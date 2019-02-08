 back to top

You Could Be One Of 8 Dog Breeds In This Quiz, So Spend A Day As A Dog To Find Out

Don't pee on the carpet while you're taking this.

Audrey Worboys
  1. What's the first thing you do when you wake up?
    Go greet your human
    Go greet your human
    Get the newspaper for your human
    Get the newspaper for your human
    Stretch
    Stretch
    Wait patiently for breakfast
    Wait patiently for breakfast
  2. Your human wakes up and gives you head rubs! It's going to be a good day. Choose a place on the lawn to go potty:
  3. Choose an animal to chase outside:
    Bird
    Bird
    Squirrel
    Squirrel
    Butterfly
    Butterfly
    Other dog
    Other dog
    Cat
    Cat
    I don't have the energy to chase anything
    I don't have the energy to chase anything
  4. Phew! That was a lot of playing outside. You need to fuel up. Choose something to eat out of the garbage:
    An old banana peel
    An old banana peel
    A two-week old rotisserie chicken
    A two-week old rotisserie chicken
    A used Band-Aid
    A used Band-Aid
    An old fast food container
    An old fast food container
    Old cheese
    Old cheese
    An old shoe
    An old shoe
  5. Yummy! Now you're ready to play some more. What are you going to play with?
    A tennis ball
    A tennis ball
    A bone
    A bone
    A rope
    A rope
    A stick
    A stick
    A squeaky toy
    A squeaky toy
    Ready for plays? Nah, fam. I'm ready for lays.
    Ready for plays? Nah, fam. I'm ready for lays.
  6. Your human is asking for you to come over! It's time for pets!!! Which kind of pets are your favorite?
    Tummy rubs
    Snoot rubs
    Butt rubs
    Paw massage
    Back scritches
    Nuzzles

  7. During your afternoon walk, you stop to smell the...
    Stop sign
    Stop sign
    Fire hydrant
    Fire hydrant
    Crack in the sidewalk
    Crack in the sidewalk
    Mailbox
    Mailbox
    Bush
    Bush
    Curb
    Curb
  8. So many smells. When you get home, your humans ask you if you want to play with them. Of course you do!!!
    Frisbee
    Frisbee
    Ball
    Ball
    Tug of war
    Tug of war
  9. What a fun day! It's time for snoozes. Where are you going to go to sleep?
    On the couch
    On the floor by the humans
    In bed with the humans
    In your bed
    Sprawled out on the floor of the living room
    On top of the clean pile of laundry
