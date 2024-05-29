1.

"I was an innkeeper at a 24-room historic inn in Vermont for several years. One of our hard and fast rules was that we never called a guest if they left an item in their room, and it was found after they checked out. We documented and held items (usually phone chargers, clothing, sunglasses...occasionally a camera or jewelry). Still, unless the guest called US to look for their item, it stayed on the list and was found. The reason was that we knew nothing about the private lives of the people who stayed with us and we never knew when Mrs. Smith was going to answer the phone and tell us that Mr. Smith wasn't at a quaint Vermont inn last weekend, he was at a dentist convention in Toledo. Whoops. That lesson was learned the hard way. And only once."