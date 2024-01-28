32 Brilliant Products That Will Win Your Heart Instantly

Promising review: "This is my first and only Squishmallow product and honestly I love it! It is as soft as expected from the brand, but also I'm very impressed with how sturdy the bottom is. Most of the bottom of my dogs's beds are made of fabric, but the bottom of this bed is pretty firm and tough. I'm no dog-bed expert but from a loving dog-parent, I'm very satisfied." —Amazon Customer

Get it from Amazon for $34.99+ (available in three sizes and in frog, octopus, or shark).