16 Movie Facts And Details That I Never Would've Caught Myself

Some filmmakers really do think of everything.

Audrey Engvalson
by Audrey Engvalson

BuzzFeed Staff

I cannot BELIEVE how eagle-eyed movie enthusiasts are. That's why I find these 17 movie detail tweets undeniably interesting.

And be sure to follow the accounts that made you laugh to make your feed even better!

1. This little scientific shockwave in The Watchmen:

Warner Bros. / Via Twitter: @MrNiceGuy513

2. This thoughtful costuming from The Notebook:

New Line/courtesy Everett Collection / Via Twitter: @notgwendalupe

3. This eagle-eyed Easter egg in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire:

Warner Bros. / Via Twitter: @FilmEasterEggs

4. This translation in The Last Jedi:

Lucasfilm / Via Twitter: @sw_holocron

5. This small clap as a nod to Dolores's gift in Encanto:

Disney / Via Twitter: @encantogifs

6. This interesting inspiration in Tarzan:

Disney / Via Twitter: @Factsonfilm

7. This little nod to her voice actor in Mulan:

Twitter: @MingNa

8. This Kathleen Kennedy correlation (since she was a producer on both):

Universal / Warner Bros. / Via Twitter: @ShawnRobare

9. This tiny little graphology callback in Coraline:

Focus Features / Via Twitter: @girIsonfiIm

10. This strange connection:

Twitter: @BenStiller

This is a Mugatu in Zoolander on the left and Star Trek on the right:

Paramount Pictures, CBS

11. This clever nod in Joker:

Warner Bros. / Via Twitter: @DarkStrangerfdm

12. This creative solution in The Lego Movie:

Warner Bros. / Via Twitter: @Bandygrass

13. This continuity win in Toy Story 3 and Toy Story 4:

Pixar / Via Twitter: @Animated_Antic

14. This wild production fact in Love Actually:

Universal/courtesy Everett Collection / Via Twitter: @madelexne

15. This small audio cue in Interstellar:

&quot;Each tick you hear is a whole day passing on Earth&quot;
@FilmEasterEggs / Via Twitter: @FilmEasterEggs

16. Finally, this little detail in Cars which I never would've ever picked up on myself.

Pixar / Via Twitter: @megslou99