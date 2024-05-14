I Didn’t Have A Skincare Routine Until *Literally* This Year — Here’s What I Learned On My Journey

Hi! I'm Isabella, and welcome to where ALLLL the magic happens...my bathroom. Although to be quite honest, the "magic" is quite new here. And that's because after [redacted lol] years on this planet, I finally have a skincare routine.
I know, DON'T look at ME. But figuring out (and committing to) skincare products has always felt sooo overwhelming. So like most things that give me anxiety, I've just avoided them altogether. Like, this was seriously what the inside of my bathroom cabinet used to look like 🫣:
And while I've resorted to becoming "girl who just splashes water on her face and uses whatever lotion is on sale," it was becoming obvious my skin needed some SERIOUS love and attention after this winter.
Thankfully, Aveeno® must have radar that sensed my skin felt like literal construction paper. They sent me their Daily Moisturizing collection to help out on my face and body skincare quest.
Well...shoutout to all my haters, because guess what? I STUCK WITH IT. And it was actually really easy. So if you're like me and don't know where to start, here's everything I used this week to get my skin back on track for spring.
I'll start off with my body, which needed the most help. Now stay with me here, but I incorporated not one but TWO lotions into my daily routine. First is the AVEENO® Daily Moisturizing Lotion.
This lotion (and ALL the products in this lineup) are formulated with colloidal oatmeal. It's an ingredient that moisturizes and prevents dry skin.
Throughout the week, I discovered I actually liked using this as a NIGHT lotion. It doesn't feel greasy getting into my sheets, and it's been a treat waking up still feeling soft (it's clinically proven to moisturize for 24 hours).
I looooove how light this feels, and it also absorbs within seconds. Not only do I use it in the mornings, but after showering too. Because it's so sheer and silky, it gives my skin a nice little glow as I'm going about my day.
Luckily, I definitely noticed the oat working its lil' magic to help strengthen my skin's moisture barrier as I toweled off throughout the week.
Something also very glamorous about me is that I have spring allergies that can make my arms super itchy. But I was pleasantly surprised how relieved they felt post-shower.
Likeeeeee after just a week of using those three products, my body not only felt more hydrated, but LOOKED more hydrated too. Look at this mid-day shine! 👇
Last up was perhaps my biggest hill to climb — my face. This is where my sword has fallen in the past, BUT there were only two products involved during the week. Now, that I could manage! First up was the AVEENO® Daily Moisturizing Facial Cleanser.
Despite being dryer than the literal Sahara Desert, I've been acne-free lately, which is rare for me. So I was a little nervous to disrupt that by introducing a new face wash.
After a week, no new breakouts, though. The oat in this cleanser feels super soothing as it works to restore the skin's microbiome. It left my face feeling soft, and was gentle enough for me to actually use every day.
It's specially formulated for your face and also lightweight enough for daily use. It hydrated my winter dryness without disrupting the no-breakout thing I had going on. AND THAT'S A HUGE, HUGE WIN IN MY BOOK!!!
And that's that. Not to be anticlimactic, but that's my new routine in its entirety. I'm a simple girl (flashback to when I was just using water to wash my face merely a week ago), so I loved how straightforward it was to make my skin look and feel so much better.
Now, obvs this is just what worked for me personally. But if you're looking to introduce something to your daily skincare routine (or create a brand-new one from scratch like moi), I loved the Aveeno® Daily Moisturizing collection as a way to give my skin an uncomplicated, comforting boost.