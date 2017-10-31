 back to top
This Guy's Creative Thor Costumes Will Make You Want To Up Your Halloween Game

AGRICUL-THOR.

Beatriz Serrano
Beatriz Serrano
Redactora de BuzzFeed, España
Rachael Krishna
Rachael Krishna
BuzzFeed News Reporter

On Sunday, Twitter user @mariannaisa_ shared photos of her brother's super creative halloween costumes from the past few years.

Mi hermano lleva desde el 2014 disfrazándose de algo que termine en “thor” y después del de este año ya no me lo pu… https://t.co/lJUyD1CN3l
Marianna Isa del Río @mariannaisa_

Mi hermano lleva desde el 2014 disfrazándose de algo que termine en “thor” y después del de este año ya no me lo pu… https://t.co/lJUyD1CN3l

"My brother has been dressing since 2014 in something that ends in "thor" and after this year I can not take it seriously anymore."

Yep. Every year he has done a costume that ends in Thor. In 2014, he cosplayed as Doc-Thor.

instagram.com / Via Twitter: @mariannaisa_

The only doctor I'd entrust my life to, along with Dr. Oetker.

In 2015, it was time for woodcut-thor.

instagram.com / Via Twitter: @mariannaisa_

Ok this may work better with a Spanish accent.

In 2016, he became a construc-thor or build-thor.

The man who will put an end to the construction crisis!
@mariannaisa_ / Via Twitter: @mariannaisa_

And finally, this year Agricul-thor/farm-thor has arrived

THE ANNIHILATOR OF THE FRUIT FLY.
@mariannaisa_ / Via Twitter: @mariannaisa_

The original tweet has been retweeted almost 20,000 times, it has more than 58,000 'likes'. People loved the idea.

@mariannaisa_ Tu hermano es un tesoro nacional.
SpookyJavert🕵👻 @FerniDerbi

@mariannaisa_ Tu hermano es un tesoro nacional.

"Your brother is a national treasure."

Many have made some suggestions for the next few years too, like demen-thor.

@mariannaisa_ Dónde está el Demen-Thor?
Tía Mari Kardashian @anamariaggr

@mariannaisa_ Dónde está el Demen-Thor?

Sculp-thor.

@mariannaisa_ @SrJanMichael Escul - Thor 2018
aby @tristevanghoe

@mariannaisa_ @SrJanMichael Escul - Thor 2018

Gopher Thor (okay this one works less well in English.)

@mariannaisa_ @ChupitoDeFairy De cas-thor
Gusibí/Mistú guixhi @Xpidxaa_bi

@mariannaisa_ @ChupitoDeFairy De cas-thor

We will have to wait until 2018.

Marvel

This post was translated from Spanish.

