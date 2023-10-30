31 Inexpensive Things That Still Exude Luxury

Check out this video tutorial on Mount Lai's website to learn the proper technique!



Mount Lai is a woman-owned brand that's based on traditional Chinese medicine. Founder and aesthetician Stephanie Zheng was inspired to start the brand based on recipes handed down in her family.



Promising review: "Love this! It’s really nice to use in the morning after putting on serums. I love using it, and it has become somewhat of a meditative experience. Can definitely already see a change in the definition of my face and jawline." —Tasha212

Get the gua sha tool from Mount Lai for $30 (available in jade, rose quartz, amethyst, and obsidian, listed separately) or from Sephora for $30 (available in four stones, listed together).

Or get the gua sha tool and the jade facial roller as a set from Amazon for $36.50+. You can also buy the jade facial roller individually from Mount Lai for $36 (also available in a mini size for $20), from Sephora for $36, and from Amazon for $32.56.