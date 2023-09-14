"I Thought It Was Pope-Yes": 29 Words People Mispronounced And The Hilarious Ways They Said Them

Sometimes you get tripped up pronouncing a word that you've only seen written down because phonetics can be tricky! These are 29 words people admitted to learning how to pronounce a little later than they probably wanted to.
1."Facade. I thought it was pronounced fake-aid. And I’m in real estate. So damn embarrassing 🫢."
12."Why is no one here saying lingerie? For the longest time, I thought it was 'lin-jur-ee,' rhyming with 'jury.' I was absolutely appalled the first time I heard the word while also looking at the spelling!"
22."I definitely didn't know how to say 'cerulean' for the LONGEST time. When I was little and reading my Crayola colors, I was adding a C and pronouncing it 'SIRK-yoo-leen.' Then a childhood friend told me it was pronounced 'KER-leen.' I kinda settled on 'seh-ruh-LEEN' until I heard it as 'seh-ROO-lee-in.' JEEZ."
28."Indict is one of mine. There was a big legal case going on when I first read the word in a news article (can’t remember the case). At the same time though I was hearing about the case on NPR and they kept saying this word that was pronounced 'in-dite.' I started to get suspicious that maybe they were the same word so I avoided saying it all together until the day the person got indicted and I excitedly announced to my crush that the person was 'in-dik-ted.' Cue my horror after I ran out of the room to google the pronunciation like I should have done in the first place."