You Could Be One Of 8 Dog Breeds In This Quiz, So Spend A Day As A Dog To Find Out

-
Go greet your humanVia GettyGet the newspaper for your humanVia GettyStretchVia GettyWait patiently for breakfastVia Getty
-
Via GettyVia GettyVia GettyVia GettyVia GettyVia GettyVia GettyVia GettyVia Getty
-
BirdVia GettySquirrelVia GettyButterflyVia GettyOther dogVia GettyCatVia GettyI don't have the energy to chase anythingVia Getty
-
An old banana peelVia GettyA two-week old rotisserie chickenVia GettyA used Band-AidVia GettyAn old fast food containerVia GettyOld cheeseVia GettyAn old shoeVia Getty
-
A tennis ballVia GettyA boneVia GettyA ropeVia GettyA stickVia GettyA squeaky toyVia GettyReady for plays? Nah, fam. I'm ready for lays.Via Getty
-
-
Stop signVia GettyFire hydrantVia GettyCrack in the sidewalkVia GettyMailboxVia GettyBushVia GettyCurbVia Getty
-
FrisbeeVia GettyBallVia GettyTug of warVia Getty
-
Browse Sections
© 2019 BuzzFeed, Inc
Reporting on what you care about. We hold major institutions accountable and expose wrongdoing.We test and find the best products. No matter your budget, we got you covered.Search, watch, and cook every single Tasty recipe and video ever - all in one place!Self care and ideas to help you live a healthier, happier life.Something for everyone interested in hair, makeup, style, and body positivity.