I Didn’t Have A Skincare Routine Until *Literally* This Year — Here’s What I Learned On My Journey

How I stopped being a "splash water on face before bed" girl once and for all.

Aveeno Canada
Isabella Torchia
Hi! I'm Isabella, and welcome to where ALLLL the magic happens...my bathroom. Although to be quite honest, the "magic" is quite new here. And that's because after [redacted lol] years on this planet, I finally have a skincare routine.

Person taking a mirror selfie with a camera, standing in a bathroom with visible decor and accessories
Isabella Torchia

I know, DON'T look at ME. But figuring out (and committing to) skincare products has always felt sooo overwhelming. So like most things that give me anxiety, I've just avoided them altogether. Like, this was seriously what the inside of my bathroom cabinet used to look like 🫣:

Isabella Torchia

A couple tinctures I've used twice and a handful of loose tampons does NOT a skincare routine make! 

And while I've resorted to becoming "girl who just splashes water on her face and uses whatever lotion is on sale," it was becoming obvious my skin needed some SERIOUS love and attention after this winter.

Person&#x27;s hand with blue nail polish displaying a ring, reaching towards wooden railing outdoors
Isabella Torchia

Like, girl, your arm (along with your entire face and body) is SO DRY. DO SOMETHING!!!! 

Thankfully, Aveeno® must have radar that sensed my skin felt like literal construction paper. They sent me their Daily Moisturizing collection to help out on my face and body skincare quest.

Four bottles of Aveeno lotion on a shelf, emphasizing product variety
Isabella Torchia

I decided to take the word "daily" as a challenge. What if I simply, for the first time ever, tried to have a consistent daily skincare routine for a week?

Well...shoutout to all my haters, because guess what? I STUCK WITH IT. And it was actually really easy. So if you're like me and don't know where to start, here's everything I used this week to get my skin back on track for spring.

Isabella Torchia

I'll start off with my body, which needed the most help. Now stay with me here, but I incorporated not one but TWO lotions into my daily routine. First is the AVEENO® Daily Moisturizing Lotion.

Aveeno lotion bottle on bedside table with books, decorative items, and bedding
Isabella Torchia

Which has now found a home on my nightstand with my selection of crystals that help stimulate good dreams. 👆

This lotion (and ALL the products in this lineup) are formulated with colloidal oatmeal. It's an ingredient that moisturizes and prevents dry skin.

Isabella Torchia

In fact— within the skin's surface, oat intensely nourishes to help strengthen the moisture barrier, all while soothing signs of sensitivity. Do I sound smart or what??

Throughout the week, I discovered I actually liked using this as a NIGHT lotion. It doesn't feel greasy getting into my sheets, and it's been a treat waking up still feeling soft (it's clinically proven to moisturize for 24 hours).

Isabella Torchia

Along with being paraben- and dye-free, it's also fragrance-free too. 

For my daytime moisturizer, I landed on the AVEENO® Daily Moisturizing Lotion Sheer Hydration. Emphasis on the ✨sheer✨!

Hand holding a bottle of Aveeno Daily Moisturizing Lotion against an orange backdrop
Isabella Torchia

I looooove how light this feels, and it also absorbs within seconds. Not only do I use it in the mornings, but after showering too. Because it's so sheer and silky, it gives my skin a nice little glow as I'm going about my day.

Isabella Torchia

That's me doing beauty influencer drag. I swear, I've changed. 

Speaking of my showering, I also added the AVEENO® Daily Moisturizing Body Wash to my rotation too.

Hand holding a bottle of Aveeno Daily Moisturizing Body Wash next to a shower loofah
Isabella Torchia

I like my showers SCORCHING, which hasn't been helping my winter dryness. But I just CAN'T QUIT THEM!! 😭 

Luckily, I definitely noticed the oat working its lil' magic to help strengthen my skin's moisture barrier as I toweled off throughout the week.

Isabella Torchia

Something also very glamorous about me is that I have spring allergies that can make my arms super itchy. But I was pleasantly surprised how relieved they felt post-shower.

Isabella Torchia

This body wash is also dye-, paraben-, and soap-free. Plus it feels good on my sensitive skin too. 

Likeeeeee after just a week of using those three products, my body not only felt more hydrated, but LOOKED more hydrated too. Look at this mid-day shine! 👇

Isabella Torchia

The oat in these products is the ‘secret’ ingredient to helping strengthen the skin moisture barrier, so I'm excited to keep using them even beyond this season. 

Boom, and that's my body skin care routine. A little soothing shower gel? Two dazzling lotions? Doable!

Last up was perhaps my biggest hill to climb — my face. This is where my sword has fallen in the past, BUT there were only two products involved during the week. Now, that I could manage! First up was the AVEENO® Daily Moisturizing Facial Cleanser.

Person holding a bottle of Aveeno Daily Moisturizing Lotion against a patterned background
Isabella Torchia

Despite being dryer than the literal Sahara Desert, I've been acne-free lately, which is rare for me. So I was a little nervous to disrupt that by introducing a new face wash.

Isabella Torchia

After a week, no new breakouts, though. The oat in this cleanser feels super soothing as it works to restore the skin's microbiome. It left my face feeling soft, and was gentle enough for me to actually use every day.

Isabella Torchia

PS. Does anyone else do this scrunchie hack to prevent water dripping down your arms when you wash your face???? It's like the only helpful thing the internet has taught me. 

The same was true for step two in my new face routine — the AVEENO® Daily Moisturizing Face Cream.

Hand holding Aveeno Daily Moisturizing Face Cream tube against a tiled background
Isabella Torchia

It's specially formulated for your face and also lightweight enough for daily use. It hydrated my winter dryness without disrupting the no-breakout thing I had going on. AND THAT'S A HUGE, HUGE WIN IN MY BOOK!!!

Isabella Torchia

And that's that. Not to be anticlimactic, but that's my new routine in its entirety. I'm a simple girl (flashback to when I was just using water to wash my face merely a week ago), so I loved how straightforward it was to make my skin look and feel so much better.

Isabella Torchia

Now, obvs this is just what worked for me personally. But if you're looking to introduce something to your daily skincare routine (or create a brand-new one from scratch like moi), I loved the Aveeno® Daily Moisturizing collection as a way to give my skin an uncomplicated, comforting boost.

Isabella Torchia