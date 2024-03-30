I Spent 2.5 Days In A US Hospital Giving Birth — Here's What The Bill For My C-Section Looks Like

First off, I started having contractions at noon on a Wednesday. We were convinced exercise would help walk the baby out, so we went to the zoo. Contractions were five minutes apart. All day, they were around five minutes apart. We went to a hockey game later that night, and contractions were uncomfortable enough for me to cross my fingers we didn't go into overtime. I decided to get checked out that night. The nurses checked for dilation (1.5 cm), waited an hour to see if I'd progress (I didn't), and a doctor stopped by for a few minutes to tell me when to come back. My bill for that hospital visit was $1,146. The out-of-pocket expense: $203.22.