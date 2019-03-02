If You Can Answer All 10 Of These Trivia Questions, You're Smarter Than 85% Of Humanity

-
The gang from Scooby-Doo!
The gang consists of five members: Velma, Daphne, Scooby-Doo, Shaggy, and Fred.
-
The first option!
The correct color order is blue, red, yellow, blue, green, then red.
-
Emmental!
Emmental is considered medium-hard, while the rest are considered soft cheeses.
-
Amy Adams
Glenn Close
Tom Cruise
Billy Bob Thornton
Billy Bob Thornton!
The 1996 film Sling Blade won him the Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay.
-
Green, orange, blue, and whiteYellow, orange, blue, and whiteGreen, yellow, blue, and whiteGreen, yellow, orange, and whiteGreen, yellow, blue, and orange
Green, yellow, blue, and white!
-
Antigone!
Antigone was written by Sophocles!
-
Mercury
Venus
Jupiter
Mars
Venus!
The average surface temperature of Venus is 864° Fahrenheit.
-
"Mary Had a Little Lamb"!
The rest are to the tune of "Twinkle Twinkle Little Star."
-

Challenger Deep!
It has a depth of almost 11,000 meters.
-
48!
The first number increases by two, the second by four, the next by six, and the following by eight. The next number in the pattern would be increased by 10.
