At-Home Cooks Swear By These 5-Ingredient Recipes That Will Make Dinnertime 100% Easier

6.

"Carne con papas with a side of rice or beans and tortillas. I grew up on this meal. It's simple and delicious. You can use any meat. We used carne asada or ground beef. Pan sear, add a can of tomato sauce with a cup of water, chop up potatoes, add it to the meat mixture, bring to a boil, cover and simmer till potatoes are fork tender. If we had leftovers, my mom would make breakfast burritos with this meat mixture, scrambled eggs, cheese, and beans."