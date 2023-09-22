    13 Pictures With Unidentified Photographed Objects In Them (Like, Literally, Nobody Knows What They Are)

    The trail cam photo will haunt my dreams.

    Audrey Engvalson
    by Audrey Engvalson

    BuzzFeed Staff

    One of my favorite subreddits is r/whatisthisthing because humans never cease to amaze me. Someone can post half of a rusty circle and say, "What is this thing I found in my garage" and in mere seconds, someone else will be like, "That's a brake pad from a 1960 Chevy Camaro." It's wild.

    Due to how efficiently objects can be identified, it's always interesting to me to see pictures of things that nobody has an explanation for. So here are some of the most puzzling photos that nobody has been able to ID yet.

    1. "A friend bought a box of these at an auction and we can't figure out what they are? The little 'wing' is movable. They are all made of wood."

    wooden ball
    u/campnate1

    Some extra context in the comments: it has little numbers engraved on it, a small hole on the other side, and has no smell.

    2. "Please help me identify this thing. I found it in the woods. Is it human work or natural? It's quite heavy."

    a metal squiggly object that&#x27;s measured at 9 inches
    u/gregas3

    Some extra context from the comments: It's not soft, it won't scratch, it's not oxidizing, it was found in a European forest, and it has a diameter of 10 centimeters.

    3. "Old French kitchen utensil..what is it? Its use?"

    u-shaped tool with wooden handles
    u/Aiken_Drumn

    Some context from the comments: Has the branding on the front that says "The Baboon."

    4. "The top and bottom portions slide back and forth. It looks like it has been handled a lot, as the coloring has worn down a lot. There seems to be a signature on the bottom but that is too worn to read."

    looks like a fish with pointy teeth that slide back and forth
    More context from the comments: "The two halves only glide back and forth. There is no way to apply pressure to make them clip or hold something. The entire piece is made of wood with the decorative elements slightly raised. It seems to be a stain or a thin paint coat. All other elements are firmly attached. It is built in such a way to that you cannot easily see any of the mechanism that allows it to glide nor the dowel rods that stop the piece from extending further." — u/curiousgurl (original poster)

    5. "WITT - marble like piece found on the beach in coastal Washington with an engraving."

    marble ball with an engraving
    u/dickbutts27

    Some context from the comments: It looks like a little gnome guy:

    the lines outlined to show a drawing of a gnome
    6. "Metal shoes with fins that strap on to feet."

    metal shoe contraption with buckles
    u/lokiswan

    More context from the comments: "Possibly Splatchers or Pattens, but I can't find any reference for metal ones, so perhaps they have another purpose. Fins have hinges. My title describes the thing." —u/lokiswan

    7. "This was taken by a trail cam on my Dad's property, other than ET what is this?"

    x-ray-like photo looks like there&#x27;s an alien
    u/yotesmygoats

    More context from the comments: It was taken in the Pacific Northwest, and doesn't match up with a horse's snout.

    8. "Water (or other substance) goes in, doesn't come out. There's no hole between the two sides so it can't be an hourglass like I first thought."

    glass globe
    u/Supermau2001

    Additional context from the comments: It was found with vintage glass at an estate sale, there is no hole between both sides, and there are very fine holes at the end of either side, but they are so fine that water has a hard time getting out.

    9. "This thing is in an F150 my parents bought. Looks like a little speaker? Thought it might be for the backup sensors but it doesn’t seem to make any noise."

    small camera-like object inside a truck
    u/ttoilleg

    Additonal context from the comments: It seems to have 'hi,' 'lo,' and 'off.' switches, is not a factory part, and has no lights.

    10. "What is this odd board game? Reverse image searches show nothing."

    game pieces with a wooden board with the words, yes, do, go, stay, don&#x27;t go, no
    u/XPGamingYT

    Additional context from the comments: The box is stainless steel, it says "Nokia" under it, and it was found in a house.

    11. "Found at the bottom of the lake. It’s booze. I haven’t died yet..."

    thin, tall, engraved glass bottle with liquid in it
    u/Skrogbusy

    Additional context from the comments: Says .5L on the bottom of the bottle, has a vine pattern on it, was found at the bottom of a lake in Canada, and it tasted like a sweeter version of whiskey.

    12. "What is this strange shovel? Found it at a liquidation store."

    the shovel looks like a leaf
    u/discovering_self

    Additional context from the comments: It looks like the brand name is "Innova" and the end of the shovel is plastic.

    13. "Metal square, about 1"x1" with fives written on it. About the weight of a quarter."

    small tile
    u/1337rattata

    Additional information from comments: It weighs eight grams and the front and back sides are identical.

    Do you know what any of these things are? Or do you have a curious object of your own? Tell us in the comments below!

    Note: Submissions have been edited for length and/or clarity.