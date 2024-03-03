27 Products So Amazing, You’ll Want To Give Them A Little Crown

1. A reusable Sauberkugel, or a cleaning ball that picks up all the dirt and debris that somehow finds itself in the bottom of your purse. All you gotta do is just rattle it around in there.
Promising review: "This little ball is genius!! Rolls around in my purse; which I live out of. It picks up a lot lint, debris, or even crumbs. Easy to find with the bright pink. Just remove and wash, and it’s ready to go again. The price was great and something I can use for years. If you live out of your purse this a must-have!!" —dj3biggs
Get it from Amazon for $10.49+ (available in three colors).
2. A roll of peel-and-stick marble contact paper to chic-ify your bathroom or kitchen counters in a way that's simple to remove once that lease is up.
Promising review: "Used a little more than one roll for a quick makeover for an ugly fireplace in a rental apartment. It was easy to cover the tiles with the film, and I could stretch the film out about 1 mm if I had cut the strip too short. It makes a huge difference for minimal effort/price. I don't think anyone would be squinting down at the floor to notice the slightly pixelated pattern." —zhen
Get a roll from Amazon for $10.99+ (available in four colors).
3. A jewelry cleaning pen so you don't have to go out and buy a new diamond ring whenever yours gets a little dull. You know. A real human problem.
4. A pair of LED stained glass bulbs that cast a pleasantly subtle colorful effect through your lampshade and right onto your wall.
Promising review: "I love these bulbs. They make any room all warm and cozy. Also a fantastic night-light for the little ones. :) Get you some!" —Amazon Customer
Get them from Amazon for $19.98.
5. A foaming garbage disposal cleaner so you can blast through any unseen backups lurking in your sink. I've used these and they really do help tackle mysterious sink stink.
Here's what you do: Run some hot water, pop one of the packets in your disposer, let it foam, then wait for the foam to fully disappear. Garbage disposer = clean and ickiness free.
Promising review: "WHERE HAS THIS BEEN ALL MY LIFE???! Holy cow, I didn't realize how easy and quick it was to clean a garbage disposal until I bought this product! Typically, I'd just use vinegar and baking soda down the drain and call it good. I didn't know that there was an actual disposal cleaning product available until I stumbled across it through a BuzzFeed article. I had to try it. The instructions are very simple. It literally takes five minutes and some hot water and VOILA! you have a clean, no-longer-stinky garbage disposal. Any time I got a whiff of an odor, all I did was drop one of these packs in the disposal and the smell was GONE! Plus, the blue foam bubbling in the sink was amusing to watch. Worth every penny!!" —VadersGirl
Get two packs of four from Amazon for $11.39.
6. A pair of charcoal shoe deodorizers that seem to make stank disappear like magic. Charcoal — the David Blaine of stench removal.
Promising review: "I have a pair of black leather flats that stank so badly my husband would yell at me if I took them off anywhere near him. But I love the shoes! So I had to find something to make the stench go away without leaving me with an allergic reaction. Mini Moso was the answer. I honestly couldn’t believe it. A few days after placing them in my prized off shoes, I took a whiff from about a foot away. Nothing. I got closer. Nothing. I stuck my nose practically in the shoe. OK, maybe that’s pushing things, but I’ve got to tell you that 95% of the broken-in leather grossness was gone. So happy!" —Erin
Get a pair from Amazon for $9.95.
7. An eyeliner with a wing-shaped stamp because even if you think you don't need this it can probably help you out. Pride won't make your wings any sharper, but this stamp sure will!
You get two dual-sided pens: one each with the left and right wings. The other sides have straight eyeliner.
Promising review: "I've tried the taping method, tried normal liquid liner, plastic winged stamping devices, stencils, all of it! So when I saw this I thought, meh, why not give it a shot... It's not like my hopes were high since nothing else has been efficient or worked as it should. But to my surprise I put the left cat eye on first and it was perfect aside from needing to connect it to my current liner. I thought this was a fluke and did the right eye...again, it came out clean and perfect! I HAVE NEVER IN MY LIFE BEEN ABLE TO DO A CAT EYE IN UNDER 10 MINUTES...LET ALONE THE 2 MINUTES THIS TOOK TO DO! There was no sloppy streaks that I had to touch up or anything you would expect. Just a clean crisp line." —LadyMeow
Get the set of two pens on Amazon for $14.98.
8. A budget-friendly waterproof eyebrow wax that's simple, effective at holding hairs in place all day, and is blessedly far less expensive than most other brow-fluffing products out there.
Promising review: "I absolutely love this and am amazed at how fuller my brows look! Application is also super easy and quick! I took three pictures. Top picture is before I applied it. Middle picture is after application. Third picture is after I've drawn a line under my brow to clean up the look and filled in some sparse areas." —P.A.
Get two from Amazon for $7.99.
9. A dog food tracker so you never have to think too hard about your most important chore — something you currently spend about five minutes considering every morning and night.
Promising review: "Awesome product! There are four of us that were working together to feed the dogs. It simplified everything because I no longer have to text to see if anyone had fed them every morning. Now I just to see if it's green and if it's not, I feed them and indicate it. We all love it so much!" —Toni Deegan
Get it on Amazon for $10.95.
10. A pack of Miracle-Gro water storing crystals that helps you prevent both under- *and* over-watering. New plant parents who are prone to both, I hope you're ears are perked!
Promising review: "I have deck rail flower boxes and they get full sun most of the day. I filled in the drain holes to hold more water and added these to the soil. Both made a huge difference in the quality of life for the plants. They were and still are gorgeous even if I couldn't water every day. I do have to admit I used more per planter than the recommended amount." —Pattijwr
Get it from Amazon for $9.98.
11. A satin-lined Hairbrella so even when it's raining cats and dogs every one of your strands stays perfectly dry and protected. What a relief!
Hairbrella is a Black-owned small business established in 2016 that specializes in hats combining fashion and function to protect against all types of weather.
Promising review: "I never carry an umbrella cause they’re too bulky, so when I saw the Hairbrella I was so excited. It keeps my hair dry and my curls nicely quaffed, rather than me looking like I stuck my fingers I a light socket. I’m telling everyone I know about it, it’s an amazing alternative to those wide-brimmed hats or a briefcase LOL! Truly it’s never going Read more about review stating Love it!!to leave my side from now on! I definitely recommend it." —Gina C.
Get it from Amazon for $39 or Hairbrella for $22+ (available in 10 colors).
12. A three-blade blinds cleaner with five removable, reusable microfiber sleeves that is so specific and fun to use you'll be checking the blinds every day, hoping it's time to dust.
Promising review: "These blind cleaners are terrific! I've enjoyed cleaning houses and offices professionally for over 20 years and cleaning blinds is not always easy. I debated and debated what to buy, to try to make the process a bit easier. Within five minutes of using this, I was almost doing cartwheels — it really works! Best product I have ever used to clean blinds. My first time using it, I had eight different large blinds to clean, with skinny slats to boot, and this duster brush with refills DID THE JOB BEAUTIFULLY. I have gone from dreading cleaning blinds to actually enjoying the process. I could not be happier." —T.R.
Get it from Amazon for $6.99 (available in two color packs).