10 Little Hacks From Math Nerds That I Tried And Memorized Because They're So Easy And Useful

    Recently, I asked the BuzzFeed Community for their best math trick. I'm not talking quantum physics here, but just, you know, an easy way to figure out how much butter I need if I'm doubling a recipe. The answers are remarkably useful, so without further ado, here they are!

    1. "Sales! If something is 70% off, you are paying 30%. If something is $150 on sale for 70% off rather than figure out 10% and multiply by 7 and subtract that from $150."

    "And then if you do figure it out, to subtract $105 from $150??), take that 10% and multiply it by what you’re GOING TO PAY. So in this case: $15 X 3 = $45."

    2. Find the area of an equal-sided shape by multiplying the center an edge, the length of one side, and half the amount of sides.

    "If you were to find the area of a pentagon, octagon, etc. instead of using perimeter x apothem x 1/2, you can count the number of sides, ex: a pentagon 5/2 (the amount of sides divided by 2) x length of one side x apothem. Works every time."

    3. "Very small and is just a parlor trick, but if you multiply any double-digit number by 11, then you just add the two numbers of the double-digit together and put that in the middle."

    4. "The one that a lot of people find helpful, especially if you cook or bake a decent bit, is the following: multiplying fractions is no problem--top times top (numerator multiplied by numerator) over bottom times bottom (denominator multiplied by denominator)."

    5. Divisibility rules are wildly useful.

    2: Even numbers.

    3: The sum of the digits is divisible by 3 (516 is divisible by 3 bc 5+1+6=12, and 12 is divisible by 3. And it’s recursive and do another round.

    4: Literally nothing matters except for the final 2 digits—those have to be divisible by 4. 5,6715,324 is divisible by 4 bc 24 is divisible by 4.

    5: Ends in 5 or 0

    6: Divisible by 3 AND even.

    9: Same rule as 3’s, but now it’s if the sum of the digits is divisible by 9. 918 is divisible by 9 bc 9+1+8=18 and 18 is divisible by 9.

    10: Ends in 0.

    6. "Percent can be tricky, especially if you don’t have a calculator, BUT, they’re 'reversible' (not proper math term)."

    "Say you needed to know 12% of 25. That’s not the easiest math to figure out in your head. However 25% of 12 is much easier to calculate because that is just 1/4 of 12.

    25% of 12 is 3. And 12% of 25 is 3."

    7. "To divide by 5 in your head, double the number, then move the decimal point once to the left (divide by 10)"

    8. "When I add, I break it down and do easy first, then hard. So for 25 + 56, I do 25 + 50 = 75 + 6 = 81"

    9. "The nines multiplication hand trick!"

    10. "It’s easier to add numbers that end in 0, so kind of a different take on another comment...This especially helps with mental math. You could even take it a next step by saying 39 is “1” away from 40. So instead of adding 73+39, you add 70+40, which is 110, then subtract the “1” and get the final answer of 109."

    Do you have a math tip you swear by? Tell us all about it in the comments below!