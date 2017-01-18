A Feminist Activist Group Crashed The Unveiling Of A Trump Wax Figure

1. An activist from the feminist group Femen interrupted the unveiling of a Donald Trump wax figure with a topless protest in Madrid on Tuesday. (WARNING: This video contains nudity so is a bit NSFW.)

Una feminista irrumpe en la inauguración de la figura de Donald Trump en el Museo de Cera de Madrid al grito de "Gr… https://t.co/oriNdLp3cH — eslang (@eslang)

The incident was recorded by the website Eslang, which shared the video on its social networks.

The activist burst into the unveiling ceremony to the cry of “grab patriarchy by the balls” — a reference to the sexist phrase uttered by the president-elect in his infamous 2005 Access Hollywood tape: “grab them by the pussy.”

