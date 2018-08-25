Please Enjoy All Of These Game Show Answers That Made Me Laugh, But Also Facepalm

Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On vk Share On vk Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On lineapp Share On lineapp Share On twitter Share On twitter Share Share On email Share On email Email Share On sms Share On sms Share On whatsapp Share On whatsapp Share On more Share On more More Share On tumblr Share On tumblr Share On link Share On link Share On copy Share On copy Copy Link 1. This contestant who didn't want the cops to find his secret jar: ABC 2. This contestant who went straight from a love triangle to something a bit more R-rated: Sony 3. This contestant who tried to solve the puzzle: NBC 4. This contestant who took things a little too literally: CBS Advertisement 5. This contestant, whose husband has a foreign car from Texas: VH1 6. This contestant who gets butterflies every time he shops: GSN 7. This contestant who briefly forgot how many letters were in the word "frog": ABC 8. And also forgot what season snow fell in: ABC Advertisement 9. This contestant who loves singing that classic hymn, "Kinky Boots," in church: Sony 10. This contestant who was referring to Winnie's lesser-known ancestor: ABC 11. This contestant, Edgar, who, well, I don't know what he was thinking here, but I'd love to get in his head: NBC 12. This contestant, who brought short-handled gardening tools into the mix: ABC 13. This contestant who sounds like he's seen a much more entertaining version of the Tour de France: GSN 14. And this contestant who was truly thinking outside the box with this answer: FremantleMedia North America Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On vk Share On vk Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On lineapp Share On lineapp Share On twitter Share On twitter Share Share On email Share On email Email Share On sms Share On sms Share On whatsapp Share On whatsapp Share On more Share On more More Share On tumblr Share On tumblr Share On link Share On link Share On copy Share On copy Copy Link More BuzzFeed Reviews More BuzzFeed Reviews View Comments