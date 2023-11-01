Skip To Content
    A Sardine Candle, Jiggly Frog Soap, And 28 Other Entertaining Finds To Check Out Right Now

    Imagine holding a handful of tiny, jiggly frogs and try not to smile.

    Rebecca O'Connell
    by Rebecca O'Connell

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. A contoured eye mask so comfortable, you'll feel like you're drifting off to cloud nine. 

    cloud shaped eye mask
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Absolutely love this! Cute with the color and cloud shape, but I really love the eye indents most. Since it has two spaces for your eyes, the mask isn’t pressed up against your eyes or lashes while you sleep. Perfect for if you have a lash lift or extensions!" —K H

    Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in five colors). 

    2. A trio of ceramic cheese knives from the Target x John Derian autumn collab. The mushroom cheese fork alone is enough to bring any cottagecore fan to their knees. 

    cheese knives with handles shaped like a mushroom, squash, and carrot
    Target

    Get three from Target for $15

    3. A pack of glittery highlighters for people who want some extra ~oomph~ when they highlight a really juicy part of their textbook. 

    glittery highlighters
    reviewer picture showing the visible glitter in the highlighter color
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "They were complete eye candy 🍬 They are beautifully smooth and perfect. The Japanese Zebra brand has never disappointed me, and I am truly grateful. 👊❤️🔥" —Junkie4fitness

    Get a pack of five from Amazon for $7.48

    4. A fun candle that looks like a freshly opened can of sardines. You can customize the colors, and luckily, it doesn't smell like fish when you burn it. 

    metal tin with wax fish inside
    dashaflowerhead

    Get it from dashaflowerhead on Etsy for $23

    5. A reptilian juicer so you don't have to shed crocodile tears over squeezing lemons.

    crocodile squeezer
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I love the size of this squeezer for sure. The picture doesn't do it justice. I love the size, and the craftsmanship, and the neat look of the gator mouth." —Nina Jackson

    Get it from Amazon for $19.96.

    6. Little heart-shaped grippers to help with glasses that keep falling down your nose. 

    pink hearts on the legs of glasses
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I bought these for my Ray-Ban sunglasses, and they work perfectly! ❤️" —BMosqueda

    Get a pack of 15 from Amazon for $7.99 (available in six colors). 

    7. Charming novelty pens sure to turn some heads when you pull one out — likely to sign autographs as the person famous for having the best pens. 

    pens with animals with fruits on their heads
    animal pens with antennae like attachments shaped like candy, fruit, and mushrooms
    Amazon

    Look, you can be noteworthy for anything these days, so why not your cute stationery? 

    Promising review: "The pens are super cute and have a nice fine point pen. I ordered them for the girls at work and they loved them." —Jen

    Get a pack of 12 or 16 from Amazon for $6.99+ (available in four styles).

    8. Magnetic chip clips shaped like the world's most underrated bird. Let these cute pigeons hang out on your fridge or keep your snacks fresh. 

    pigeon clips on fridge
    Amazon

    Promising review: "No issue at all with these bag clips! They have not broken off and look very cute when in use! Highly recommend to bird lovers/or anyone who likes quirky things!" —JK

    Get a pack of four from Amazon for $9.99.

    9. An adorable Squishmallow pet bed so your pet can also enjoy the sheer joy that comes from cuddling up with a squishy new friend. 

    reviewer's medium-sized dog curled up in a pink and purple octopus-shaped bed
    another reviewer's orange cat lying on the frog-shaped bed
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is my first and only Squishmallow product and honestly I love it! It is as soft as expected from the brand, but also I'm very impressed with how sturdy the bottom is. Most of the bottom of my dogs's beds are made of fabric, but the bottom of this bed is pretty firm and tough. I'm no dog-bed expert but from a loving dog-parent, I'm very satisfied." —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $34.99+ (available in three sizes and in frog, octopus, or shark styles).

    10. A colorful keyboard (and matching mouse!) in case you've seen all those TikTok desk setups and started to feel a bit jealous.

    pink and green raised keyboard below pink laptop on colorful desk
    www.amazon.com

    This keyboard comes with a mouse and a USB receiver (compatible with Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10, and Mac) for easy connecting. 

    Promising review: "I love this keyboard! It's only been a couple weeks, but it makes me excited to write again. I ordered blue, it's lovely and easy to use, haven't had any problems with the keys being round like I thought I would. The mouse is fine, the connection hasn't had any problems yet. I feel like the price is reasonable, it's not super fancy with lighting, but it has a nice aesthetic and fluffy sounding clicky clackies." —Eric

    Get it from Amazon for $35.99+ (available in 11 colors).

    11. cherry toilet brush for those who are committed to all things kitsch, even in the bathroom. 

    gif of reviewer taking the brush out of its holder
    the cherry toilet brush in a reviewer's bathroom
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "This toilet brush makes me want to clean my toilet. It is so cute, exactly what I wanted, and works perfectly!! Fits nicely into my bathroom decor. It was delivered in perfect condition and I've used it three times now. If you're thinking about buying this...do it!" —Michelle Maroon

    Get it from Amazon for $19.49

    12. Iridescent pimple patches in fun shapes because zapping zits might as well feel like an art project. I wish all problems could be solved with a sticker. 

    shiny stickers on reviewer's face
    reviewer holds box while wearing pimple patches
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I’ve used a lot of different hydrocolloid acne patches with varying results, but so far these are the only ones that seem to actually resolve the zit in a day or two. Others have irritated my skin, or are difficult to remove and pull at my skin; these don’t do any of that. They stick quite well, but come off without a problem when I’m ready. They are cute too, and I like that I can’t see the gunk it pulls from the outside of the sticker." —ML

    Get a pack of 72 from Amazon for $16.49.

    13. A paw print box cutter so you can feel like you have your own set of claws as you slice through your next round of packages.

    box cutters with paws on the ends
    CraftingSuppliesMY/Etsy

    Get it from CraftingSuppliesMY on Etsy for $8.90 (available in three colors).

    14. Incredible drink markers — because wine is always better with cheese!

    six charms each shaped like a different kind of cheese
    markers on rim of wine glass
    Amazon

    Promising review: "These were a hit at our last party. They are really cute and just the right size to mark a glass and not be too obtrusive. They appear to be well-made and are very easy to clean." —SarBer

    Get a set of six from Amazon for $14.63.