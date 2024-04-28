28 Things That’ll Basically Make Your Home Any Real Estate Agent’s Dream

1. A set of peel-and-stick tiles so you can finally update that backsplash that's been on your to-do list forever. As the name implies, all you need to do is peel off the the film and stick to your wall. Yes, it's that easy! 🤯
Each pack is heat-resistant and moisture-resistant, plus easy to wipe if they get dirty. If you'd like to create the tile layout above, it's so easy: certain tiles come with an area called "overlap here," so you'll know where each tile goes! Just align a tile with the jagged edge in the "overlap here" area and you'll get that tile overlap effect in no time.
Promising reviews: "I absolutely love this backsplash!! It was easy to install and looks like real tile once it’s on the wall! I would definitely recommend this product to anyone looking to add backsplash to an area of their house while staying on a budget. It will turn out looking great! JUST A NOTE: we used an adhesive spray to to make sure the tile stays in place. Better safe than sorry!" —Anna
"Turned out beautifully! Before and after photos attached. I did not install it, so I can’t say how easy it was. This was an economical alternative to a real backsplash for a rental property. I will update my review if I see any problems after going back over there today. Very impressed!" —BGFAtlanta
Get a set of 10 from Amazon for $24.99+ (available in five styles).
2. A water-based carpet spot remover because wine-stained, food-stained and pet-stained carpets deserve to be clean again. This product is great for someone who wants the maximum impact but the minimal effort, because it involves no rinsing, no vacuuming and no waiting.
Promising review: “I seldom write reviews unless the product is excellent. We have had pet stains on our upstairs carpet for a while and due to heavy foot traffic, it was deeply embedded. I had two separate services come and use steam or water and there was little to no effect. I read every spot removal information that I could find online and liked what was said for this product. I cannot believe how well is works. We used a heavy spray, used a wet mop to really rub it in (until it foamed), let it sit for a while and then vacuumed. I truly could not believe the difference. This product really works (and I've tried many - that didn't!). Thank you Folex for my nice looking carpets.” —Elizabeth Thompson
Get it from Amazon for $6.65+ (available in three sizes and in multi-packs).
3. A water-based paint because your front door could probably use some TLC. Coming in a slew of shades with fun names — like "ambitious" and "spiritual" — you'll 100% find one that will match the look of your home (or mood).
Promising review: "We were selling our house. I needed to paint my front door and dreaded the prospect of spray painting it which would entail masking off large sections and finding an area large enough for spraying. Finding a brush-on paint was a game changer. It does dry quickly. Be ready to work in sections, smooth your paint strokes as you go as it will remember those strokes. There was a natural grain pattern to my door so I just followed that and it came out perfectly. Was so happy we took the time to do this. It really made our front porch pop having a fresh-painted door." —S. Abbott
Get it from Amazon for $23.70+ (available in 15 colors).
4. A well-lit address sign so it's super easy to find your home, especially if your packages keep getting delivered to your neighbor's house (the struggle is so real). Waterproof and solar-powered, this even has a sensor so it can tell when it's light and dark.
This sign comes with four sets of numbers 0–9, one set of letters A–E, and two additional numbers (3, 4, and 5 digits). It has a smart brightness sensor that switches the light on when it's the evening/early morning and off during the day. FYI: it's recommended to place the address sign in direct sunlight for optimal charging performance.
Promising review: "My family just moved in to a home which did not have house numbers. We looked for decorative signs at first but settled on this for practicality. It has been up outside for 5 months now and we can't be more pleased. The numbers were easy to put on and adhered well. It appears sturdy enough and the visibility is good from the road. The solar light was definitely a selling point for us. I love having an illuminated sign to make our address visible for deliveries after sunset. I did not want to have to drill holes into our vinyl siding to hang this but it was very simple to hang after purchasing some vinyl siding hooks." —C. Miller
Get it from Amazon for $27.99.
5. A set of vintage-style glass lights for a more industrial look. They'll look sophisticated hung above a kitchen island, sink, or dining room table, and they'd even look great hung over a workspace. Don't be surprised when all your potential buyers ask where they came from!
The cord measures 47.2 inches, so you can adjust the height and create the decor aesthetic you'd like!
Promising review: "These lights are one of those lucky finds that just work out perfectly. We finished a remodel about two years ago and bought these lights as the pendant lights over the island. I absolutely love the look of them! We bought the old-fashioned-looking Edison LED warm lights for them. I still can't believe that these lights were so inexpensive. They were such a perfect fit! I just thought I'd leave this note for anyone else considering them after I looked them up to see if they were still available after my teenager set one swinging and I was worried about them breaking. They didn't break, but they are such a good price, I might just buy an extra one to store in the garage for any just-in-case moments in the future!" —Stephanie
Get it from Amazon for $39.99 (bulb *not* included, available in three colors), and a four-pack of Edison bulbs for $13.27.
6. A handy recessed light converter to turn those blinding ceiling lights into stunning pendants without having to hire an expert. Trust me, you've got this!
This converter's brace adjusts to fit recessed cans that are 4, or 6 inches, plus works for sloped ceilings up to 45 degrees.
Promising review: "This product works exactly as advertised. It converts a recessed light so that you can install another light fixture, and it does not require that you remove the metal can from your ceiling. This is convenient because these cans can be obnoxious to remove, and the hole left in your ceiling is probably bigger than you want for your new fixture anyway. My large dining room stupidly had ONE recessed light for the entire room. I used this product to install a chandelier." —The Mamos
Get it from Amazon for $24.67.
7. A custom closet organization system that will impress all those open house attendees. It comes with adjustable rods and expandable shelves, so you can make it work with all kinds of closet spaces.
This closet system includes six to seven small shelves, two larger shelves, two top rails, 16-19 brackets, four to five 47.5-inch uprights, two 25-inch upright extensions, and one to two hang rods. It works with any reach-in or walk-in closet with at least one wall that's 3 to 8 feet wide.
Promising review: "I love this so much! I had a regular closet railing with the hanger racks. After having it fall for the second time, although we used heavy duty toggles, I refused to have my husband put it up again and I did my research. This item was highly rated and I get why; it's amazing. There are so many ways to organize your closet using the system. I have a few racks that I am not able to use and that is okay with me! I know when I change my clothes over for summer, I can adjust for a lot of Maxi dresses and T-shirts, as well as have room for my shoes! I was able to store so much! Although we are renting, I had to do something to keep my clothes from falling and this will move to my next home! I like it so much we got one for the pantry too...oh yeah, that one will be coming out with me when we move too!" —Sandi
Get it from Amazon for $134.45+ (available in two sizes and two colors).
8. A set of interlocking teak tiles to make your shower feel like it belongs in a tropical beach resort. With no tools required for installation, you can just arrange them by hand and make your shower the envy of the whole neighborhood.
Promising reviews: "Living in Hawaii, you have to select wise items that are weather-, salt-, and red dirt–proof, etc... In total I ordered 11 boxes to complete my yoga deck. I have a few left over to make steps on the back. Very pleased and happy. May order more for an outdoor shower project!" —Adelia
"I love teak and since I bought this new house and I have this nice glass shower, I made this into a spa haven. Easy to assemble and cut-to-size. I did put a teak oil on it prior to putting it in shower. Looks great." —Kelly Demele
Get it from Amazon for $17.99+ (available in four sizes).
9. A cabinet painting kit for your kitchen because those cupboards deserve an upgrade after everything they've endured. If you want to glow up your kitchen without having to rip anything out, this is the easiest way to do it.
Includes two 31-ounce cans of Nuvo cabinet paint, one roller arm, two roller covers, and two angled paint brushs. Each covers 100 square feet of cabinet surface.
Promising review: "This product was super easy to use. We went with the tips in the reviews and bought nicer foam rollers specifically for cabinets and I’m so happy I did, it made it so we barely had to use a brush because of how the foam rolls over the side. We also took the doors and handles off, which I recommend also. It definitely wouldn’t have turned out as nice if we left them on.
This took four coats and five in the larger areas (i.e. next to the fridge, etc). Our kitchen took two kits, but well worth it and still way cheaper than the quotes that we got from professionals. It totally changes the feel of the kitchen and it looks SO MUCH BRIGHTER! I would say give yourself a few days to knock this out as it took us several nights to finish. But would highly recommend." —T.J. Sarnese
Get it from Amazon for $69.95+ (available in 10 colors).
10. And a set of brass pulls to elevate any cabinet and drawer you add them too. This is such a legit hack because they're the kind of details that might help someone choose your home over someone else's. Don't worry, you can thank me later!
Promising review: "If you have any doubts in your mind about these handle pulls.... don't!!! They are absolutely stunning in person. They are heavy and have a lux weighted feel and look to them. The brushed brass gleams the perfect amount. I truly get so happy every time I walk into my kitchen. These handle pulls make it magnificent. They're like jewelry for your kitchen. I couldn't be happier with them." —Ravi S
Get a set of 10 five-inch pulls from Amazon for $58.82.