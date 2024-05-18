28 Fun And Interesting Products You May Have Never Seen Before

1. A stainless-steel tea infuser shaped like a cute lil' heart — you're going to ~love~ using this adorable tool for your favorite hot beverage.
Promising review: "Perfect way to make a cup of tea. Easy to dump out the loose leaf for the next mug. Rinses clean under water. Nice tight closure with no leaves escaping." —Devil Dave & Allie
Get it from Amazon for $5.99.
2. A USB-C charging cube that looks like Susan Kare's smiling macintosh that yep, lights up when it's plugged in. You probably already have a charger, but is it this cute???
The smile is iconic, but the charger comes with stickers in case you want to change the screen design.
Promising review: "So glad I got this! It changes color whenever you charge and the battery charging performance is up to par with a standard Apple charger. Its design is super adorable." —Grace B.
Get it from Amazon for $29.99.
3. A novelty mug for anyone who has been tempted to grab and drink the whole coffee pot at the diner.
Promising review: "I freaking LOVE this mug! It is so cute and very well-made. It makes a great gift for a coffee lover. You will not regret getting this." —Claudia S.
Get it from Amazon for $19.99.
4. Sardine snack forks sure to be the talking point at your next wine and cheese night. Charcuterie boards are a lot more memorable with the right accoutrements.
Get a set of six from Amazon for $21.95.
5. A sugar cookie barrette that comes in its OWN TINY COOKIE TIN!!! Like, OK, now I need a sewing kit barrette to match.
6. A box of Color Catcher sheets to prevent the dreaded "all my clothes are now pink from this one stray red sock" debacle. These handy sheets are designed to grab any dye that leaks or bleeds so you can keep enjoying your white tees.
7. A miniature clay pottery wheel that lets kids and adults make cute clay vases and sculptures in a mess-free environment.
Promising review: "This mini pottery wheel was great for my daughter, and we had a blast playing with it. It was a bit of a learning curve at first, but we figured it out. I wish the pottery we made could be bigger. Maybe this is just a beginner's kind of device, but it sparked my interest so much that I want to get something larger now and do some real pottery. Overall, it was worth it." —Jason Custodio
Get it from Amazon for $21.98+ (available in regular or deluxe, which makes double the amount of projects).
8. A pack of ultra-vibrant gel pens (that won big at the 2024 Japanese Stationery Awards, btw) for all your journaling needs, even on dark paper.
9. A disco ball diffuser so your next dance party can smell like, really good.
Promising review: "This dopamine decor really hits the spot. Ordered one and noticed I wasn’t receiving a strong mist after a few uses. I contacted the company through Instagram and within minutes, I got a response and confirmation a new one was going to be sent. We are still going strong with this new one and I use it EVERY DAY." —Addie Miller
Get it from Amazon for $39.97+ (available in two sizes and four colors).
10. A Take-n-Slide medication tracker to ensure you don't accidentally miss a day or take a double dosage. It'll be more effective than counting out the pills and trying to remember when you picked up the bottle.
Promising review: "Where has this been all my life? I love it. This is a lifesaver! I’ve been looking for something like this for years. I always forget 10 minutes later if I actually took my medicine or just put it down. I’ve tried so many different ways, making marks on the bottle, making stickers, and other pill containers. None ever work. And pill containers are so bulky when I only need one pill." —Niki
Get a pack of five from Amazon for $19.99 (available in three colors).
11. A box of Goodles Cheddy Mac that tastes just as good as (or arguably better than) that blue box of mac 'n' cheese you had as a kid, but with more protein, fiber, and nutrients. Add veggies and bam — it's a well-rounded grown-up meal!
12. A non-aerosol dry shampoo with a little pouf you can pat on your scalp to release a grease-absorbing powder with root-boosting black ginseng and biotin. Its small size makes it perfect for hair refreshes on the go.
This is a popular choice — it has over 3,000 positive reviews!
Promising review: "I have been an avid user of dry shampoo for over a decade…I have very fine hair that gets oily the day after I wash it, so it has just been a part of my daily routine. After trying this product last fall, I have sworn off all other dry shampoos. I love that it’s not an aerosol container, I love that it isn’t heavily scented, and I love that I use it once and I can go three or four days without washing my hair again. Try this product, you will not regret it." —Erica McGregor
Get it from Amazon for $18.
13. For all you floss-haters — a toothbrush sporting two layers of bristles. These are great for sensitive teeth but can also be used to clean grout and other small areas of your home in need of a refresh.
Mouthwatchers is a small business established by Ronald Plotka, DDS, that specializes in antimicrobial toothbrushes designed to get deeper cleans even patients with "great" dental hygiene might miss with traditional brush and floss routines.
Promising review: "This was another one of my TikTok purchases! I was skeptical but my kids hate flossing their teeth so thought this might help in between making them floss. They work amazingly! My kids said they could see and feel a different on the first use and I agree! They are definitely with a try! I would suggest not pushing too hard, those tiny bristles really get in there. It felt like after going to a dental cleaning." —AN
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $9.90.
14. An egg-cellent candle holder that turns mini tea lights in yolks.
The kit comes with three beeswax candles.
Get it from Uncommon Goods for $36.
15. Pink and red heart push pins that made me briefly wonder if I should buy a cork board. Use them to make your bulletin board look like a Valentine's Day card.
Get a pack of 50 from Amazon for $5.29 (also available in other shapes like cacti and flamingos).
16. Tomato caramel — an enticing vegan treat made with heirloom tomatoes slow-cooked with coconut cream, brown sugar, salt, and spices. The sauce walks the line between salty and savory, meaning it can just as easily top your ice cream as it can make an appearance in your grilled cheese.
Rhea is a small business created by Abbye Churchill. She makes everything in her kitchen in Maine.
Get it from Rhea for $12.