27 Products So Amazing, You’ll Want To Give Them A Little Crown

You get two dual-sided pens: one each with the left and right wings. The other sides have straight eyeliner.

Promising review: "I've tried the taping method, tried normal liquid liner, plastic winged stamping devices, stencils, all of it! So when I saw this I thought, meh, why not give it a shot... It's not like my hopes were high since nothing else has been efficient or worked as it should. But to my surprise I put the left cat eye on first and it was perfect aside from needing to connect it to my current liner. I thought this was a fluke and did the right eye...again, it came out clean and perfect! I HAVE NEVER IN MY LIFE BEEN ABLE TO DO A CAT EYE IN UNDER 10 MINUTES...LET ALONE THE 2 MINUTES THIS TOOK TO DO! There was no sloppy streaks that I had to touch up or anything you would expect. Just a clean crisp line." —LadyMeow

Get the set of two pens on Amazon for $14.98.