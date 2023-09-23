17 Unbelievable Photos That Show The Sheer Overwhelming Power Of Hurricanes

1.
These remarkable windows holding back a gigantic storm surge from Hurricane Ian.
2.
This boardwalk in the Everglades that got twisty-turned by Hurricane Irma.
3.
Look at the timestamp on this security camera. A tornado did this damage in a matter of 23 seconds.
4.
This tree that Hurricane Irma completely exposed.
5.
This cyclone in Ireland that de-appled all of these trees.
6.
This photo of a piece of wood that went straight through this palm tree after a tornado.
7.
This before and after shot that showed the absolute power of Hurricane Ian.
8.
This boat that Hurricane Ian decided to gently displace.
9.
When mother nature said, "Tornados aren't scary enough, let's add fire" to this wildfire tornado in Yorba Linda, California.
10.
This photo of a rollercoaster submerged in the Atlantic by Hurricane Sandy seven months after the storm hit.
11.
This scar left by a tornado's path.
12.
And these trees left with a scar from Hurricane Harvey six months after the storm hit.
13.
This terrifying photo of a storm surge over a street sign taken after Hurricane Harvey.
14.
This house in Georgia that got completely displaced (and separated from its foundation) after a tornado.
15.
The massive waves sent to this lighthouse in south Wales before Hurricane Ophelia hit.
16.
This flooded image of the New York subway after Hurricane Sandy.
17.
Finally, this line that marks where the water levels rose to on this building during Hurricane Katrina. Unbelievable.