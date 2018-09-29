11 Netflix Documentaries About Women That You Need To Watch

Netflix

As a bona fide New Journalism legend and the author of The Year of Magical Thinking, Joan Didion is a woman who has some serious stories to tell, especially about life in the U.S. during the tumultuous '60s and '70s. In this documentary, her own nephew gets us closer to both the woman and the myth, giving us a chance to get to know Didion's real life and her work. Tl;dr, this is the documentary that lovers of journalism and U.S. history buffs won't wanna miss out on.