanliness of the jetted tub, we used this product for the first time because of its customer rating. We ran it for 15 minutes in hot water, rinsing and cleaning out the tub afterwards. I was shocked at how much crud and disgusting filth was kicked out of the jets during the process, however, I am relieved to know the tub is now clean on the inside and out, not just appearing clean on the outside." —Painter
Get it from Amazon for $17.84.
12. An electric power washer so you can harness the power of high-pressure water to totally annihilate caked-on dirt and grime.
Check out the rest of the review pics to see even more power washer art!
Promising review: "This pressure washer is amazing. It's super easy to put together, is lightweight, and does an excellent job. I cleaned my slate patio in one day, and my concrete driveway the next!" —Debbie S.
Get it from Amazon for $157.54.
13. A pet hair sweeper that does the impossible and actually gets fur off all your furniture and carpets.
Promising review: "Holy cow this is magic. I have a 230-pound Mastiff. I have purchased any and everything claiming to get dog hair off car carpet. I have used at least three different vacuums and attachments. Lately I have been using a microfiber towel because it had some grip. Then this piece of magic arrived. It gets every single hair no matter how embedded. There were hairs I had a hard time removing with my fingers. The Fur-Zoff pulled them right out. This has cut my hair-removal time in half! Thank you for this savior of a tool." —David R.
Get it from Amazon for $10.50.
14. An extendable microfiber duster set so your roommate doesn't turn on the fan and create a dust storm.
It comes with four pieces: an adjustable handle that extends from 24–49 inches, a regular short handle, a fluffy duster good for brushing stuff down from high places, and a bendable chenille and microfiber duster that grabs and holds onto dust and dirt.
Promising review: "Perfect for my needs. Love the telescoping design and that it has no protruding joints that would prevent it from fitting underneath furniture with low clearance. Reaches under, behind and around all the tight spaces I can't get to without moving heavy furniture around. The duster is also very lightweight and can handle delicate situations." —Sjay
Get it on Amazon for $18.67.