This Guy's Creative Thor Costumes Will Make You Want To Up Your Halloween Game

On Sunday, Twitter user @mariannaisa_ shared photos of her brother's super creative halloween costumes from the past few years.
Yep. Every year he has done a costume that ends in Thor. In 2014, he cosplayed as Doc-Thor.
In 2015, it was time for woodcut-thor.
In 2016, he became a construc-thor or build-thor.
And finally, this year Agricul-thor/farm-thor has arrived
The original tweet has been retweeted almost 20,000 times, it has more than 58,000 'likes'. People loved the idea.
Many have made some suggestions for the next few years too, like demen-thor.
Sculp-thor.
Gopher Thor (okay this one works less well in English.)
We will have to wait until 2018.
This post was translated from Spanish.
