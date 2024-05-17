    13 Black And White Photos Transformed Into Full-Color That'll Make You Look At History In A Completely Different Way

    Wow, now I really want to see a turn-of-the-century French fashion show.

    Audrey Engvalson
    by Audrey Engvalson

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Recently, I found out AI can recolor old photos, so scoured for photos from The Los Angeles County Museum of Art and the Library of Congress to see if AI magic could breathe some new life into some old photos. Here are the results!

    1. This shoe from the early 1910s that would've made Dorothy jealous. Sometimes, it's hard for me to remember that garments from this era weren't in varying shades of gray.

    Harris & Ewing / Via loc.gov
    Harris & Ewing / Via loc.gov
    Harris & Ewing / Via loc.gov

    2. This portrait of Lillian Russell, a reknowned stage actor and singer in the 19th and early 20th century.

    WM Morrison / Via loc.gov
    WM Morrison / Via loc.gov
    WM Morrison / Via loc.gov

    3. This late-1800s group of tennis players who are wearing, quite frankly, the longest pairs of socks I've ever seen in my life.

    Charley Henry Currier / Via loc.gov
    Charley Henry Currier / Via loc.gov
    Charley Henry Currier / Via loc.gov

    4. This absolutely gorgeous photo of a French fashion show taken by Charles Reutlinger, a photographer who was all the rage in the 1800s.

    Charles Reutlinger / Via collections.lacma.org
    Charles Reutlinger / Via collections.lacma.org
    Charles Reutlinger / Via collections.lacma.org

    5. This snapshot of American aviator Glenn Curtiss's wife, Lena, behind the controls of a plane in 1910.

    Bain News Service / Via loc.gov
    Bain News Service / Via loc.gov
    Bain News Service / Via loc.gov

    6. This taxi from 1921 that's making me seriously wonder how long taxis have had total claim over the checkerboard pattern.

    Herbert French / Via loc.gov
    Herbert French / Via loc.gov
    Herbert French / Via loc.gov

    7. These swimsuits from pre-1910 that, having lived in California and Florida, make my armpits moisten just looking at them.

    Detroit Publishing Co. / Via loc.gov
    Detroit Publishing Co. / Via loc.gov
    Detroit Publishing Co. / Via loc.gov

    8. This photo of a baseball player on the New York Female Giants. In 1913, there were two New York Female Giants teams, red and blue.

    Bain News Service / Via loc.gov
    Bain News Service / Via loc.gov
    Bain News Service / Via loc.gov

    9. This portrait of Abe Lincoln taken in 1865, the same year the US Civil War ended.

    Alexander Gardner / Via loc.gov
    Alexander Gardner / Via loc.gov
    Alexander Gardner / Via loc.gov

    10. This vibrant Chinese dragon on parade during the Fourth of July sometime between 1910–1915.

    Bain News Service / Via loc.gov
    Bain News Service / Via loc.gov
    Bain News Service / Via loc.gov

    11. This snapshot of William Howard Taft playing cards with his wife en route to the Philippines in 1900.

    William Howard Taft / Via loc.gov
    William Howard Taft / Via loc.gov
    William Howard Taft / Via loc.gov

    12. This photo from 1917 of Duke Kahanamoku, a five-time Olympic medalist who popularized the sport of surfing.

    Floyd Lavinius Parks / Via collections.lacma.org
    Floyd Lavinius Parks / Via collections.lacma.org
    Floyd Lavinius Parks / Via collections.lacma.org

    13. Finally, this photo taken of and by Francis Benjamin Johnston, a famous photographer at the turn of the century who made a lasting impact on women in photography.

    Francis Benjamin Johnston / Via loc.gov
    Francis Benjamin Johnston / Via loc.gov
    Francis Benjamin Johnston / Via loc.gov