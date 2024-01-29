Six people required medical attention after an American Airlines flight landed in Hawaii much harder than planned.

As reported by The Hill via KHON, the Maui Police Department was called to Kahului Airport on Maui on Saturday, January 27 at around 2:21 p.m. local time to report injuries onboard American Airlines flight 271. The flight, which originated in Los Angeles, is under investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration because six people were taken to hospital.

"American Airlines Flight 271, an Airbus A320, made a hard landing on Runway 20 at Kahului Airport in Hawaii at approximately 2 p.m. local time. The FAA will investigate," the FAA wrote in a statement confirming the incident.