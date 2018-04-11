 back to top
Health

If You Have Any Of These Dreams, Here's What They Might Be Trying To Tell You

If only you could bookmark this list in your subconscious.

Audrey Worboys
Have you ever woken up and realized you just had a very strange dream? Have you ever wondered why you dreamt what you did? Here are 16 common dreams and what they supposedly mean:

Ashton Productions

NOTE: No one really knows why we dream. Sigmund Freud famously postulated that dreams were the expression of unconscious desires, a theory that has been debunked. Researchers do know that sleep is important for laying down memories, a process called consolidation. Some think that the process, combined with the stress hormone cortisol, might affect the quality of dreams at different sleep stages. And some believe that dreaming and nightmares function to handle fear and emotional distress. As to whether specific dreams actually have any “meaning” — well, there is no science to support that and some think dream interpretation is pretty much nonsense. But research is constantly being done to try to crack our subconscious. So even though it may be total fluff, it's still fun to take the objects and settings of our dreams and see if their "interpretations" correlate to our conscious life, isn't it?

1. Dreams about your teeth falling out:

If you have a dream about your teeth falling out, it could mean that you're feeling repressed or controlled in some way. This could also mean that you let something out of your mouth that you shouldn't have, such as a secret or gossip.

2. Dreams about sex:

If you have dreams about sex with a current partner, it signals a tight bond between the two of you. If you dream about sex with strangers, your physical needs might not be fulfilled. If you find yourself dreaming of an ex a while after you've broken up, it could mean that you're having a hard time letting go.

3. Dreams about falling:

Falling dreams could mean that you lost control of something in your life. Recalling the setting around the fall can help you determine what it's referring to. If you fall all the way down and hit the bottom, it could signal that you've reached the end of something in your life, whether it be a relationship, a job, or a big change. Gathering context clues can help you address the reasons you're having this dream.

4. Dreams about flying:

If you have a flying dream, that could mean that you want a release from the pressures of everyday life. When you experience flying, you feel limitless. It could translate to something in your life that you feel good about accomplishing. Be mindful of where you were flying and what direction you were flying in. If you were flying helicopter flyby-style, you're probably determined to get something done. If you're flying backwards, it could suggest that you're feeling nostalgic.

5. Dreams about hiding:

When you're hiding in your dreams, you either desire protection or you feel as if there's some part of you that you're trying to shield off from the world. When you evaluate these dreams, try to think about what happened that day. Is there some aspect of you that you wish you could show? Is there someting making you uneasy? These clues can lead you to the reasons you're having these dreams.

6. Dreams about jumping:

Jumping in a dream can show your eagerness towards something you're enthusiastic about, or the joy you've recently felt in overcoming an obstacle. If you jump in a negative context, such as over lava or extremely far and uncomfortable distances, it could mean that you feel nervous about events that occurred during that day or something that you have coming up.

7. Dreams about being late:

If you're running late in your dreams, you may feel like you're missing an opportunity in your conscious life. It could also mean that there's something in your way of moving forward in your life or limiting you in some way.

8. Dreams about being naked:

If you're naked in a dream, it could mean that you feel like you're inadequate. Low confidence and being ashamed of your shortcomings can have an impact as to whether or not you have this dream. Usually, remembering where you were naked can give you a clue as to what you may not be addressing in your conscious life.

9. Dreams about being trapped:

If you're trapped, it could mean that you feel stuck in a situation that you don't necessarily know how to take control of. If you're having conflict with someone, but there isn't an easy resolution to it, you might be having these dreams. If someone else is trapped in your dream, it could mean that you think you're losing control of them and you feel like they're making the wrong decisions.

10. Dreams about getting chased:

If you're getting chased, that's probably because you're trying to avoid something in your life. Huffington Post sat down with psychotherapist Richard Nicoletti, who said it's important to recognize the person or thing that's chasing you, as that may lead you to understand what the dream could be referring to.

11. Dreams about having to use the bathroom:

Going potty in a dream might mean that you're desperate to let something off of your chest.

12. Dreams about taking an exam:

Taking an exam, or trying to at least, may mean that you're worried about forgetting something very important in your waking life. It also might mean that you're worried about procrastinating and the effects it could have on the outcome of something you've deemed to be important.

13. Dreams about water:

If you've had this dream before, take a moment to try to recall what kind of water was in it. How deep was it? Was it calm? Turbulent? Clear? Murky? All of these factors can have a different meaning. For example, if you're watching huge waves crash along the shore, it could mean you're acknowledging some complicated feelings, but you're not addressing them. If you're in the choppy water, it could mean that you feel scared and overwhelmed. You can learn a lot from your dream if you recognize the role the water is playing in it.

14. Dreams about seeing a celebrity:

Behavioral therapist Shelley Smith sat down with Huffington Post and explained that, "Celebrities typically, in our culture and worldwide, portray and carry some kind of message that’s associated with personal accomplishment or lack thereof." When you dream about a celebrity, it could mean that you're trying to maintain a higher level of success. Who the celebrity is and the feelings that they evoke can give you insight as to what the dream is trying to tell you.

15. Dreams about spiders:

There are a few routes this dream can take. If you dream that you are caught in a spiderweb, it could mean that there is a sticky situation in your life that you feel caught in or need to address. If you dream of a spider in your house just chillin', then, well, that's actually a sign of good luck.

16. Dreams about death:

Death in dreams is almost always scary, but the meaning behind it is usually that something is coming to an end in your life. It's less of a foretelling about real life, and more of a way to evaluate feelings, emotions, and parts of your life that you are and aren't ready to let go.

Have you had a crazy dream that actually kind of made sense IRL? Share it with us in the comments below!

