16 Movie Facts And Details That I Never Would've Caught Myself
Some filmmakers really do think of everything.
I cannot BELIEVE how eagle-eyed movie enthusiasts are. That's why I find these 17 movie detail tweets undeniably interesting.
And be sure to follow the accounts that made you laugh to make your feed even better!
1. This little scientific shockwave in The Watchmen:
Cool Movie Detail: THE WATCHMEN— Jimmy Folino #WhoDey 🐅- BLM, StopAsianHate 🏳️🌈 (@MrNiceGuy513) November 12, 2019
The Shockwave from Dr. Manhattan teleportation pushes the ink inside Rorschach’s mask. pic.twitter.com/YexHxoJviC
2. This thoughtful costuming from The Notebook:
in case you never noticed: the older version of Allie and Noah wear the same colors of when we are first introduced to them, a subtle detail that works in the plot of the movie pic.twitter.com/HARV7qQTBa— Pop Culture Posts (@notgwendalupe) June 25, 2023
3. This eagle-eyed Easter egg in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire:
In Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005), you can see the snake Nagini slithering in the reflection of the Warner Brother's logo, a subtle detail that's easy to miss. The first shot in the film is of Nagini slithering toward her master pic.twitter.com/FV4h2M43lg— Film Easter Eggs & Details (@FilmEasterEggs) October 25, 2018
4. This translation in The Last Jedi:
Did you know? The famous line “I have a bad feeling about this” is not spoken in The Last Jedi. However, BB-8 does beep it in the first scene of the film, a detail shown in the script pic.twitter.com/bapzMzXQGT— Star Wars Holocron (@sw_holocron) November 4, 2022
5. This small clap as a nod to Dolores's gift in Encanto:
#encanto #dolores clapping with her fingers pic.twitter.com/Yz3mqbFIRV— encanto gifs 🕯 (@encantogifs) January 2, 2022
6. This interesting inspiration in Tarzan:
In 'Tarzan' (1999), his 'tree surfing' movements were based off Tony Hawk skateboarding. Animator Glen Keane was inspired to give Tarzan an 'extreme sports' makeover because of his son's love for thempic.twitter.com/Suf8YzWTY7— Film Facts 🎬 (@Factsonfilm) March 15, 2020
7. This little nod to her voice actor in Mulan:
I obviously have a “tell” on the red carpet! Touching my hair. 😂— Ming-Na Wen (@MingNa) February 8, 2019
In the scene between Mulan & her father under the cherry blossom tree, Mulan strokes her hair. My mom said that was when she saw ME. Animators saw it too! Guess I’ve had this nervous habit for awhile now! 😁😎 https://t.co/PXEcutvB28
8. This Kathleen Kennedy correlation (since she was a producer on both):
Guys, GUYS, is Dennis Nedry homaging the Goonies in Jurassic Park?!? #stephenspielberg #goonies #jurassicpark #dennisnedry pic.twitter.com/oIc0vcvSvS— Shawn Robare (@ShawnRobare) November 2, 2017
9. This tiny little graphology callback in Coraline:
random movie detail i love and think about daily is how a double lowercase o means that the person who wrote it is lying and since there was only one double loop in the cake the other mother made for coraline it means that she is welcome but not home pic.twitter.com/KCHv6XazBn— 𓂀 (@girIsonfiIm) October 2, 2021
10. This strange connection:
Mugatu is named after a Star Trek creature. Hansel is named after a young German boy who hunts witches.— Ben Stiller (@BenStiller) January 31, 2016
11. This clever nod in Joker:
The Batman Easter Egg in the Joker movie was very clever pic.twitter.com/oJmNNFpAw2— Fdm (@DarkStrangerfdm) July 16, 2023
12. This creative solution in The Lego Movie:
Because #LEGO characters have no muscular structure and can't articulate in more than a few places, The LEGO Movie actually used other Brick types to create Animation Smears for smoother movement between frames. Such a cool detail that's so easy to miss! 😮 pic.twitter.com/AjkBIeRrKe— Sandy Gordon⚡️ (@Bandygrass) June 8, 2018
13. This continuity win in Toy Story 3 and Toy Story 4:
I love this attention to detail that Pixar did for the third and fourth Toy Story films. If you look very carefully, you can see the stitching on Woody's arm which was torn in the second film and fixed by Andy at the end of the movie. It's an excellent use of attention to detail. pic.twitter.com/e8piysxW2I— Animated Antic (@Animated_Antic) June 28, 2019
14. This wild production fact in Love Actually:
Yearly reminder that there is only a five year age gap between Thomas Brodie-Sangster and Keira Knightley in Love Actually pic.twitter.com/ciC4v75ZPO— MLJ (@madelexne) December 14, 2019
16. Finally, this little detail in Cars which I never would've ever picked up on myself.
My favourite movie Easter egg is in Cars, Luigi’s number plate is 44.5-10.8. This is the coordinates of the Ferrari Maranello factory 🏎 pic.twitter.com/I2s8riDlVh— The Megs⁹⁹ met Antonio (@megslou99) July 12, 2023