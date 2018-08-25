 back to top
Please Enjoy All Of These Game Show Answers That Made Me Laugh, But Also Facepalm

Hey, they still did better than I would've.

Audrey Worboys
BuzzFeed Staff

1. This contestant who didn't want the cops to find his secret jar:

ABC

2. This contestant who went straight from a love triangle to something a bit more R-rated:

Sony

3. This contestant who tried to solve the puzzle:

NBC

4. This contestant who took things a little too literally:

CBS
5. This contestant, whose husband has a foreign car from Texas:

VH1

6. This contestant who gets butterflies every time he shops:

GSN

7. This contestant who briefly forgot how many letters were in the word "frog":

ABC

8. And also forgot what season snow fell in:

ABC
9. This contestant who loves singing that classic hymn, "Kinky Boots," in church:

Sony

10. This contestant who was referring to Winnie's lesser-known ancestor:

ABC

11. This contestant, Edgar, who, well, I don't know what he was thinking here, but I'd love to get in his head:

NBC

12. This contestant, who brought short-handled gardening tools into the mix:

ABC

13. This contestant who sounds like he's seen a much more entertaining version of the Tour de France:

GSN

14. And this contestant who was truly thinking outside the box with this answer:

FremantleMedia North America
