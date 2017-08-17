 go to content
12 Acts of Kindness Following the Attack That Will Make You Love Barcelona Even More

Stay strong, Barcelona.

Beatriz Serrano
1. People have flooded social media with pictures of kittens after police requested users not post photos of the crime scene or information that could hinder their operations and reveal information to the terrorists.

foodyingourmet @foodyingourmet

2. The hashtag #BedInBarcelona is being used by people opening their homes for those who need to stay the night.

La Catalunya Sensata @CAT_Sensata

3. And Barcelona Tourism has offered hotels to tourists staying in the cordoned-off area.

"Let them come, so that we may care for them until La Rambla reopens," declared Joan Gaspart, president of Barcelona Tourism.
El Diario / Via eldiario.es

"Let them come, so that we may care for them until La Rambla reopens," declared Joan Gaspart, president of Barcelona Tourism.

4. Barcelona taxis have offered free service to anyone that needs it.

@AlvareJoaquin / Via Twitter: @AlvareJoaquin

5. So has the private car service Cabify.

Cabify España @cabify_espana

6. Barcelona's transport authority announced that the metro and bus will not be asking for tickets.

TMBinfo @TMBinfo

7. The strike committee of Eulen, workers responsible for security filters at the Barcelona Airport, have postponed the indefinite strike at El Prat Airport.

Cuatro / Via cuatro.com

8. Although hospitals have reported that they had sufficient reserves, citizens have not missed their chance to go out and donate blood.

Miguel Cobá @MiguelCobaMtz

9. And they have since filled the blood reserves.

El Periódico / Via elperiodico.com

10. In addition to offering "Safety Check", a service for alerting your loved ones that you're safe, Facebook has launched a service for connecting people in need of help with those offering to assist.

Facebook / Via Facebook: safetycheck

11. Just as the hashtag of hate #StopIslam emerged, so too has the hashtag #StopIslamofobia. People also shared heartwarming stories, like this woman who said a Moroccan taxi driver helped her mother get away from the area of the attack.

Mertxe Pasamontes @Mertxe

12. And, of course, all emergency services have worked and continue to work tirelessly on all fronts to help in every way possible.

Lalocracio / Getty Images

This post was translated from Spanish.

Beatriz Serrano es Redactora de BuzzFeed y vive en Madrid

