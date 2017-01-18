Get Our News App
World

A Feminist Activist Group Crashed The Unveiling Of A Trump Wax Figure

The protester shouted “grab patriarchy by the balls” while grabbing the statue’s crotch.

Beatriz Serrano
Beatriz Serrano
Redactora de BuzzFeed, España
Rachael Krishna
Rachael Krishna
BuzzFeed News Reporter

1. An activist from the feminist group Femen interrupted the unveiling of a Donald Trump wax figure with a topless protest in Madrid on Tuesday. (WARNING: This video contains nudity so is a bit NSFW.)

The incident was recorded by the website Eslang, which shared the video on its social networks.

The activist burst into the unveiling ceremony to the cry of “grab patriarchy by the balls” — a reference to the sexist phrase uttered by the president-elect in his infamous 2005 Access Hollywood tape: “grab them by the pussy.”

Pablo Blazquez Dominguez / Getty Images

Pablo Blazquez Dominguez / Getty Images

Pablo Blazquez Dominguez / Getty Images

Pablo Blazquez Dominguez / Getty Images

6. Femen acknowledged it was behind the protest, posting this on its Spanish Twitter account.

FEMEN acaba de agarrar por las pelotas a la figura de Trump en Madrid! GRAB PATRIARCHY BY THE BALLS

— FEMEN Spain- España (@FemenSpain)

“Femen just grabbed the balls of the Trump statue in Madrid!”

Femen Spain / Twitter / Via Twitter: @FemenSpain

“Trump doesn’t respect women, and we don’t respect him either!”

Femen has been active in its opposition to Trump. Back in November, a Femen USA member carried out a topless protest at a polling station in Manhattan, New York, where Donald Trump was expected to cast his vote.

8. BuzzFeed News has reached out to the museum for comment.

This post was translated from Spanish.

Beatriz Serrano es Redactora de BuzzFeed y vive en Madrid
Contact Beatriz Serrano at beatriz.serrano@buzzfeed.com.
Rachael Krishna is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.
Contact Rachael Krishna at rachael.krishna@buzzfeed.com.
