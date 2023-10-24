30 Products That'll Have You Thanking *Yourself* For Buying Them

1. A peel-off mask that actually does what it says it does (cleanse your face). Don't get mad at us when you see all that gross gunk and realize how much your skin needed this.
Promising review: "This product has helped my skin a lot with getting all those pesky little blackheads off my nose. It's kinda gross to see the blackheads all come off my skin and stuck on the mask but awesome at the same time cuz now the blackheads are out of my skin! Just make sure to wash your face afterward to clean out those now open pores and then apply moisturizer to your face." —Maddy
2. A two-pack of reusable sweeping pads because why buy a million different products when this one can do everything you need it too. You know what's even better? Once these bbs are dirtied up, you can legit toss them in washing machine and they're as good as new.
They're compatible with both the original Swiffer and the Swiffer Wet Jet!
Promising review: "My dog is super super hairy which means she sheds a lot! Every night before bed I have to sweep or my socks will catch her fur. The second one is just a bonus, I use one for sweeping and the second for mopping. Saves me money too because I don't have to go through boxes every two weeks. If you're into long lasting and sustainability this is definitely perfect for you. Especially if you have pets. Will definitely buy again once these two start to wear a bit." —Amy G.
3. A bottle of Goo Gone if you're tired of your kitchen looking uber dirty. We love this foamy product because it's a one-step cleaner, so simply spray it on counters, stoves, range hoods, pots, pans, etc. and just like magic, everything gets clean.
4. A mildew and stain-removing spray that has changed lives of over 32,000 reviewers. Not only can you use this in the bathroom, you can also use it to remove stains from you deck, wood surfaces, vinyl siding, drywall, concrete floors, brick walls, and kitchen surfaces.
Promising review: "I bought this RMR spray with low expectations, even with the good reviews. I sprayed a small patch in the evening and let it sit overnight. The next morning, the grout where I had sprayed was as white as if it were brand-new. I decided to spray the entire wall and part of the roof. The next day everything I sprayed had no visible mold. By the third night, I was pretty much spraying everything left in the shower. This stuff is amazing." —John Werner
5. A cleaning putty for cleaning car vents, keyboards and more. To use this, simply knead a few times, press it onto the surface lightly, and watch in amazement at all the dirt it comes away with.
Promising review: "WOW!!! This stuff is incredible! I work in an environment that is very dirty and our office is always covered in a fine layer of dust. But just a few minutes spent mashing this slime into all the cracks and crevices of my keyboard, mouse, phone, etc and it's all clean as can be! This stuff picks up dirt on contact and leaves behind a clean, no smell, no residue surface. I bought a second jar for my vehicle and it works miracles in there as well. My air vents, shifter and seats are now spotless. I couldn't be happier with this product." —Jenna75
6. A pack of dermaplaning razors that'll help remove fine hairs on your face if that's your thing. Designed to be travel-friendly, this might just become a staple in your routine. Fun fact: These can also be recycled!
Promising review: "I used to pay a professional to dermaplane my face once a month to remove the peach fuzz, which makes me look older and makes the makeup application more cumbersome. I searched for years for a home product to use to save money and time. This is the closest I have been able to get to professional dermaplaning in the convenience of my home, on my time/schedule, and at a fraction of the price. Love it!" —SEM1969
7. A jar of moisturizing cream to give your hands the revival they need. Hypoallergenic and safe to use every day, your hands will be thanking you every time you apply this.
For best results, you should apply the cream after washing your hands, after showering, and at bedtime.
Promising review: "Every winter, my fingers and knuckles crack and bleed. I've tried everything on the market to heal my hands. I received this hand cream yesterday, and when I put it on, I could tell right away that it was better than anything I'd tried. This stuff started working immediately. I filled all the cuts and cracks on my hands with this cream, and today they are almost healed. I believe that this is the best hand cream ever made on earth." —Steve
8. A cooktop cleaning kit because will actually ~help~ remove grease, grime, and stains that currently are ruining the look of your cooktop.
The kit comes with a bottle of cleaner, a cleaning pad and a heavy-duty scraper that are all designed to break down burnt-on foods and tough stains.
Promising review: "This works amazingly! I hadn't thoroughly scrubbed my glass cooktop in years — I only wiped them down with random multi cleaners which never seemed to do much. Then a friend recommended this product — AMAZING! The included scrubbers and scrapers really make the difference. As others have said it will leave your cooktop shiny and new — even marks that had been on there for years came almost completely off: 98% better." —B. Swartwood
9. A Maybelline concealer that'll actually help your dark circles for once. Not only does this cover your under-eye bags from too much Love Island it also actually works to improve the condition of your skin over time.
Here's an excerpt: "I still don’t know how a $7 tube of concealer (I use the Neutralizer shade) beats out the more expensive ones I have stuffed into my vanity, but it does. It’s not too creamy or thick, yet it still gives solid coverage without the cakey feeling.
"When I am done with my entire routine, my eyes look lighter and brighter, but not in a way that’s totally obvious — even when photos are taken and the flash is on. Basically what I am saying here is this is a staple beauty product that, IMHO, deserves a place in every makeup bag!" —Kayla Suazo, former BuzzFeed Shopping editor
10. A fog-free shower mirror — this isn't a want, it's a need. Just imagine how much easier it would be to do your skincare routine straight out of the shower without having to wipe down the mirror?! Life changing, game changing and under $20, how could you not fall in love with this?
Promising review: "This is a great mirror. I use it to shave under my arms because I have neck issues and can no longer comfortably see under my arms. I lift it off its hook right before I start shaving to clear it of fog (if there’s any) by running it under the water for a few seconds and it stays clear long after I’m done." —MB
11. A jewelry-cleaning stick to refresh all your diamonds, precious stones, and more, so you don't have to invest in a professional cleaning as often.
Promising review: "This little pen brush is incredible! I wasn't sure if it would work well on my emerald engagement ring, since it's mostly advertised for diamonds, but I thought I'd give it a try. I have been wearing the ring since getting engaged in October, and even though I had it cleaned at the jeweler's in April, it just didn't seem as bright as it was when it was new, and I thought it would just always be a little cloudy. But after cleaning it once with the Dazzle Stik, I was blown away by the difference — it looks as bright and sparkly as when I first got it! I'm so glad I didn't buy an ultrasonic cleaner, since this is so much less expensive and easier and gentler. It took me less than a minute to clean, and I can do it whenever I want! And it's honestly better than when the jeweler cleaned it. So thrilled!" —KFray
12. A TikTok-famous rinse-out hair treatment with ingredients like ceramide 3 and collagen that will help save your over-processed and damaged hair, leaving it looking like you just left the salon.
Promising review: "I am obsessed with this conditioner. It's light enough to use every other wash and it smells amazing. I have ultra fine, curly blonde hair that’s extremely prone to breakage and I feel like my hair has grown an inch since using this product. Just bought two more bottles because I never want to run out of this magic." —sgt
