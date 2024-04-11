31 Genius Products That Are Ahead Of The Game

1. A grater with a built-in container so you don't have to worry about having to balance it over a plate or cleaning up stray shavings.
2. A Homer Simpson sponge holder that recreates everyone's favorite reaction gif. It even comes with a little drain to prevent mildew, making it both funny and practical.
Get it from Geek3DbySean on Etsy for $19.99+ (with or without a suction cup).
3. Blind spot mirrors so switching lanes doesn't have to be a heart-stopping moment of terror. Why don't cars just have these already?
Promising review: "I bought these for mine and my mom's car a while back ago and these little things are great. Since I got my license I've hated merging or switching lanes; I never felt good or safe doing it. Since having these its been a blessing, I feel less like a scared new driver. I'm currently encouraging my sister and friends to invest in these too! These are also great for backing up, because you can see exactly how close you are to hitting the car behind, and it's helpful when I parallel in the city." —Mariam Abass
Get two from Amazon for $6.99.
4. A downloadable icon and background set that transforms your iPhone into a scene from Pokémon Fire Red/Leaf Green.
It comes with four banner widgets and almost 200 icons. See more Pokémon versions and other video game sets here.
Get it from iOSThunder on Etsy for $10.22.
5. Reusable silicone cupcake holders so you can stop dealing with those paper ones stealing half your cupcake bottom.
These food-grade silicone cups are freezer-, microwave-, oven-, and dishwasher-safe.
Promising review: "I ordered these cupcake wrappers/liners for myself some time ago and loved them so I ordered another set for my DIL, who is a much better baker than I am. They are perfect for muffins or cupcakes, fit perfectly into my cupcake pan and are SO easy to clean." —S. Davidson
Get a pack of 12 from Amazon for $7.59.
6. A spiral notebook with a surprise inside — highly pigmented eyeshadow! Everyone *take note* of this amazing beauty find.
This is one of Oprah's favorite things! The Crayon Case is a Black woman-owned business that sells beauty products that look like stationery.
Promising review: "Very nice! I used it for the color under my eyes in the pic. Very potent and colorful. I got the red collection. Great buy compared to a $32 eyeshadow palette by Huda in Ruby Obsession. You get the same colors for a fraction of the cost." —P. Armstrong
Get it from Amazon for $15.
7. A touchless stationery vacuum that completely removes the need for a dustpan. Just sweep the mess to the vacuum and say "bye, dirt!"
Promising review: "After seeing other reviews, I ordered this for easy dog hair clean up. It's easy to hide behind the couch and so simple to use. After getting tired to dog hair, this was the answer for me instead of sweeping onto a dustpan and losing half of it as it tumbled back to the floor!" —V. Hardee
Get it from Amazon for $199 (available in five colors).
8. Jumbo divider sticky notes so you can jot down some summary notes on each section in your notebook.
Promising review: "These sticky notes are excellent. They come in a booklet, with a clear cover over and a cardlike paper with a blue mandala pattern at the back, which is really neat and beautiful. The colors are quite neon and bright and look exactly as the picture shows. The tabs are neat and noticeable at any angle, and are 2.4 cm, or about 0.8 inches, in length. The paper note itself is 14.8 cm, or 5.8 inches, in length. They came in neatly and safely packaged, with no dirt or paper-creasing in sight." —Malik
Get a single pack from Amazon for $8.35 (available in packs of 1–12).
9. A keychain shaped like a classic Ikea bag sure to either bring back fond memories of eating Swedish meatballs or horrible flashbacks to melting down in the outrageously long checkout line. Lots of people use it to carry dog treats on walks!
Promising review: "We use it to hold dog treats and keep it attached to our dog's leash for walks and it works fantastic." —Whitney Carpenter
Get it from Amazon for $5.40.
10. A pair of genius sneakers made for all the people suffering with squished shoe heels. The "Patented HandsFree Labs shoe entry technology" means you can just shove your foot in there and the back will snap back in place.
11. A dishwasher magnet so you can know at a glance whether the dishes are clean or dirty. Arguments = avoided. Accidentally eating off a dirty plate = never again.
Just rotate it to switch the "status."
Promising review: "I don't know why it took me so long to buy this thing, but I'm glad that I finally did. Yes, to some it might be silly, but there are times when I forget or can't tell whether my dishes and glassware are clean. This $3 magnetic sign saves me from washing the 'dirty' dishes another time." —Colmac
Get it from Amazon for $4.48.
12. A satin-lined Hairbrella to keep your hair protected from rain, humidity, and anything else that's out to ruin your perfect hairdo.
Hairbrella is a Black-owned small business established in 2016 that specializes in hats combining fashion and function to protect against all types of weather.
Promising review: "I never carry an umbrella cause they’re too bulky, so when I saw the Hairbrella I was so excited. It keeps my hair dry and my curls nicely quaffed, rather than me looking like I stuck my fingers I a light socket. I’m telling everyone I know about it, it’s an amazing alternative to those wide-brimmed hats or a briefcase LOL! Truly it’s never going Read more about review stating Love it!!to leave my side from now on! I definitely recommend it." —Gina C.
Get it from Amazon for $39.99+ (available in nine colors) or Hairbrella for $22+ (available in two sizes and 10 colors).
13. A liquid eyeliner with a stamp on the other end so you can just ~wing~ it when you want dramatic cat-eyes without the drama of trying to draw them on yourself.
Promising review: "It really is smudge-proof! Living in Texas in the 100+ degree weather, you definitely need something that’s not going to be running down your face a couple of minutes after going outside. This is it! It's super easy to use and doesn't irritate my eyes like other eyeliners. I love it and will repurchase when I need to." —Lacey
Get it from Amazon for $14.98 (available in three sizes).
14. A spoon that clips on to the side of your coffee ground jar, so your scoop is never out of reach.
And pick up a pair of mason jars!
Promising review: "These are great. I have one on my coffee and now one on my sugar jar. I use the tall, asparagus canning jars on my coffee bar.
I wish I needed more items from this store because they are great sellers. Received a personalized note with my receipt. Who does that anymore?!
