28 Efficient Products That'll Prepare You For Your Most Nightmarish Jobs

1. A scratch pad, aka the dog version of a scratching post so they can file their own darn nails down. Raise your hand (paw) if you're sick of the chaos that comes with trying to clip your pet's nails.
ScratchPad for Dogs is a small biz based in Atlanta offering scratch pads and refills.
Promising review: "Love this scratch pad! We adopted our dog almost a year ago and he's been terrified of clippers and grinders since day one. We've never been able to maintain his nails due to his super-reactive anxiety around nail care. That's all changed since we got the ScratchPad a few weeks ago! He took to it right away and his nails have shown significant improvement in just a few sessions!" —Kira Armajani
Get it from ScratchPad for Dogs on Etsy for $46.95+ (available in two styles and three grit levels).
2. A set of these Wad-Free contraptions that will keep your sheets from getting into too much trouble in the wash, aka tangling and gobbling up all the smaller pieces of laundry. Your sheets will dry faster and with fewer wrinkles!
They're reusable, BPA free, and from a small business that launched during the pandemic.
Promising review: "This product has changed my world! Washing and drying my sheets is a breeze! The sheets are not bundled up in the washer and they also dry quickly with no wrinkles! Do yourself a huge favor and try Wad-Free! You will not regret it! Thank you, Wad-Free, for making this chore simple and making washing my sheets a fun, easy breezy experience! I love them!!! I purchased a backup pair, too. Blessings!" —just cruisin'!
Get a set of two from Amazon for $19.99.
3. The Little Book of Life Hacks — an illustrated guidebook filled with little tips and tricks that will make you feel like a dang life champion.
It's by Yumi Sakugawa, who you might know from this really cute comic about having a platonic crush on someone.
Promising review: "Love, love, love this book! Some things did not pertain to me since I am in my '30s, but there were a lot of things that I did not know, and am excited to implement into my life. Even my mom who is in her late '60s enjoyed the book." —Malinda
Get it from Amazon for $17.79.
4. A swivel pooper scooper and rake set to make it easier on your back when cleaning up your yard. Bonus: Getting to stay farther away from the poop.
It comes with two bags but you can get more here.
Promising review: "I have three dos: a small, a large, and a giant breed. With work, I only get around to scooping the yard once a week. I previously had a claw grabber-style scoop. When it broke, I got this one. I just used it for the first time and picked up a week's worth of poop from three dogs in about one-quarter of the the time it took me to do the yard with the claw-style scoop. The bin is big enough to hold a LOT of poop so I make way fewer trips across the yard to empty it out. The absolute only downside is that the handle unscrews easily. I’m just going to put some glue in the joints and screw it into place and that problem will be solved. I never thought I’d be so stoked about a pooper scooper, but here I am." —Amy Bernadette
Get it from Amazon for $19.99.
5. A set of drill brushes so effective, you'll be shocked how clean your bathroom used to be.
The set comes with a 2-inch flat brush, a 4-inch flat brush, and a round brush. The drill isn't included, but you can grab a basic Black and Decker one ($39.99 on Amazon) that'll do the trick.
Promising review: "I thought my hard water stains would never come off my shower doors, but I bought this awesome brush set, and it's amazing! I’ve tried all the hacks — drier sheets, clean erasers, lemon, vinegar — nothing works like this brush! I used Zep shower cleaner with it! In the picture, the side on the right is the part of the door I cleaned, and I still have to clean the left side." —Traci D.
Get it from Amazon for $18.95 (available in six colors).
6. A dog paw-cleaning device to keep Spot's feet squeaky clean, because you can't exactly put hand sanitizer on a dog. (Seriously, do not do that.)
Promising review: "Best. Thing. Ever. This product works like a charm. It gets the sand from between their pads, and is gentle enough that even my most stubborn pup tolerates it! I have a terrier/schnauzer who likes to dig, a mini golden doodle who is prissy about her paws and a standard Labradoodle puppy who is still very fuzzy. We have a farm where it is extremely sandy and we stay in a travel trailer. The amount of sand they were tracking in to the camper was ridiculous. It takes me three minutes to clean and dry off all of their paws. Seriously the best purchase I have made!" —Rachel
Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in three sizes and nine colors).
7. An Oven Cleaning Kit complete with oven scrub, all-purpose cleaner, and a metallic sponge to help you get your oven into tip-top shape in no time at all. It's made in small batches with natural ingredients so it's safe for your family, pets, and home.
8. A grout pen so you can easily cover up unsightly tile grout without having to, you know, scrub them clean.
It works like white-out for your floors!
Promising review: "I was pleasantly surprised by how far these went. I did the entire floor of my large master bathroom plus a little of the shower with one pen. It is pretty forgiving and you have quite a bit of working time before it dries completely. This was not a quick task, but it went faster than I thought it would. I was worried the white would look too bright, but it just makes everything look so much cleaner. I'm very happy with this product!" —Jenelle
Get it on Amazon for $8.99+ (available in wide and narrow tip).
9. Big ol' enzyme pacs that fight through grease, fats, oils, paper, and organic matter to keep your sewer line clear. It's basically like flushing a tiny plumber down your toilet once a month.
Promising review: "Before you splurge on a plumber or septic company, you HAVE TO TRY THESE. We bought our home in November and in March our toilets starting 'gurgling' and losing water when the washing machine would drain. Over the next few weeks, they gurgled more and more — when the dishwasher drained or we took a shower. I did a lot of research and none of the potential problems were going to be cheap to fix. Everything I read required having professionals come diagnose and repair our plumbing issue. I bought these and prayed for the best. I was SHOCKED. After one month, the toilets hardly made any more gurgling noises or lost water. After using these for three months now, the problem has 100% disappeared. I can't imagine the $ we saved by simply adding enzymes to our septic tank! :) Added bonus: Our 8-year-old enjoys flushing the packet down the toilet each month, LOL." —Jamie Smith
Get six packs from Amazon for $12.33 (also available in packs of 24 packs).
10. A windshield cleaning mop with a long handle so you can fiiiinnaalllyyy get that tough to reach spot at the bottom. Maybe now you'll actually be able to see where you're going!
Promising review: "I use this for everything from cleaning my car’s dashboard to getting dog hair off the interior walls of my washing machine. I seriously don’t know how I ever lived without this thing. I do know, though, I never will again… I’ll be buying these for as long as I’m on the right side of the grass. I love it." —Granny Em
Get it from Amazon for $14.99+ (available in three sizes).
11. A leave-in conditioning spray for curly hair to transform your child's bed head into picture-perfect ringlets. This stuff will gently detangle and restore strands without the use of harsh ingredients.
Reviewers say this spray will leave wavy or curly hair (from 2a–4c hair) shiny, soft, and bouncy. And it's free from parabens, sulfates, phthalates, synthetic colors or dyes, propylene glycol, gluten, wheat, and nuts!
Promising review: "This is the BEST product EVER! I will never use another hair detangler ever again. We use this product daily in my house, my daughter, my son, and I. Both of us girls have long and thick curly hair, and it allows us to brush through our hair with no problems! And my son mostly uses it to style his hair before gel, and because it smells so good! We tried a few products from Walmart, Ulta, and Target, and nothing was good enough. This is now on my subscribe and save every month!" —Tamira McLelland
Get it from Amazon for $7.59.