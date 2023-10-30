31 Inexpensive Things That Still Exude Luxury

1. A ridiculously plush blanket offering maximum snuggliness, top-tier stylishness, and (best of all) a minimal price tag.
Promising review: "I saw this blanket on TikTok and I have to say I absolutely love it. I washed it several times now and it’s maintained its elasticity and softness after each wash. It’s warm enough but not too hot for a throw. Absolutely recommend this blanket!" —Amy
Get it from Amazon for $28.99+ (available in 12 styles and two sizes).
2. A calming lavender spray you can spritz on your pillow before bed. It'll make your bedding smell heavenly, and the soothing scent will carry you right off to dreamland.
The spray is cruelty free, pH balanced, and made in the US.
Promising review: "It’s a good size, good sprayer, and most importantly (since it’s so hard to tell if you’ll like a scent buying online), it smells amazing. Kind of like a calming but delicious almond cookie. It lasts reasonably long, but you don’t have to worry about spraying it and it smelling so strong you can’t breathe. It’s just light and comfortable." —EJ103
Get it from Amazon for $9.98+ (available in two sizes).
3. A pumpkin spice simple syrup so you can satisfy your PSL craving at home, away from the overpriced coffee shop.
Lynn&Gray is a woman-owned small business based in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, that sells all-natural simple syrups sourced from local and fresh produce and herbs that are free from artificial sweeteners, flavors, and preservatives. You can add them to your favorite beverages like coffee, tea, and cocktails!
Get it from Lynn&Gray on Etsy for $11.95+ (available in two sizes).
4. A roll of peel-and-stick fake marble to jazz up all your dull surfaces.
Promising review: "Used a little more than one roll for a quick makeover for an ugly fireplace in a rental apartment. It was easy to cover the tiles with the film, and I could stretch the film out about 1 mm if I had cut the strip too short. It makes a huge difference for minimal effort/price. I don't think anyone would be squinting down at the floor to notice the slightly pixelated pattern." —zhen
Get a single roll from Amazon for $15.99+ (available in two sizes and three designs).
5. A bathtub caddy so you can get set up with all the entertainment or ambiance-setting items you need for an excellent five-hour bath.
Promising review: "I bought this as a birthday present for my wife. She likes to take long, hot baths since the kids have moved out of the house. It's the perfect accessory for her to spend some peaceful "alone" time relaxing in the tub watching YouTube videos with a candle by her side." —M. Sawyer
Get it from Amazon for $34.90+ (available in seven colors).
6. High-waisted palazzo trousers that offers all the comfort of pajamas while still serving up major voted-best-dressed-in-high-school looks.
Promising review: "These pants as so comfortable and flowy! I stepped outside of my usual skinny jean outfit to try this style and I never want to take them off! They are great casual pants for work, and can be dressed up for the evening with a fancy shirt and heels. They are as comfortable as pajamas, without looking like it." —Nash
Get it from Amazon for $33.99+ (available in sizes XS–2X, short lengths, and 32 colors)
7. A fancy switch plate cover because HELLO everything in your home can and should be fancy as all heck.
Promising review: "These are absolutely beautiful! If I ever move, I'm taking them with me. You may think they're a little pricey, but they're REALLY heavy and far nicer than the stuff you find at the local hardware store. I bought the switch plate, outlet plates, and even a blank plate to cover an old electrical box left behind by DIRECTV." —Karebow
Get it from Amazon for $22.50+ (available in five finishes).
8. A Mount Lai gua sha facial lifting tool, an ancient Chinese skincare technique known to help reduce puffiness and tension on your face, leaving it feeling glowing. Grab a jade facial roller as well, if you wanna further upgrade your routine!
Check out this video tutorial on Mount Lai's website to learn the proper technique!
Mount Lai is a woman-owned brand that's based on traditional Chinese medicine. Founder and aesthetician Stephanie Zheng was inspired to start the brand based on recipes handed down in her family.
Promising review: "Love this! It’s really nice to use in the morning after putting on serums. I love using it, and it has become somewhat of a meditative experience. Can definitely already see a change in the definition of my face and jawline." —Tasha212
Get the gua sha tool from Mount Lai for $30 (available in jade, rose quartz, amethyst, and obsidian, listed separately) or from Sephora for $30 (available in four stones, listed together).
Or get the gua sha tool and the jade facial roller as a set from Amazon for $36.50+. You can also buy the jade facial roller individually from Mount Lai for $36 (also available in a mini size for $20), from Sephora for $36, and from Amazon for $32.56.
9. A pair of trendy rectangular shades to elevate any look. Might I recommend pairing these frames with some simple hoops?
Promising review: "Glasses are a lot sturdier and well made than expected for the price! Super cute and trendy, perfect sunnies!" —Morgen McCarty
Get them from Amazon for $10.95+ (available in 17 colors and also in packs of two).
10. A gold watering can and mister that will make you feel like you're working at a lavish greenhouse on a wealthy estate.
Promising review: "This watering can is so easy to use, and it holds a lot more water than you would think by the size. I also love the cap that comes on the end of the spout — a great way to avoid spills!! Appreciate the pretty mister that comes with it, too. Both look very nice on the shelf where I house my plants in front of a window." —MC Phillips
Get it from Amazon for $19.94+ (also available in black, brass, and rose gold).
11. A tiny milk frother to help make next-level frothy drinks at home. It's cordless, easy to clean, and comes in fancy patterns like the pictured marble design.
Promising review: "A MUST-have. All of my friends and family had this so naturally I had to get one and I am obsessed. Makes every homemade coffee taste like you went out and bought one. Very affordable and worth every penny. I love that is comes with a cute holder for it." —Kayla Dillinger
Get it from Amazon for $11.99+ (available in 25 colors).
12. A pair of wooden hooks offering the perfect simple touch to your entryway.
Promising review: "We converted from towel bars to pegs, so that we no longer had to fold our towels and to help them dry faster. These pegs are so beautiful! The beechwood finish looks great. We live in a cottage and these are casual but elegant details." —Lynne Homeyer
Get them from Amazon for $17.99+ (available in two colors).
13. A sampler box of handmade soap ends for anyone who gets bored of scents easily.
Promising review: "The soap ends smell fantastic!! I can’t even pick a favorite, because they all are great! Love the packaging, it was so pretty, I didn’t even want to take them out of the box! Will definitely purchase again! Thank you!" —Cathi Desimone
