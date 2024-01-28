32 Brilliant Products That Will Win Your Heart Instantly

1. An adorable Squishmallow pet bed so your pet can also enjoy the sheer joy that comes from cuddling up with a squishy new friend.
Promising review: "This is my first and only Squishmallow product and honestly I love it! It is as soft as expected from the brand, but also I'm very impressed with how sturdy the bottom is. Most of the bottom of my dogs's beds are made of fabric, but the bottom of this bed is pretty firm and tough. I'm no dog-bed expert but from a loving dog-parent, I'm very satisfied." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $34.99+ (available in three sizes and in frog, octopus, or shark).
2. A set of custom photo magnets so you can showcase all your favorite memories without worrying about your photos getting creased or stained.
Get it from SnapMagnetsInc on Etsy for $8.99+ (originally $17.99+; available in three sizes and 69 different pack sizes).
3. Little heart-shaped grippers to help with glasses that keep falling down your nose.
4. A pair of cactus dryer balls so your laundry will come out feeling anything but prickly.
5. A paper trimmer, but for food! Now you can guillotine anything from cucumbers to huge hunks of cheese with a satisfying "thwack!" Way better than using a normal kitchen knife.
Promising review: "This thing is a champ. It's completely revolutionized my cheese and sausage game. The adjustable stop block is terrific; you can really speed through a block of cheese or a long summer sausage with clean and consistent cuts. I've only used it a handful of times so I can't vouch for its long-term durability, but at just over $20 you really just can't go wrong." —LeffelMania
Get it from Amazon for $29.99.
6. A pair of Halloween cookies for a sweet seasonal accessory everyone will want a piece of.
Get them from SimplyBlesseByRachel on Etsy for $15 (available in six styles).
7. A conditioning balm that offers a beautiful refresh to both wood AND leather items. Your accessories and furniture are gonna sparkle. ⋆｡°✩
Humble Suds is a small biz based in Denver, Colorado that sells plant-based cleaning products.
Promising review: "I was ready to buy a new leather living room set since my current one was weathered and scratched by the cat. Decided to try this product after seeing it on Google and it revived my furniture like I never would've imagined!! Love that it is natural and safe for a curious cat!! Five stars!!" —Shannon M. Campbell
Get it from Humble Suds on Etsy for $19.55.
8. A little bird water globe so efficient at watering your plants, you'll want to sing about it.
9. A three-blade blinds cleaner with five removable microfiber sleeves so you can clean every single blind to your liking.
Promising review: "These blind cleaners are terrific! I've enjoyed cleaning houses and offices professionally for over 20 years and cleaning blinds is not always easy. I debated and debated what to buy, to try to make the process a bit easier. Within five minutes of using this, I was almost doing cartwheels — it really works! Best product I have ever used to clean blinds. My first time using it, I had eight different large blinds to clean, with skinny slats to boot, and this duster brush with refills DID THE JOB BEAUTIFULLY. I have gone from dreading cleaning blinds to actually enjoying the process. I could not be happier." —T.R.
Get it from Amazon for $6.99 (available in two colors).
10. A tea bag organizer so you can finally get rid of those bulky boxes.
11. A pack of eco-friendly sponge cloths that are highly absorbent and dishwasher-safe, so you can cut down on your — quite frankly — ridiculous paper towel waste. Use them for cleaning dishes, counters, walls, furniture, and more.
Promising review: "I rarely write reviews, but these deserve a shoutout. SO much more substantial than Handi Wipes and you can really, really scrub with them but they never feel yucky like a sponge does. I have soaked them in bleach, thrown them in the washer, and they come out great every time. I've used the same two for a month now and they still look great! When they go downhill, I can compost them. I only wish they had a few other colors, maybe a royal blue or sage green?" —Amazon Customer
Get a 10-pack from Amazon for $19 (available in seven colors).
12. Blobby fabric you can use as an eco-friendly way to wrap gifts, along with a gazillion other applications — anything from cute wall art to a fashionable head scarf.
Unwrp is a Black-owned small business founded by Ashley L. Fouyolle, a multidisciplinary designer, who started the company in her Brooklyn apartment.
Get it from Unwrp for $25+ (available in two sizes).
13. A set of drill brushes so effective, you'll be shocked to discover how clean your home used to be.
The set comes with a two-inch flat brush, a four-inch flat brush, and a round brush. The drill isn't included, but you can grab a basic Black and Decker one ($35.87 on Amazon) that'll do the trick.
Promising review: "I thought my hard water stains would never come off my shower doors, but I bought this awesome brush set, and it's amazing! I’ve tried all the hacks — drier sheets, clean erasers, lemon, vinegar — nothing works like this brush! I used Zep shower cleaner with it! In the picture, the side on the right is the part of the door I cleaned, and I still have to clean the left side." —Traci D.
Get it from Amazon for $18.95 (available in six colors and stiffness levels).
14. Mosquito Dunks to kill mosquitos before they're even big enough to bite you.
You can throw these in your watering can or any standing water in your backyard. They contain BTI, which is bacteria toxic to mosquito larvae. It lasts up to a month and treats 100 square feet of surface water.
Promising review: "So far this is the best method I have found to rid your houseplants of pesky flies, gnats, and other unwelcome guests. I keep half a dunk in my watering can at all times. When it dissolves (usually after a couple months), I replace it with another. Works great on the houseplants. I tried a lot of other stuff first and nothing compared." —Joshua J. Homemaker
Get a six-pack from Amazon for $9.93.