Get Our News App
Guys Get The Oil Sucked Out Of Their Pores video
Can You Tell The Difference Between Zack And Cody…
The European Court Just Ruled Muslim Girls In…
World

Here’s A List Of Things You Should Never Give A Chinese Guest

Clocks? Nope. Umbrella? Nope. Pears? YOU MONSTER.

Beimeng Fu
Beimeng Fu
BuzzFeed News World Reporter
Kassy Cho
Kassy Cho
BuzzFeed News Reporter

1. Texas senator Ted Cruz and governor Greg Abbott met with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen on Sunday and it seemed fine BUT WAIT. The Texans gave her a ~totally inapprops~ gift — a “clock bearing the Texas State Seal.”

The meeting, which took place despite the Chinese consulate’s request to cancel it and uphold the “One China” policy, happened in Houston during Tsai’s layover to Central America for diplomatic visits.

2. Taiwan’s Ministry of Culture jokingly named the incident #Clockgate — in the Chinese-speaking world, timepiece gifts are considered ominous and “to gift someone a clock” sounds like “to prepare funeral rites” because both “end” and “clock” are pronounced “zhōng.”

3. The nuance of the different taboos that mainland China and Taiwan have got people really confused.

Even people who knows a lot about Asia like Bonnie Glaser, a senior advisor on Asia for Center for Strategic and International Studies, expressed sincere puzzlement over whether the taboo really applies across the strait.

4. But it is that serious — when Taipei’s mayor received a watch from a British minister in 2015, he actually joked that he would “sell it to a scrap dealer.”

View this image ›

BBC

5. Taiwan and mainland China may disagree on many political issues, their gift-giving customs are still very similar. Here are three other major “no-no” objects besides any kinds of timepieces:

View this image ›

giphy.com

6. Never ever ever ever gift others with umbrellas — or in Chinese “san,” which sounds the same as “separation” or “departure.”

View this image ›

giphy.com

7. And get the hell rid of any pears or plums in the fruit baskets — the two are both pronounced “li,” which can also mean “separation.”

View this image ›

giphy.com

8. Mirrors are too easy to break, so cross them off the list too.

View this image ›

giphy.com

One resolution if you really really wanna give someone from the Chinese-speaking world any of the above as a gift — ask the receiver to pay you back a tiny bit amount of money, say 25 cents, to break the bad luck. But the rule seems to only work in mainland. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

9. If you follow these rules, you can avoid the kind of scandal that was stirred up following Tsing’s Texas trip.

Facebook: permalink.php

”[…]The Texas governor’s staff must know that in Chinese culture ‘giving a clock’ is an ominous curse. But it might just be that they foresaw that Tsai Ing-wen is running out of political time,” wrote Chiu Yi, a former legislator of Taiwan’s opposition party Kuomingtang on Facebook.

10. It was a scandal that saw people calling out both the Americans involved in the meeting…

It was a scandal that saw people calling out both the Americans involved in the meeting...

View this image ›

Facebook: TexansForAbbott

View this image ›

Facebook: TexansForAbbott

12. …And the Taiwanese side.

...And the Taiwanese side.

View this image ›

ptt.cc

“The [Texas] governor and the Chinese Communists are buddies,” many others left comments on the popular Taiwanese online forum PTT.

13. So if you were even THINKING about giving a Chinese-speaker a clock, you now know what to do.

View this image ›

Nickelodeon

Check out more articles on BuzzFeed.com!

Beimeng Fu is a BuzzFeed News World Reporter covering China and is based in New York.
Contact Beimeng Fu at beimeng.fu@buzzfeed.com.
More
 
 
In The News Today
Download the BuzzFeed News app
Trump Runs Twitter Now, But He's Not Going To "Save" It

by Alex Kantrowitz

Connect With World
Follow Us On Apple News
More News
More News
Now Buzzing