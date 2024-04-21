27 Pairs Of Breathable Pants For Anyone Who Isn't A Shorts Person But Doesn't Want To Sweat

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.
1. A pair of high-waisted trousers with wide legs and an elastic waistband to keep you looking stylish and comfortable. Flowy, medium in weight, and perfect for all seasons, catch me wearing every single color of these. (I mean literally adding these in a fun color to my cart rn.)
I live and breathe in these pants every season. Also, every single time I wear them, I get so many compliments. They are comfy, breathable, and stylish, and I have these in different colors on my current WL.
Promising review: "I ordered the cream pants to use on a summer vacation. I was very happy to receive high-quality pants. They were comfortable, breathable, and not transparent. I am very satisfied with this purchase, and I highly recommend it." —Rose
Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in sizes XS–2X and in short lengths and 31 colors/patterns).
2. A pair of cropped palazzo pants with a paper bag-style waist for days when you want to be comfortable but also look like you have your life together. P.S. The tie-waist belt is removable, so you can also wear these with your own belt or even skip it entirely!
3. A pair of lightweight and breathable wide leg sweats because your closet needs these, no matter the season. Sometimes, you just want to be in sweats without the bulkiness or cinched ankles — I totally get it. Also, these have pockets, so ya can't lose!
4. A pair of stretchy palazzo pants that are literally screaming your name (and mine, too, if I'm being honest). Despite not owning these yet (the keyword being *yet*), I've already planned 2,000 outfits with these in my head. Like, are you kidding me? These are so freaking cute — especially because they come in patterns AND solids.
Promising review: "These are the best pants I’ve ever bought online. They’re so comfortable, stretchy, breathable, and not see-through. I get so many compliments on them, too! Definitely buying more." —erica taylor gonzales
Get it from Amazon for $22.99+ (available in sizes S–3XL and 20 colors/patterns).
5. A colorful pair of boho-inspired harem pants because you're going to be living in them forever. Yes, they're literally that comfy. It's the way that these have elastic cuffs on the bottom, so you can make sure they are the perfect length for you. Short peeps and tall peeps — this one's for you. 🫶
Promising review: "The most comfortable pants I've ever worn. I don't even know why I would bother wearing anything else. Fits great, silky soft, lightweight, and breathable. Perfect summer pants when it's a tiny bit cool for shorts but too warm for yoga pants or jeans. Purple is just as vibrant as the pictures." —tatianna
Get it from Amazon for $18.75+ (available in one size designed to fit sizes XS–L, another size designed to fit sizes XL–2XL, and another size designed to fit sizes 2XL–3XL, as well as extra-long sizes and in 30 colors/patterns).
6. A pair of wrap linen pants that give that "skirt over pants" look without the bulky layers. Just picture yourself wearing these with a summery top while sipping on a fruity cocktail on a beach somewhere. Minimal yet statement-making, they 100% deserve a spot in your vacay wardrobe.
7. A pair of tapered drawstring joggers in case wide-leg pants aren't your vibe. Something to note is that these bbs are 100% linen, so they're super lightweight and breathable. Heads up — sometimes, linen is a bit sheer, so make sure you have the right undergarments!
Promising review: "These are so comfy and great for summer. Breathable, thin, but quality material. I am getting more! They don’t wrinkle, great for travel. These have been my go-to pants all summer! Love, love, love." —Christine
Get it from Amazon for $39.99 (available in sizes S–XXL and in 8 colors).
8. A pair of ridiculously cute high-waist pencil pants that'll add some personality to any outfit. Not only is there bow detailing at the waist, but the bottoms are tightened at the ankle (also with bows) just like joggers, making these extra comfy.
Promising review: "Absolutely obsessed!! I want alllll the colors! They fit perfectly, so comfortable, and SUPER cute and stylish! I get tons of compliments on them. Excellent quality and light, breathable fabric. Since I’m short, they fit right at my ankle and waistline. You will not be disappointed!" —M. Keene
Get it from Amazon for $28.98+ (available in sizes S–XXL and 24 colors, also available in sets of two or three).
9. A stretchy palazzo/yoga pant hybrid for the person who would rather be in bed rn. Casual and cute, these can be dressed up or dressed down depending on the day and activity. I mean, is there anything better than wearing something that feels like PJs and looks like slacks? I'll wait.
Promising review: "I am a plus-size woman and finding clothes that fit is a challenge and a half. Finding ones that fit and are both comfortable and look good is next to impossible. Like finding a unicorn. These are a unicorn! They are the single most comfortable pair of pants I've ever worn and fully intend to order more in other colors over the coming weeks and months. They fit perfectly, cling without being stifling, just enough to be comfortable. I cannot recommend these strongly enough. The material is so soft and breathable. They aren't warm, I'll give you that, so definitely wear them when it's seasonally appropriate, but so comfortable I'll freeze happily." —Danika Brennen
Get it from Amazon for $19.75 (available in sizes XS–5XL and 31 colors/patterns).
10. A pair of Everlane's "easy pants" because they're really just that — easy. They're easy to style, easy to wear, and of course, easy on the eyes. Made from a cotton blend, these breathable pants are office-friendly and also sunset-cocktails-on-a-rooftop-bar friendly.
11. A pair of baggy boho-style pants that can be made custom to fit you. Something super cool about these pants is that they're super wide, but tailored at the ankle, which gives them an airy I'm-ready-for-Tulum look. A fun way to play with proportions is to pair these with a tiny crop top.
CharmWoodSigns is a small biz that makes dreamy, minimalist clothing in custom sizes.
Promising review: "I love these pants. So light and loose. I will wear them from spring through fall. Thanks for the personal touch!" —Gretchen Curtis
Get it from CharmWoodSigns on Etsy for $41.40+ (available in sizes XS–6XL, or you can customize with your measurements, and in 34 colors).
12. A pair of pleated pants with an adjustable waist since our bodies are constantly changing — sometimes even from meal to meal! For a fun monochromatic moment, try pairing the pants with a button-down in the same color. You can thank me later for how cool you'll look.
Promising review: "Soft and breathable. I love these pants so much that I bought a second pair; I bought them in black for work, and I find myself choosing them over all of my other (more expensive) work pants. I wound up buying the teal because in the picture it looked like a deeper, rich color; they're actually more vibrant and light, but I still love them anyway. Be sure to wear skin tone underwear; they're unfortunately a little sheer." —Rebecca Sarraga
Get it from Amazon for $18.95+ (available in one size or S–XL and 25 styles/colors).
13. A sporty pair of quick-drying cargo joggers that'll be perfect for all those hikes you're planning this spring and summer. Besties, these pants have not one, not two, but FIVE pockets. (And yes, they are all fully functional.)🤯 I almost forgot to mention they have SPF 50 protection in them, too! 🤯🤯🤯
Promising review: "These joggers fit the bill for me. I needed lightweight pants to wear while working in the yard. We live in the heavily wooded boondocks of Florida, and working in the yard without getting eaten up by mosquitoes and other insects is a challenge. These pants are lightweight and breathable enough to wear when it's warm, and at the same time, help to ward off the bug bites." —Hello
Get it from Amazon for $34.98 (available in sizes XS–3XL and 13 colors).
14. A pair of wide-leg pants to rock the coastal chic look. Lightweight pants like these make for a great wardrobe staple because you can wear them about 220,320,913 times and have each look be different. Plus, they are so darn comfy — I live in pants like these all spring and summer, and you probably will, too.
Promising review: "I got three pairs of these for a family trip to Hawaii. I wanted something breathable, more so than my cotton knit pants, but that would be OK walking around in. These are fantastic. The fit is loose, and I did order a size up since linen does not stretch. The drawstring kept them plenty tight around my waist, but the legs were baggy and breezy, which is exactly what I wanted. The inseam is a bit short. On the bright side, it does mean that when I wore sandals, the pants were not hitting the ground. They were perfect for the beach, colors were spot on, and they also looked perfect for walking around farmers markets. Quality is great. No, they are not see-through, but I also didn't get white." —Kindle Customer
Get it from Amazon for $34.20 (available in sizes XS–6X and 11 colors).
15. A pair of lightweight slitted trousers that give the look of a dress and skirt without the chafing (which is a huge win in my book). I can just picture you rocking these while going to admire cascading cherry blossoms or at the beach during sunset. Also, photos in these with a breeze would be totally iconic.
Promising review: "If you are on the fence with buying these pants...just do it! You won't regret it. They are SO comfortable, and the slits on the sides make them breathable to be able to wear in the summer. I bought the white, and they are NOT see-through. Wearing flat sandals and the pants a little past my belly button; they fell right at my ankle. You can dress them up or down." —lnarthur
Get it from Amazon for $29.99 (available in sizes S–4XL and 22 colors/prints).