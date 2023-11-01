1. A contoured eye mask so comfortable, you'll feel like you're drifting off to cloud nine.
Promising review: "Absolutely love this! Cute with the color and cloud shape, but I really love the eye indents most. Since it has two spaces for your eyes, the mask isn’t pressed up against your eyes or lashes while you sleep. Perfect for if you have a lash lift or extensions!" —K H
Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in five colors).
2. A trio of ceramic cheese knives from the Target x John Derian autumn collab. The mushroom cheese fork alone is enough to bring any cottagecore fan to their knees.
Get three from Target for $15.
3. A pack of glittery highlighters for people who want some extra ~oomph~ when they highlight a really juicy part of their textbook.
Promising review: "They were complete eye candy 🍬 They are beautifully smooth and perfect. The Japanese Zebra brand has never disappointed me, and I am truly grateful. 👊❤️🔥" —Junkie4fitness
Get a pack of five from Amazon for $7.48.
4. A fun candle that looks like a freshly opened can of sardines. You can customize the colors, and luckily, it doesn't smell like fish when you burn it.
Get it from dashaflowerhead on Etsy for $23.
5. A reptilian juicer so you don't have to shed crocodile tears over squeezing lemons.
Promising review: "I love the size of this squeezer for sure. The picture doesn't do it justice. I love the size, and the craftsmanship, and the neat look of the gator mouth." —Nina Jackson
Get it from Amazon for $19.96.
6. Little heart-shaped grippers to help with glasses that keep falling down your nose.
7. Charming novelty pens sure to turn some heads when you pull one out — likely to sign autographs as the person famous for having the best pens.
8. Magnetic chip clips shaped like the world's most underrated bird. Let these cute pigeons hang out on your fridge or keep your snacks fresh.
9. An adorable Squishmallow pet bed so your pet can also enjoy the sheer joy that comes from cuddling up with a squishy new friend.
Promising review: "This is my first and only Squishmallow product and honestly I love it! It is as soft as expected from the brand, but also I'm very impressed with how sturdy the bottom is. Most of the bottom of my dogs's beds are made of fabric, but the bottom of this bed is pretty firm and tough. I'm no dog-bed expert but from a loving dog-parent, I'm very satisfied." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $34.99+ (available in three sizes and in frog, octopus, or shark styles).
10. A colorful keyboard (and matching mouse!) in case you've seen all those TikTok desk setups and started to feel a bit jealous.
This keyboard comes with a mouse and a USB receiver (compatible with Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10, and Mac) for easy connecting.
Promising review: "I love this keyboard! It's only been a couple weeks, but it makes me excited to write again. I ordered blue, it's lovely and easy to use, haven't had any problems with the keys being round like I thought I would. The mouse is fine, the connection hasn't had any problems yet. I feel like the price is reasonable, it's not super fancy with lighting, but it has a nice aesthetic and fluffy sounding clicky clackies." —Eric
Get it from Amazon for $35.99+ (available in 11 colors).
11. A cherry toilet brush for those who are committed to all things kitsch, even in the bathroom.
Promising review: "This toilet brush makes me want to clean my toilet. It is so cute, exactly what I wanted, and works perfectly!! Fits nicely into my bathroom decor. It was delivered in perfect condition and I've used it three times now. If you're thinking about buying this...do it!" —Michelle Maroon
Get it from Amazon for $19.49.
12. Iridescent pimple patches in fun shapes because zapping zits might as well feel like an art project. I wish all problems could be solved with a sticker.
Promising review: "I’ve used a lot of different hydrocolloid acne patches with varying results, but so far these are the only ones that seem to actually resolve the zit in a day or two. Others have irritated my skin, or are difficult to remove and pull at my skin; these don’t do any of that. They stick quite well, but come off without a problem when I’m ready. They are cute too, and I like that I can’t see the gunk it pulls from the outside of the sticker." —ML
Get a pack of 72 from Amazon for $16.49.
13. A paw print box cutter so you can feel like you have your own set of claws as you slice through your next round of packages.
Get it from CraftingSuppliesMY on Etsy for $8.90 (available in three colors).