This Song Will Get You Through Literally Every Awkward Dinner With Your Family
Whether you celebrate Spring Festival or not, this song will help you make it to the other side of any family gathering.
1. The Chinese New Year the biggest festival for people of Chinese descent, is around the corner BUT OMFG it can be stressful! Thankfully, a new satirical choir song sings through the pain and into our hearts.
(Turn on the English captions when you watch, if it they don’t run automatically.)
2. The lyrics of the song, “Spring Festival Survival Toolkit,” released last week on Weibo and YouTube, demonstrates how uncomfortable questions from family and relatives can be.
“How much do you make in a month? Why not come work for my company instead?” goes one line from the perspective of a “loving” uncle.
3. Yes, this intensely real song manages to hit on every single thing that you would want to avoid, much like the real Spring Festival.
4. Your love life:
“Any dates lately?” “Nope.” “Anyone like you at all?” “Way out of my league.” “And it’s about time you lose a few pounds, too! Just skip this meal!”
5. Your career:
“How much do you make in a month?” “Why can’t you get a stable 9-5 job?” “Come work back in your home city!”
6. Just Being Generally Unhelpful:
“You should know you’re miles behind” the “rich neighbor next door” who has a “Rolex, Apple Watch, and Fitbit on his wrists” and a son that’s going to be “the next Mark Zuckerburg.”
7. And just when all seems bleak, the mood changes and arrives and the youth fight back with the creative insert of adrenaline-pumping rapping. From both the guys —
8. — and the women.
9. The song ends on hopeful tone, saying that everyone deserves to choose one’s own life and the best way to spend family gathering is to put aside disagreement and indulge in the much purer “Mahjong all-nighter.”
“Happy Chinese New Year!”
10. The genius product of Rainbow Chamber Singers, a Shanghai-based amateur choir group that’s no stranger to going viral, who’ve opened up an unlikely form of satire performance — ~choral singing~.
“What I Do Is For Your Own Good,” the song’s English title, is a common catchphrase of Chinese parents.
11. Video of a live performance has been viewed over 30 million times on Weibo.
Like its Chinese title suggests, it’s composed specifically to cure “Spring Festival syndrome” in conditions that “parents force you to think about marriage, outflanked by relatives and their crazy kids as well as the successful legendary neighbors,” the group wrote on its official Weibo account.
12. “Shanghai intangible cultural heritage,” Weibo users cried, demanding the song be preserved forever.
13. And it was watched over 3.5 million times on Facebook after Taiwanese internet and TV picked it up.
“The relatable divine song for spending the New Year,” reads a banner in a news clip of Taiwan’s Chung T’ien Television.
15. Fans who speak other languages voluntarily translated the lyrics on popular video site, Bilibili.
(Just to name a few — Cantonese, Japanese, Spanish.)
16. The group first went viral last year in a debut performance of a song with a weird name: “Zhang Shichao, Where the Hell Did You Put My House Key Last Night?”
It used the grand form of chorus symphony to tell a total mundane story of a man who can’t get back in his apartment in a wintry night after his roommate goes out with their key to see a girl, and won the hearts of Chinese internet overnight.
17. And the composer and conductor of the songs, Jin Chengzhi, has continued in coming up with more and more great chorus music for young people to laugh and cry over.
So after watching this we can just say: Xin Nian Kuai Le and — good luck!
- Sean Spicer today said "his intention is never to lie" as White House press secretary, a pledge that came after making false claims this weekend about Trump's inauguration.
- President Trump signed an anti-abortion executive order that reinstates the so-called global gag rule, barring foreign organizations taking US money from providing abortions.
- The new Trump Hotel in Washington, DC, has lost more than $1 million and is in violation of Donald Trump's lease with the government, say Democratic lawmakers.
- The all-day breakfast boom at McDonald's is over as sales once again continued to fall for the fast food giant 🍳 📉