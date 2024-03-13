Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed
  • Quiz badge

This AI Generator Will Reveal Your Pet's Renaissance Portrait

My dog ate my leftover curry while I was sleeping last night, but because he looks so distinguished in this portrait, it's hard for me to yell at such a noble sir.

Audrey Engvalson
by Audrey Engvalson

BuzzFeed Staff

Have you ever thought your cat was prettier than the "Mona Lisa"? That your dog was more regal than King Louis XIV? Well, now, with technological magic, we can help you turn your favorite animal into a Renaissance portrait with all the ornate detail they deserve. Ready?

Illustration of a white cat dressed in an ornate, historical costume within an elaborate frame

Want to take more infinity quizzes powered by the magic of AI? You can find them hereThis post was enhanced using AI-powered creativity tools. Find out more about how our new infinity quizzes work here.

Want to get your very own quizzes and posts featured on BuzzFeed’s homepage and app?

Become a Community Contributor.
promo

Sign up to get started

Learn more about Community