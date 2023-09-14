"I Thought It Was Pope-Yes": 29 Words People Mispronounced And The Hilarious Ways They Said Them

28.

"Indict is one of mine. There was a big legal case going on when I first read the word in a news article (can’t remember the case). At the same time though I was hearing about the case on NPR and they kept saying this word that was pronounced 'in-dite.' I started to get suspicious that maybe they were the same word so I avoided saying it all together until the day the person got indicted and I excitedly announced to my crush that the person was 'in-dik-ted.' Cue my horror after I ran out of the room to google the pronunciation like I should have done in the first place."