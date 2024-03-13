This AI Generator Will Reveal Your Pet's Renaissance Portrait

Have you ever thought your cat was prettier than the "Mona Lisa"? That your dog was more regal than King Louis XIV? Well, now, with technological magic, we can help you turn your favorite animal into a Renaissance portrait with all the ornate detail they deserve. Ready?
Want to take more infinity quizzes powered by the magic of AI? You can find them here! This post was enhanced using AI-powered creativity tools. Find out more about how our new infinity quizzes work here.
Share This Article
Want to get your very own quizzes and posts featured on BuzzFeed’s homepage and app?