The Holiday Season Is Stressful So You Deserve One Of These 33 Fun Things

Promising review: "This model has been such an enjoyable build. As of now, I am not completely finished. Having put around 20 hours into it, I'd say I have another eight hours more to go. The pieces are all vibrantly pre-painted, with the exception of one large base piece. The glue and tweezers it comes with are perfect for the job. The cloth I had gotten for the couch was not large enough, but I improvised by using another color cloth (that also came with the kit) for the seat. The attention to detail in this little study is just first class. I even recognized books that I have read/purchased in the past within this model! I am not experienced at all with building wooden kits and I was still able to do this one perfectly with minimal struggle. I will certainly be buying more Robotime models in the near future, the greenhouse one is next :)!" —B.R.J.G.

Get it from Amazon for $39.99.