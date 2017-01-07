Here’s A Short History Of China @-Ing Donald Trump On Twitter

China has been taking out massive amounts of money & wealth from the U.S. in totally one-sided trade, but won't help with North Korea. Nice!

Any form of trade war with China provoked by the US will hurt itself. @realDonaldTrump https://t.co/cfaaGDXGo0

5. BuzzFeed News looked through the Twitter accounts of China’s state-run media — CGTN (formerly-known as CCTV), Xinhua , People’s Daily , Global Times , China Daily , and China.org.cn — and located these tweets that directly tag Trump’s account:

#Trump will pay for his mistakes if he challenges China’s #coreinterests. @realDonaldTrump https://t.co/dfJRWAtD0F

China is "gravely concerned" about US President-elect @realDonaldTrump's latest remarks on the one-China policy… https://t.co/KEeKFUj9i5

8. Dec. 13: This time the government highlighted a battle between a rich man and a really rich man, who threatened to cut his investments in the US.

China's richest man sent warning to @realDonaldTrump: curbs on Chinese investment in US will cost thousands of jobs… https://t.co/WzlVMyLoGH — People's Daily,China (@PDChina)

Trump’s assets are hard to pin down since he did not release his tax returns during the campaign but he’s estimated by Forbes to be worth about $3.7 billion, whereas Wang Jianlin, China’s richest man, owns assets worth $31.4 billion.

