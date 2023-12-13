Skip To Content
The Holiday Season Is Stressful So You Deserve One Of These 33 Fun Things

Take a break from buying stuff for other people and buy something for yourself.

Rebecca O'Connell
by Rebecca O'Connell

BuzzFeed Contributor

1. A ceramic diffuser shaped like a cute animal enjoying a nice soak. How relaxing!

figurines of monkey and capybara sitting in barrels
Amazon

Promising review: "It's the perfect size for personal use. Because there are sensitive noses in my office, this is great for my desk. Love that I can diffuse oils for my personal consumption." —Patricia Ornellas

Get it from Amazon for $15.75 (available in four animals).

2. A pop culture game of Monopoly (Sanrio or Golden Girls, anyone?)

Amazon

Get the Golden Girls version from Amazon for $35.95, or the Sanrio version from Amazon for $40.49.

3. An elaborate billiard table...for cats! Your little pool shark can knock colorful felt balls into pockets and scratch the legs. It also comes with two cue-shaped feather teasers to help you entice your cat over.

amazon.com, amazon.com

Promising review: "This is a perfect gift for cats who already have everything their hearts desire but it’s still not enough. It is so cute, doesn’t take up a ton of space, easy to assemble, and sturdy. The pool cue wand toys are genius. In general my cats will bat the balls under the furniture and then sleep on the pool table. Human and cat approved gift!" —Laura

Get it from Amazon for $79.99.

4. Drinking glasses with fun 3D glass figurines at the bottom so every drink can look like a snow globe. 

glasses with a snowman, tree, deer, and penguin
Amazon

Promising review: "Super cute and so much fun for the holidays! Love them!" —Rachel Turner

Get it from Amazon for $21.99+ (available in 14 styles and sets).

5. A mini fridge magnet for your fridge! Xzibit would be so proud. :')

mini white fridge hanging on fridge
amazon.com

Aand you prob need some mini food to put inside, right?

Get it from Amazon for $6.99.

6. A pack of creatively designed sugar cubes so you can seriously impress everyone at your next tea party. Who are you, Mrs. Nesbitt???

dembones/Etsy, MsFoodie/Etsy

Get them from Etsy: nine skulls from dembones for $11.65 or 100 hearts from MsFoodie for $16+ (available in nine colors).

7. Cain's Jawbone — a murder mystery puzzle book that goes beyond challenging. Only three people have ever solved it. Maybe you'll be the fourth?

cover of cain's jawbone
cain's jawbone all cut up
Unbound

There are 100 pages, which are out of order, so the reader needs to first figure out how to rearrange them.

Get it from Amazon for $8.46 or Bookshop for $9.25 (to support local bookstores). 

8. A reliable magnetic timer that'll add some serious retro style to your kitchen. You just need to turn the dial, making it a more convenient option than getting your phone covered in sauce or flour.

retro style round timer in blue
Food52

Get it from Amazon for $19.91+ (available in 16 colors) or Food52 for $24.95+ (available in 10 colors). 

9. Hues and Cues — a board game perfect for anyone who cares very deeply about color. Players try to get others to guess a specific hue from the 480 colors. The closer the guess, the more points!

board that looks like a rainbow gradient in a grid with pyramid game pieces
Amazon

This WILL lead to heated arguments about what color Barney is.

Promising review: "Easy to learn, impossible to master — you can never quite tell what the other person is thinking! Hues and Cues delivers on its promise as a simple and entertaining game with a beautiful board and a fun concept." —Ian Laird

Get it from Amazon for $20.99.

10. A set of custom photo magnets so you can showcase all your favorite memories without worrying about your photos getting creased or stained. 

magnetic photos next to fridge
SnapMagnetsInc

Get it from SnapMagnetsInc on Etsy for $8.99+ (originally $17.99+; available in three sizes and 70 different pack sizes).

11. A rainbow leash to make walking your dog an even more colorful and fun experience.

rainbow lease
dog with lease
Amazon, www.amazon.com

Promising review: "This is the best deal and best looking loop leash I could find. After a few disappointments from overseas, where the width of the rope was way too thin for anything but a lapdog, this leash is wide enough to use on large dogs. Good quality fittings, nice thick rope. I found the rainbow colors to be beautiful." —Housemouse

Get it from Amazon for $9.49.

12. A zip-lining Tim Robinson ornament you'll never wanna send home (pack away after Christmas).

2d tim robinson on a zip line hanging in christmas tree
Ferdykoerhuis

Get it from Ferdykoerhuis on Etsy for $16.76+ (available in two sizes).

13. A flamingo snow globe for people who expect more glitter than snow this holiday season. 

pink snowglobe with two flamingos in glitter
snowglobe shaken up
Amazon

If you do want snow, there's also a snowy version in the same listing!

Get it from Amazon for $19.99 (available in two styles, plus unicorn and cardinal versions).

14. A Pokémon Nanoblock set that'll help you build your perfect team.

a reviewer holds a small completed gengar in their hand
www.amazon.com

Promising review: "I definitely recommend this to anyone who loves Pokémon. Even if you don’t, it’s very entertaining to put these together! I am obsessed with Nanoblocks. This is a legit product from the actual Japanese Nanoblock company. I am so happy with my purchase. If you build it correctly, there should be no balance issues whatsoever! If people are saying it’s unbalanced, it’s 100% not due to the product but the assembly." —Amy Mai

Get it from Amazon for $10.53+ (available in 18 Pokémon).

15. Wordle, but, like, IRL! Now, you can compete against friends and family for the title of Wordle Wizard (at least, that's what I would call the winner). 

wordle game on card behind divider on table
Amazon

Promising review: "The game comes with everything you need — a scoreboard, three game boards, the privacy shields, three dry erase markers, and yellow and green tiles to mark your letters just like the online version." —Mary Braxton

Get it from Amazon for $12.99.

16. A blooming tea for anyone who expects a good show out of their beverages.

dog poses next to flowering tea
www.amazon.com

The pack comes with 12 different flavors: Heart Bouquet, Jasmine Lover, Golden Oasis, Floral Passion, Sunset Love, Fairy Lily, Eternal Love, Rising Spring, Shooting Star, Fireplace Bloom, Dancing Leaves, and Enchanting Beauty. Pair it with a glass teapot or pitcher.

Promising review: "I am completely hooked on blooming/flowering teas. I was raised by British parents, so I grew up drinking English breakfast tea (which is still delicious), but I found that the milk and sugar I added to it were not always pleasing to my body later on. The flowering tea is extremely refreshing to drink at any time of day and each bloom provides up to three steeps. I usually just fish my bloom out of the teapot with some small tongs and then place it in a little container in the fridge. I also enjoy the variety of teas in this set and just love watching the flower 'bloom.' Also, drinking this tea has given me an excuse to use some of my fancier tea cups so I can pretend I'm relaxing at Downton Abbey." —Sarah Johnston

Get it from Amazon for $19.95.

17. A tiger bath mat so you can feel like an accomplished hunter every time you step on it — hunter of great products, that is!

tiger shower mat
Amazon

If you feel compelled to comment that a cutesy mat shaped like a cartoon animal pelt is cruel — don't! Donate to the WWF instead. 

Promising review: "Do you see those photos of rich people gloating over a beautiful dead animal they hunted just for giggles and it makes you mad, but you also low-key kind of like the aesthetic of tiger skin in front of your heater that looks like a fireplace? This is the product for you! If you want to step out of your shower and onto a dead tiger but you don't want to be jerk about it, I recommend this product." —SofaKingCrafty

Get it from Amazon for $26.99+ (available in three sizes).

18. A zodiac board game for anyone who wants to turn their horoscope knowledge into a competition.

board game with zodiac wheel and cosmic designs
Anthropologie

This game is good for up to six players and involves players answering questions about their opponent's zodiac charts. 

Get it from Amazon for $28.99 or Anthropologie for $45.

19. A DIY miniature bookstore model so you can finally run your own (very) small business.

the model bookstore
fingers hold a tiny book with leave drawing inside
Amazon, www.amazon.com

Promising review: "This model has been such an enjoyable build. As of now, I am not completely finished. Having put around 20 hours into it, I'd say I have another eight hours more to go. The pieces are all vibrantly pre-painted, with the exception of one large base piece. The glue and tweezers it comes with are perfect for the job. The cloth I had gotten for the couch was not large enough, but I improvised by using another color cloth (that also came with the kit) for the seat. The attention to detail in this little study is just first class. I even recognized books that I have read/purchased in the past within this model! I am not experienced at all with building wooden kits and I was still able to do this one perfectly with minimal struggle. I will certainly be buying more Robotime models in the near future, the greenhouse one is next :)!" —B.R.J.G.

Get it from Amazon for $39.99.

20. A pack of rainbow playing cards so every hand could be a great-ient one.

solid color cards placed in rainbow order to create gradient
Amazon

Fredericks and Mae is a queer-owned business that's been making visually wonderful things since 2007.

Promising review: "These cards lay sealed up, completely unopened in my home for two weeks because, frankly, they were an impulse buy and the third deck of cards I had purchased in the last month and I absolutely do not need them AT ALL, so I was sending them back, but the box is sooo cute... About 30 minutes ago I gave into temptation, tore off the plastic wrap and removed the prettiest set of cards EVER and I don’t regret it one bit, because even if I never use them, I 💯 guarantee I’ll take them out of the box to look at them on a regular basis (lolz). I searched for 'pretty deck of cards' and these do not disappoint. Beautiful, unique, quality deck of cards right here — and better in person than can ever be advertised in a photo. So glad I just HAD to see inside the little black box!" —alexi

Get it from Amazon for $14.95.

21. A giant calendar for people who like to plan waaay ahead. The single page design lets you see the whole year at a glance.

model holds up calendar where each column is a month and each row is a date
Case Study

Case Study is a woman-owned design label founded by Annika Layne.

Get it from Case Study for $35.

22. A magical-looking music box that you'll be over the moon for. Plus, it projects a rotating image on the ceiling while playing a sweet melody.

the wood base with the glass crystal ball and a moon etched inside
Amazon

Promising review: "Really beautiful piece and the craftsmanship is amazing. Giftable item! I bought this for my daughter's room and it looks really magical." —Shalini Sivaram

Get it from Amazon for $22.88+ (available in six styles).

23. A carbonated clay face mask to turn your face into a hilarious foamy delight. Best of all? It has actual benefits like cleaning out pores and fighting blackheads.

reviewer looks elated to have grey cloud-like face mask on
two reviewers pose with the jar and foaming mask on faces
www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

Promising review: "This was purchased strictly for novelty at first, but I was pleasantly surprised that it made my skin feel softer when I took it off. I forced my husband to do it first, and it looks like it helped clean out his pores on his nose, so that’s another win for this mask! I’ve already recommended it to friends!" —Miranda

Get it from Amazon for $9.88.

24. A giant one pound bag of marshmallows for anyone who picks the boring cereal out of Lucky Charms. I don't blame you if you end up taking romantic selfies with the bag.

reviewer cradles large bag of marshmallows
www.amazon.com

Promising review: "Buying these charms was one of the best decisions of my life. The bag is twice the size of my head. The marshmallows are aesthetically pleasing and delicious. It's everything I ever wanted in a snack." —Amazon Customer

Get it from Amazon for $12.99.