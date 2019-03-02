 back to top

If You Can Answer All 10 Of These Trivia Questions, You're Smarter Than 85% Of Humanity

You've got this!!

  1. Which of these is not a group of four?
    Correct
    Incorrect
    The Scooby-Doo Gang
    Correct
    Incorrect
    The Beatles
    Correct
    Incorrect
    The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
    Correct
    Incorrect
    The Ghostbusters
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    The gang from Scooby-Doo!

    The gang consists of five members: Velma, Daphne, Scooby-Doo, Shaggy, and Fred.

    The gang from Scooby-Doo!
    Via Warner Bros.

  2. Which logo below is the correct logo for Google?
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    The first option!

    The correct color order is blue, red, yellow, blue, green, then red.

    The first option!
    Via Google

  3. Which of these is not a soft cheese?
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Gorgonzola
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Brie
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Emmental
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Camembert
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    Emmental!

    Emmental is considered medium-hard, while the rest are considered soft cheeses.

    Emmental!
    Via Getty

  4. Which of these actors has won an Academy Award?
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Amy Adams
    Via Getty
    Amy Adams
    Via Getty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Glenn Close
    Via Getty
    Glenn Close
    Via Getty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Tom Cruise
    Via Getty
    Tom Cruise
    Via Getty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Billy Bob Thornton
    Via Getty
    Billy Bob Thornton
    Via Getty
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    Billy Bob Thornton!

    The 1996 film Sling Blade won him the Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay.

    Billy Bob Thornton!
    Via Getty

  5. Which four colors make up the flag of Brazil?
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Green, orange, blue, and white
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Yellow, orange, blue, and white
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Green, yellow, blue, and white
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Green, yellow, orange, and white
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Green, yellow, blue, and orange
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    Green, yellow, blue, and white!

    Green, yellow, blue, and white!
    Via Getty

  6. Which of these plays is not credited to William Shakespeare?
    Correct
    Incorrect
    <i>Troilus and Cressida</i><br />
    Correct
    Incorrect
    <i>Antigone</i><br />
    Correct
    Incorrect
    <i>Cymbeline</i>
    Correct
    Incorrect
    <i>Pericles</i><br />
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    Antigone!

    Antigone was written by Sophocles!

    Antigone!
    Via Getty

  7. Which is the hottest planet in our solar system?
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Mercury
    Via Getty
    Mercury
    Via Getty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Venus
    Via Getty
    Venus
    Via Getty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Jupiter
    Via Getty
    Jupiter
    Via Getty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Mars
    Via Getty
    Mars
    Via Getty
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    Venus!

    The average surface temperature of Venus is 864° Fahrenheit.

    Venus!
    Via Getty

  8. Which of the following children's songs does not have the same tune as the rest?
    Correct
    Incorrect
    "Baa Baa Black Sheep"
    Correct
    Incorrect
    "Twinkle Twinkle Little Star"
    Correct
    Incorrect
    "The ABC Song"
    Correct
    Incorrect
    "Mary Had A Little Lamb"
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    "Mary Had a Little Lamb"!

    The rest are to the tune of "Twinkle Twinkle Little Star."

  9. The deepest known point in the ocean is referred to as:
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Challenger Deep
    Via Getty
    Via Getty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Mariana's Point
    Via Getty
    Via Getty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Poseidon's Depth
    Via Getty
    Via Getty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Oceanic Limit
    Via Getty
    Via Getty
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    Challenger Deep!

    It has a depth of almost 11,000 meters.

    Challenger Deep!
    Via Getty

  10. Finally, which number would complete this pattern: 16, 18, 22, 28, 36, ...
    Correct
    Incorrect
    44
    Correct
    Incorrect
    46
    Correct
    Incorrect
    48
    Correct
    Incorrect
    42
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    48!

    The first number increases by two, the second by four, the next by six, and the following by eight. The next number in the pattern would be increased by 10.

