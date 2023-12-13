The Holiday Season Is Stressful So You Deserve One Of These 33 Fun Things

1. A ceramic diffuser shaped like a cute animal enjoying a nice soak. How relaxing!
Promising review: "It's the perfect size for personal use. Because there are sensitive noses in my office, this is great for my desk. Love that I can diffuse oils for my personal consumption." —Patricia Ornellas
Get it from Amazon for $15.75 (available in four animals).
3. An elaborate billiard table...for cats! Your little pool shark can knock colorful felt balls into pockets and scratch the legs. It also comes with two cue-shaped feather teasers to help you entice your cat over.
4. Drinking glasses with fun 3D glass figurines at the bottom so every drink can look like a snow globe.
Promising review: "Super cute and so much fun for the holidays! Love them!" —Rachel Turner
Get it from Amazon for $21.99+ (available in 14 styles and sets).
6. A pack of creatively designed sugar cubes so you can seriously impress everyone at your next tea party. Who are you, Mrs. Nesbitt???
7. Cain's Jawbone — a murder mystery puzzle book that goes beyond challenging. Only three people have ever solved it. Maybe you'll be the fourth?
8. A reliable magnetic timer that'll add some serious retro style to your kitchen. You just need to turn the dial, making it a more convenient option than getting your phone covered in sauce or flour.
9. Hues and Cues — a board game perfect for anyone who cares very deeply about color. Players try to get others to guess a specific hue from the 480 colors. The closer the guess, the more points!
10. A set of custom photo magnets so you can showcase all your favorite memories without worrying about your photos getting creased or stained.
Get it from SnapMagnetsInc on Etsy for $8.99+ (originally $17.99+; available in three sizes and 70 different pack sizes).
11. A rainbow leash to make walking your dog an even more colorful and fun experience.
Promising review: "This is the best deal and best looking loop leash I could find. After a few disappointments from overseas, where the width of the rope was way too thin for anything but a lapdog, this leash is wide enough to use on large dogs. Good quality fittings, nice thick rope. I found the rainbow colors to be beautiful." —Housemouse
Get it from Amazon for $9.49.
13. A flamingo snow globe for people who expect more glitter than snow this holiday season.
If you do want snow, there's also a snowy version in the same listing!
Get it from Amazon for $19.99 (available in two styles, plus unicorn and cardinal versions).
14. A Pokémon Nanoblock set that'll help you build your perfect team.
Promising review: "I definitely recommend this to anyone who loves Pokémon. Even if you don’t, it’s very entertaining to put these together! I am obsessed with Nanoblocks. This is a legit product from the actual Japanese Nanoblock company. I am so happy with my purchase. If you build it correctly, there should be no balance issues whatsoever! If people are saying it’s unbalanced, it’s 100% not due to the product but the assembly." —Amy Mai
Get it from Amazon for $10.53+ (available in 18 Pokémon).
15. Wordle, but, like, IRL! Now, you can compete against friends and family for the title of Wordle Wizard (at least, that's what I would call the winner).
Promising review: "The game comes with everything you need — a scoreboard, three game boards, the privacy shields, three dry erase markers, and yellow and green tiles to mark your letters just like the online version." —Mary Braxton
Get it from Amazon for $12.99.
16. A blooming tea for anyone who expects a good show out of their beverages.
The pack comes with 12 different flavors: Heart Bouquet, Jasmine Lover, Golden Oasis, Floral Passion, Sunset Love, Fairy Lily, Eternal Love, Rising Spring, Shooting Star, Fireplace Bloom, Dancing Leaves, and Enchanting Beauty. Pair it with a glass teapot or pitcher.
Promising review: "I am completely hooked on blooming/flowering teas. I was raised by British parents, so I grew up drinking English breakfast tea (which is still delicious), but I found that the milk and sugar I added to it were not always pleasing to my body later on. The flowering tea is extremely refreshing to drink at any time of day and each bloom provides up to three steeps. I usually just fish my bloom out of the teapot with some small tongs and then place it in a little container in the fridge. I also enjoy the variety of teas in this set and just love watching the flower 'bloom.' Also, drinking this tea has given me an excuse to use some of my fancier tea cups so I can pretend I'm relaxing at Downton Abbey." —Sarah Johnston
Get it from Amazon for $19.95.
17. A tiger bath mat so you can feel like an accomplished hunter every time you step on it — hunter of great products, that is!
If you feel compelled to comment that a cutesy mat shaped like a cartoon animal pelt is cruel — don't! Donate to the WWF instead.
Promising review: "Do you see those photos of rich people gloating over a beautiful dead animal they hunted just for giggles and it makes you mad, but you also low-key kind of like the aesthetic of tiger skin in front of your heater that looks like a fireplace? This is the product for you! If you want to step out of your shower and onto a dead tiger but you don't want to be jerk about it, I recommend this product." —SofaKingCrafty
Get it from Amazon for $26.99+ (available in three sizes).
18. A zodiac board game for anyone who wants to turn their horoscope knowledge into a competition.
19. A DIY miniature bookstore model so you can finally run your own (very) small business.
Promising review: "This model has been such an enjoyable build. As of now, I am not completely finished. Having put around 20 hours into it, I'd say I have another eight hours more to go. The pieces are all vibrantly pre-painted, with the exception of one large base piece. The glue and tweezers it comes with are perfect for the job. The cloth I had gotten for the couch was not large enough, but I improvised by using another color cloth (that also came with the kit) for the seat. The attention to detail in this little study is just first class. I even recognized books that I have read/purchased in the past within this model! I am not experienced at all with building wooden kits and I was still able to do this one perfectly with minimal struggle. I will certainly be buying more Robotime models in the near future, the greenhouse one is next :)!" —B.R.J.G.
Get it from Amazon for $39.99.
20. A pack of rainbow playing cards so every hand could be a great-ient one.
Fredericks and Mae is a queer-owned business that's been making visually wonderful things since 2007.
Promising review: "These cards lay sealed up, completely unopened in my home for two weeks because, frankly, they were an impulse buy and the third deck of cards I had purchased in the last month and I absolutely do not need them AT ALL, so I was sending them back, but the box is sooo cute... About 30 minutes ago I gave into temptation, tore off the plastic wrap and removed the prettiest set of cards EVER and I don’t regret it one bit, because even if I never use them, I 💯 guarantee I’ll take them out of the box to look at them on a regular basis (lolz). I searched for 'pretty deck of cards' and these do not disappoint. Beautiful, unique, quality deck of cards right here — and better in person than can ever be advertised in a photo. So glad I just HAD to see inside the little black box!" —alexi
Get it from Amazon for $14.95.
21. A giant calendar for people who like to plan waaay ahead. The single page design lets you see the whole year at a glance.
22. A magical-looking music box that you'll be over the moon for. Plus, it projects a rotating image on the ceiling while playing a sweet melody.
Promising review: "Really beautiful piece and the craftsmanship is amazing. Giftable item! I bought this for my daughter's room and it looks really magical." —Shalini Sivaram
Get it from Amazon for $22.88+ (available in six styles).
23. A carbonated clay face mask to turn your face into a hilarious foamy delight. Best of all? It has actual benefits like cleaning out pores and fighting blackheads.
Promising review: "This was purchased strictly for novelty at first, but I was pleasantly surprised that it made my skin feel softer when I took it off. I forced my husband to do it first, and it looks like it helped clean out his pores on his nose, so that’s another win for this mask! I’ve already recommended it to friends!" —Miranda
Get it from Amazon for $9.88.
24. A giant one pound bag of marshmallows for anyone who picks the boring cereal out of Lucky Charms. I don't blame you if you end up taking romantic selfies with the bag.
Promising review: "Buying these charms was one of the best decisions of my life. The bag is twice the size of my head. The marshmallows are aesthetically pleasing and delicious. It's everything I ever wanted in a snack." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $12.99.